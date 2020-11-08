 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCBY Coos Bay)   Fifty years ago this week, Florence, Oregon had a whale of a problem on its hands   (kcby.com) divider line
25
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2020 at 6:25 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have this running joke (with myself mostly) about the "Mt. Rushmore" of Oregon if it was ever created.

Tom McCall
Steve Prefontaine
Tonya Harding (she is one of ours, dammit. more than many want to admit)

I finally figured out who the 4th should be.....the exploding whale.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The newscaster from the exploding whale:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was awesome.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: That was awesome.


I second that.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just how we deal with shiat on the West Coast. Just blow it up. Because sometimes you just gotta show the public that you can blow some shiat up.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

FrostbiteFallsMN: The newscaster from the exploding whale:

[Fark user image 850x954]


Haha Hey I'd seen that car before.

I thought he maybe was a former audiophile mocking Sony.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I have this running joke (with myself mostly) about the "Mt. Rushmore" of Oregon if it was ever created.

Tom McCall
Steve Prefontaine
Tonya Harding (she is one of ours, dammit. more than many want to admit)

I finally figured out who the 4th should be.....the exploding whale.


No Tonya...

But I have a suggestion. /granted he pre-dates Oregon... but he was born at Fort Astoria
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Dewey Fidalgo: I have this running joke (with myself mostly) about the "Mt. Rushmore" of Oregon if it was ever created.

Tom McCall
Steve Prefontaine
Tonya Harding (she is one of ours, dammit. more than many want to admit)

I finally figured out who the 4th should be.....the exploding whale.

No Tonya...

But I have a suggestion. /granted he pre-dates Oregon... but he was born at Fort Astoria


That's a good idea, really.  There are many who should be on the hypothetical Mt. Rushmore of Oregon, that's why McCall is always on my list (Prefontaine is there because, well my kid was in track and dear friends ran with/against Pre back in their college days, and he still looms large in that circle).

I just choose Tonya because when Oregonians (me included) get smug about rednecks, I always remember our Tonya.  I am also a smartass, because we should never have a Mount Rushmore in the first place....but I'm fine with it as long as it involves Tonya and the exploding whale.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: puffy999: Dewey Fidalgo: I have this running joke (with myself mostly) about the "Mt. Rushmore" of Oregon if it was ever created.

Tom McCall
Steve Prefontaine
Tonya Harding (she is one of ours, dammit. more than many want to admit)

I finally figured out who the 4th should be.....the exploding whale.

No Tonya...

But I have a suggestion. /granted he pre-dates Oregon... but he was born at Fort Astoria

That's a good idea, really.  There are many who should be on the hypothetical Mt. Rushmore of Oregon, that's why McCall is always on my list (Prefontaine is there because, well my kid was in track and dear friends ran with/against Pre back in their college days, and he still looms large in that circle).

I just choose Tonya because when Oregonians (me included) get smug about rednecks, I always remember our Tonya.  I am also a smartass, because we should never have a Mount Rushmore in the first place....but I'm fine with it as long as it involves Tonya and the exploding whale.


They can be on Mt. Sucksmore.

Throw in the Rajneeshees.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: Dewey Fidalgo: puffy999: Dewey Fidalgo: I have this running joke (with myself mostly) about the "Mt. Rushmore" of Oregon if it was ever created.

Tom McCall
Steve Prefontaine
Tonya Harding (she is one of ours, dammit. more than many want to admit)

I finally figured out who the 4th should be.....the exploding whale.

No Tonya...

But I have a suggestion. /granted he pre-dates Oregon... but he was born at Fort Astoria

That's a good idea, really.  There are many who should be on the hypothetical Mt. Rushmore of Oregon, that's why McCall is always on my list (Prefontaine is there because, well my kid was in track and dear friends ran with/against Pre back in their college days, and he still looms large in that circle).

I just choose Tonya because when Oregonians (me included) get smug about rednecks, I always remember our Tonya.  I am also a smartass, because we should never have a Mount Rushmore in the first place....but I'm fine with it as long as it involves Tonya and the exploding whale.

They can be on Mt. Sucksmore.

Throw in the Rajneeshees.


You are taking this much more seriously than I am.   :)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I DEMAND A MOUNT SUCKSMORE IMMEDIATELY
 
fusillade762
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Combustion: That's just how we deal with shiat on the West Coast. Just blow it up. Because sometimes you just gotta show the public that you can blow some shiat up.


Is there any problem that *can't* be solved with dynamite?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: The newscaster from the exploding whale:

[Fark user image 850x954]


Guy has balls driving a convertible.

/ no, not just golf balls
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Combustion: That's just how we deal with shiat on the West Coast. Just blow it up. Because sometimes you just gotta show the public that you can blow some shiat up.


Username fits.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Slim Pickens / Major Kong riding the bomb
Youtube P6WD7B_I_9c
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Think you used enough dynamite there, Butch?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Simpsons--Whale Explosion
Youtube 8njDFdXwqjQ
I always thought this was just a joke. Not based on real dumbass history.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Combustion: That's just how we deal with shiat on the West Coast. Just blow it up. Because sometimes you just gotta show the public that you can blow some shiat up.

Is there any problem that *can't* be solved with dynamite?


no.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The best part of the story for me is that they thought that when things are blown into smaller pieces they simply disappear. Someone played too much Asteroids as a kid.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"As God is my witness, I thought dynamited whale blubber would thoroughly disintegrate!"
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sithon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8njDFdXw​qjQ] I always thought this was just a joke. Not based on real dumbass history.


There is quite a bit of the PNW that inspired the Simpsons....like the tire fire.


Russ1642: Someone played too much Asteroids as a kid.


Ermmm....
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/P6WD7B_I​_9c]


Yeah...
John Lee Hooker - Boom Boom [HQ]
Youtube X70VMrH3yBg
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the best news broadcast ever
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: The newscaster from the exploding whale:

[Fark user image 850x954]


Why is that one muppet made of leather?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.