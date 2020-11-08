 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadians cancelling Christmas. Parties and gatherings will be smaller, gift spending will be down, and kids will have to settle for sitting on Santa's virtual knee   (cbc.ca) divider line
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because Tim Horton's did Happy Holiday cups? I hear cups like that are the key weapon in the war.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sorry people are in hard times. hope they remember Christmas isn't a tree and presents, there is actual meaning to the holiday besides commerce.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: sorry people are in hard times. hope they remember Christmas isn't a tree and presents, there is actual meaning to the holiday besides commerce.


Fa hoo doray.
 
majestic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tough shiat, kids. I used to basically get clothing for Christmas. Though I did once get a bb gun. Nearly shot my eye out with it.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, that's not stopping my wife's office from having a Christmas party.

In Alberta.

Where cases are skyrocketing.

She works with doctors and nurses.

/my wife is refusing to attend
 
endin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: sorry people are in hard times. hope they remember Christmas isn't a tree and presents, there is actual meaning to the holiday besides commerce.


The problem is so much of that meaning revolves around friends and family which we will be lacking in during quarantine.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Given that much of the retail sector makes most (or all) of its profits in the run-up to Christmas, a no-Christmas Christmas is going to put a lot of the retail sector under.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Oh, that's not stopping my wife's office from having a Christmas party.

In Alberta.

Where cases are skyrocketing.

She works with doctors and nurses.

/my wife is refusing to attend


That's Alberta though, the Texas of Canada
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought Chrimmas was cancelled years ago when us libs starting saying Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Will COVID kill Christmas? No.

Will Christmas kill people because of COVID? Yes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What will kill the traditional western Christmas (aka buying a ton of shiat) is so many people being out of work.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Weibe said he lost his job at a medical supply warehouse in June due to a COVID-19-related work slowdown"

..... *scratches head* .... How does a company fark up selling medical supplies in the middle of a health crisis? That.....Seems counterintuitive....
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Oh, that's not stopping my wife's office from having a Christmas party.

In Alberta.

Where cases are skyrocketing.

She works with doctors and nurses.

/my wife is refusing to attend


Im in Calgary and my company is sending us to 'zoolights'. Social distancing, family all coming, kids get a gift. Excellent compromise, really. For Christmas, I may not even take the kids up to Edmonton to see their Grandma, with the record outbreaks. I'll play it by ear.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, that is the fault of everyone who tried to stay open through the summer.

Fark them, they suck.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Getting molested by your sketchy uncle via Zoom just isn't the same.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My wife's grandmother's nursing home is cruising on a 90% positive infection rate and so far a 10% death rate, so yah fark this foolish attempt at trying to act like things are cool back in the early fall...farkers killed a bunch of people and set us back to square one.

Fark.

/granny-in-law is okay, its been over two weeks since she tested positive and lived through it
 
slantsix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't trust my fellow Canadians to abstain. They ignored the rules and got together for Thanksgiving, which is nowhere near as important as Christmas to us. Since 2 weeks after Thanksgiving, our numbers have skyrocketed.

Thankfully my family isn't full of idiots, and we'll not gather. Which sucks, but so does having hundreds or thousands more people die because adults refuse to be adults.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at the question mark in the headline.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: I thought Chrimmas was cancelled years ago when us libs starting saying Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas?


I know, whenever I say Happy Honda Days people get all grumpy just because they celebrate Toyotathon.  I get it..."Happy Holiday Car Sale"
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trump warned us that if we voted for Biden, this would happen to Canadians.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: "Weibe said he lost his job at a medical supply warehouse in June due to a COVID-19-related work slowdown"

..... *scratches head* .... How does a company fark up selling medical supplies in the middle of a health crisis? That.....Seems counterintuitive....


Issues with manufacturing keeping up with demand for certain items? Supply chain issues?
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We also plan to shoot down anything we catch flying to or from the North Pole
 
