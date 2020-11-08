 Skip to content
(CNN)   For once Florida Man does something that doesn't cause personal injury, blindness or death....yet   (cnn.com) divider line
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't he just, um, I dunno, wear glasses?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Scary tag fainted, fell into a coma.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No way that's gonna go wrong...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of pink for a Nembari.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't letting robots near my eyes.  I've seen Child's Play 2.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: [Fark user image 640x360]


That.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no no no no no no no no no
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but look what happened to this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wearing glasses for ~35 years.  Contacts seem more convenient but I get skeeved at the idea of putting something in my eye.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead Space 2: Stick a Needle in your Eye (Fail)
Youtube Hruk1F6ahQQ
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark no.  I can't even get my own fingers near my eyes to put moisturizing drops in.  No way in hell am I letting something mechanical put things in my eyes!

At the eye doctors, the nurse has to use the child eye pressure thingy instead of the adult version.  XD
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No dude... I remember driving my jeep and feeling my contact fold up and under my eyelid. I ain't trusting anything to pull em out. Let alone my hands.

Lasik 14 years ago was one of the best pains I ever experienced. But so worth it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: I've been wearing glasses for ~35 years.  Contacts seem more convenient but I get skeeved at the idea of putting something in my eye.


It's super weird and feels funny for the first week. After that they're fantastic. Try them. All of the major brands will give you as many free trials as you want. Buy them online because your eye doctor will charge an insane markup.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Craig Hershoff invented a robot that he hopes will help people with dexterity issues insert and remove their contact lenses.

This is why you don't make DEX your dump stat.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: Craig Hershoff invented a robot that he hopes will help people with dexterity issues insert and remove their contact lenses.

This is why you don't make DEX your dump stat.


You're not an archer are you?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: [YouTube video: Dead Space 2: Stick a Needle in your Eye (Fail)]


Yeah, that part always made me queasy.

/Dead Space 2 FTW
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fuch...
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: [YouTube video: Dead Space 2: Stick a Needle in your Eye (Fail)]


Yes yes, came for this!!!! GoooOooOoooooooo nerds!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Soon...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
nor even once ! .l.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: I've been wearing glasses for ~35 years.  Contacts seem more convenient but I get skeeved at the idea of putting something in my eye.


I have had glasses For 20+ years. I tried wearing contacts for about 6 months. One day I was trying to put them in and kept blinking. I just couldn't get my eye to stop flinching. Went back to glasses. Last time I had a contact in was after I scratched a cornea. Dr. put a soft contact in to protect it while it healed. Healed surprisingly fast. I think that the contact was taken out in a couple days and cornea was healed up nicely. Was surprised to find how much a scratch on the cornea actually hurts. It was right in the center of my left eye, caused a blur in the center of my vision. The temp contact helped with the blurry vision too.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: buckeyebrain: I've been wearing glasses for ~35 years.  Contacts seem more convenient but I get skeeved at the idea of putting something in my eye.

It's super weird and feels funny for the first week. After that they're fantastic. Try them. All of the major brands will give you as many free trials as you want. Buy them online because your eye doctor will charge an insane markup.


Target, surprisingly enough, had about the best prices I could find for the kind I wear.

/Acuvue oasys something or other.
 
lymond01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: [YouTube video: Dead Space 2: Stick a Needle in your Eye (Fail)]


Came for the Dead Space reference.  Leaving satisfied.
 
