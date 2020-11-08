 Skip to content
 
(Bulwer-Lytton)   "Her Dear John missive flapped unambiguously in the windy breeze, hanging like a pizza menu on the doorknob of my mind." Not even 2020 could stop the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest   (bulwer-lytton.com) divider line
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some good vile puns there, too
 
Lord Dimwit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The Leader of the Free World held a press conference in a parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium, because he was too proud to admit he forgot to book his preferred location in advance."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: "The Leader of the Free World held a press conference in a parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium, because he was too proud to admit he forgot to book his preferred location in advance."


I'm sorry sir, TFA is about a Fiction contest.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When she walked into my office on that bleak December day, she was like a breath of fresh air in a coal mine; she made my canary sing.

I'd actually want to read the rest of that book.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: When she walked into my office on that bleak December day, she was like a breath of fresh air in a coal mine; she made my canary sing.

I'd actually want to read the rest of that book.


This contest makes me sad because it's submissions of single sentences/paragraphs. Or at least if this is the contest I'm thinking if it is. Way less impressive than something I can go read in a real book.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: When she walked into my office on that bleak December day, she was like a breath of fresh air in a coal mine; she made my canary sing.

I'd actually want to read the rest of that book.


Maybe there should be a Bulwer-Lytton porn contest.
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Floppy balls slowly descended and wrapped around her head like a deflating hot air balloon. The smell of burnt hair and alcohol infiltrated her nostrils as she fought for air. Nothing in her power could stop the pancake teabag.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Lord Dimwit: "The Leader of the Free World held a press conference in a parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium, because he was too proud to admit he forgot to book his preferred location in advance."

I'm sorry sir, TFA is about a Fiction contest.


You have to admit, though, that that who thing in Philly sounded like some horribly-written fanfiction come to life.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tasteme: Floppy balls slowly descended and wrapped around her head like a deflating hot air balloon. The smell of burnt hair and alcohol infiltrated her nostrils as she fought for air. Nothing in her power could stop the pancake teabag.


THAT'S IT!
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
