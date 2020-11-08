 Skip to content
(Arkansas Online)   Sheriff of Marshall AR: "Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic." .. Update: Former Sheriff of Marshall AR   (arkansasonline.com) divider line
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holland also shared an illustration of former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others wearing orange prison-style jumpsuits.

"I pray all those in that picture hang on the gallows and are drawn and quartered!!!!" he wrote. "Anything less is not acceptable."

Holland made the comments on Parler, a conservative alternative to Twitter that encourages its users to "speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being 'deplatformed' for your views."

I knew having an unfiltered safe space for raving lunatics would have its uses.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holland made the comments on Parler, a conservative alternative to Twitter that encourages its users to "speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being 'deplatformed' for your views."

On Saturday evening, the posts appeared to no longer be available online.

LOL.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If assholes could fly, this country would be like the LaGuardia of the world
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh, some other police department will welcome him with open arms, that's the way this usually works.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, I'm sure we're all traitors in the eyes of Jefferson Davis and Gen. Lee
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Future lawsuit: Peaceful, nonviolent Trumper angry that the fake news media keeps reporting how he expresses his peaceful, nonviolent freedom of speech.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Internet never forgets.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/KATVViktoria/stat​u​s/1325189344705957889

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Helpful douche-old pic

237995-729345-1-raikfcquaxqncofqfm.stackpathdns.comView Full Size
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every farking time I try to take a breath and remember I actually know a coup!e of cops who are decent people, a member of their guild steps up to remind me that they tolerate people like this every day.

ACAB.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember these are the people we're being told to "extend an olive branch to" because of biden winning
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the old days, he would have called them n-word people.

So, progress?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Attempted to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump? I would say that we've passed attempted to prevent days ago.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will somebody please tell subby that a police chief is not a sheriff?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Codenamechaz: Remember these are the people we're being told to "extend an olive branch to" because of biden winning


I would like our media to focus on their feelings and what we can do to understand them.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: Will somebody please tell subby that a police chief is not a sheriff?


You kind of just did.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Codenamechaz: Remember these are the people we're being told to "extend an olive branch to" because of biden winning


Either we extend the olive branch or we are just as bad as they are. Who knows, maybe some of them will realize how terrible Trump is.

Even if none of them do... it will be a better world for us trying. We are not Red States or Blue States...we are the United States
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: CruiserTwelve: Will somebody please tell subby that a police chief is not a sheriff?

You kind of just did.


I was about to do that. Sheriffs in the U.S. are mostly elected. Police Chiefs are mostly appointed or hired by some governing authority.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police who vote for mobsters are a real problem right now.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who will be our Eliot Ness in charge of taking on domestic terrorism and their links to police departments?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this dipshart domestic terrorist is tried and convicted, he needs to end up in general population.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To protect and derp.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Codenamechaz: Remember these are the people we're being told to "extend an olive branch to" because of biden winning

Either we extend the olive branch or we are just as bad as they are. Who knows, maybe some of them will realize how terrible Trump is.

Even if none of them do... it will be a better world for us trying. We are not Red States or Blue States...we are the United States


No, not extending the olive branch doesn't make us just as bad as they are. For the last four years, they've done nothing but beat us, threaten us, attempt to kill us and even did so successfully in multiple cases.

Racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia all run rampant through them and their ilk, and just extending a hand and going "Truce?" not only isn't going to make that go away, but is going to cost you every single ally who literally crawled through the mud to make this victory happen in the first place.

They made it clear that they were more than okay with abject evil TWICE. They've done nothing to deserve forgiveness, and giving it to them regardless only demonstrates that they can continue on performing acts of evil with your blessing.
 
Senor Piva [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Will somebody please tell subby that a police chief is not a sheriff?


that's what we should take away from this?  Thanks...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: iheartscotch: Codenamechaz: Remember these are the people we're being told to "extend an olive branch to" because of biden winning

Either we extend the olive branch or we are just as bad as they are. Who knows, maybe some of them will realize how terrible Trump is.

Even if none of them do... it will be a better world for us trying. We are not Red States or Blue States...we are the United States

No, not extending the olive branch doesn't make us just as bad as they are. For the last four years, they've done nothing but beat us, threaten us, attempt to kill us and even did so successfully in multiple cases.

Racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia all run rampant through them and their ilk, and just extending a hand and going "Truce?" not only isn't going to make that go away, but is going to cost you every single ally who literally crawled through the mud to make this victory happen in the first place.

They made it clear that they were more than okay with abject evil TWICE. They've done nothing to deserve forgiveness, and giving it to them regardless only demonstrates that they can continue on performing acts of evil with your blessing.


I agree that people need to be held accountable. I agree that we should investigate the F out of the higher ups in the GOP. I agree that they need to go to prison.

We need to decide is whether we want justice or revenge. I know what I would stand for. I know what I would like American to stand for. I would rather let 100 guilty people walk than jail 1 person unjustly.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Codenamechaz: Remember these are the people we're being told to "extend an olive branch to" because of biden winning

Either we extend the olive branch or we are just as bad as they are. Who knows, maybe some of them will realize how terrible Trump is.

Even if none of them do... it will be a better world for us trying. We are not Red States or Blue States...we are the United States


I tried to extend an olive branch but somehow, strange because I've got a fair eye for identifying certain common plants, well what I'm trying to say is it was poison ivy instead of an olive branch. And by extend, I mean I used a slim-jim to open their car door and rubbed the drivers seat and steering wheel with the leaves and oily bark.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone else in that police department holds those same views. He may have coworkers that were aware of his views and did nothing about it, maybe even supported it.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's right, just not in the way that he thinks he is.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thorpe: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x661]

[pbs.twimg.com image 484x680]

Internet never forgets.


He seems nice.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Narrator:  He wasn't the sheriff.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ken S.: Holland also shared an illustration of former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others wearing orange prison-style jumpsuits.

"I pray all those in that picture hang on the gallows and are drawn and quartered!!!!" he wrote. "Anything less is not acceptable."

Holland made the comments on Parler, a conservative alternative to Twitter that encourages its users to "speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being 'deplatformed' for your views."

I knew having an unfiltered safe space for raving lunatics would have its uses.


I think it's hilarious that a group of people that just LOVE the French would use a service called Parler.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Holland made the comments on Parler, a conservative alternative to Twitter that encourages its users to "speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being 'deplatformed' for your views."

On Saturday evening, the posts appeared to no longer be available online.

LOL.


Is that what happens when a platypus becomes a beaver?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Will somebody please tell subby that a police chief is not a sheriff?


This is obviously the most important part of the story.

Also no one gives a rats ass if it's a magazine or a clip.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Take no prisoners and leave no survivors!!" -- This asshole cop

Sounds like someone needs to spend a few years living amongst prisoners. Wonder if he'll survive.
 
Brief Dissertation
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Senor Piva: CruiserTwelve: Will somebody please tell subby that a police chief is not a sheriff?

that's what we should take away from this?  Thanks...


It's a pig. Pigs gonna defend pigs.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: Helpful douche-old pic



Big walrus mustache, and taking a selfie in his car...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lots of cops are moving to Parler; it's a bad idea.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Republican leadership in Congress has it in their power to calm these nut jobs down, by telling them to back off the violent rhetoric, accept the results of this election, and GO THE F*CK HOME!

Show the rest of us that they and their constituents aren't violent crazies, and give us a reason to even remotely consider working with them moving forward into this century. Until then, I'll just assume their silence is their tacit approval of treasonous and seditious behavior.
 
sotua
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm all for forgiveness.

But so far I haven't heard a single "I'm sorry", or seen any evidence of repentance, or will to make amends.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was allowed to resign.

How....nice.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: CruiserTwelve: Will somebody please tell subby that a police chief is not a sheriff?

This is obviously the most important part of the story.

Also no one gives a rats ass if it's a magazine or a clip.


It's very important.  You can't just fire a sheriff or pressure them to resign.  They're elected.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
all Marxist Democrats

When you find those, let us know.

It's farking amazing these people spout shiat they have ZERO clue what they're referring to.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welcome to the new domestic terrorism everyone.  It's been growing for many decades and it is now bearing fruit.  IMO, if LEOs are licensed, this sort of shiat should be cause for that license being revoked and EVERY arrest and investigation that officer participated in should be checked over.

Perhaps a national registry of LEOs created to track those who make these sorts of comments, as well as tracking violations/abuse.  Yes, they have the right to say this sort of thing, but they have to bear the consequences of their words.  Losing their job is a beginning, but it shouldn't be the end.  These are people we hire to enforce the law equitably (in theory).  If they show they can't do that, they shouldn't be in that type of job.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lots of drunk redneck chucklefarks are going to lose their jobs because they can't accept that this week is not like last week.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Codenamechaz: iheartscotch: Codenamechaz: Remember these are the people we're being told to "extend an olive branch to" because of biden winning

Either we extend the olive branch or we are just as bad as they are. Who knows, maybe some of them will realize how terrible Trump is.

Even if none of them do... it will be a better world for us trying. We are not Red States or Blue States...we are the United States

No, not extending the olive branch doesn't make us just as bad as they are. For the last four years, they've done nothing but beat us, threaten us, attempt to kill us and even did so successfully in multiple cases.

Racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia all run rampant through them and their ilk, and just extending a hand and going "Truce?" not only isn't going to make that go away, but is going to cost you every single ally who literally crawled through the mud to make this victory happen in the first place.

They made it clear that they were more than okay with abject evil TWICE. They've done nothing to deserve forgiveness, and giving it to them regardless only demonstrates that they can continue on performing acts of evil with your blessing.

I agree that people need to be held accountable. I agree that we should investigate the F out of the higher ups in the GOP. I agree that they need to go to prison.

We need to decide is whether we want justice or revenge. I know what I would stand for. I know what I would like American to stand for. I would rather let 100 guilty people walk than jail 1 person unjustly.


Yeah, that Hitler guy was sentenced WAY too hard and his compatriots were wrongly ostracized. After the failure at Munich, there was NO WAY he'd ever amount to anything.

You don't forgive Nazis, cupcake. They see it as weakness to be exploited.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jayphat: all Marxist Democrats

When you find those, let us know.

It's farking amazing these people spout shiat they have ZERO clue what they're referring to.


Please.  One of the basic rules of being a fundamentalist is never reading the bible.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's kinda fat but I'll still try to push him off a sidewalk, now that he's jobless.

/goddamned hobos
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This guy must have ordered the Alex Jones Home Kool-Aid IV Drip Kit
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jackass makes idiotic statement on the internet.
He gets found out, those that employ him begin researching it and seeing how they can get rid of him legally.
He resigns.
Did I miss something?
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Welcome to the new domestic terrorism everyone.  It's been growing for many decades and it is now bearing fruit.  IMO, if LEOs are licensed, this sort of shiat should be cause for that license being revoked and EVERY arrest and investigation that officer participated in should be checked over.

Perhaps a national registry of LEOs created to track those who make these sorts of comments, as well as tracking violations/abuse.  Yes, they have the right to say this sort of thing, but they have to bear the consequences of their words.  Losing their job is a beginning, but it shouldn't be the end.  These are people we hire to enforce the law equitably (in theory).  If they show they can't do that, they shouldn't be in that type of job.


Imagine for a moment you had a lawyer who posted "death to all liberal judges." The bar association would revoke their license to practice. This should be the EXACT same thing.
 
