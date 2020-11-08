 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   I'll take "God damn it, 2020" for $1000, Alex   (abc13.com)
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch Alex nightly and although we knew the odds were against him, we were hoping he could be one of the 7% that won.

Rest in peace, good sir.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the nicest people I ever met.  When I was on, he put the contestants at ease, joked around during breaks, gabe us tips on how to talk in front of cameras and got to know us before the chit-chat segment so we would feel and look more natural.  I also would not want to go up against him in a round, he was obviously frighteningly intelligent.

Rest in peace, Alex.  Know you and your show have had a great impact on people's lives, especially mine.  It was an honor to play while you were there.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the correct question
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We love you, Alex:' Alex Trebek gets emotional over 'Jeopardy!' contestant's answer
Youtube -McR3sBWNRA
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvUZi​j​EuNDQ
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WEIRD AL "I Lost on Jeopardy" 1984 HQ
Youtube vKaId8vl_lc
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never in a million years would I think Alex Trebek would die before Bob barker
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Never in a million years would I think Alex Trebek would die before Bob barker


Bob Barker's still alive?!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark 2020 and fark cancer. God dammit couldn't we at least get 1 farking weekend of joy.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gets the last laugh on that SNL skit by outlasting Connery.

RIP, smart trivia man with all the answers.
 
technomuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark cancer, and fark pancreatic cancer in particular
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RBG can preside over the Trebek-Connery final showdown. God damn this sucks. I like to think he at least got to breathe a sigh of relief before he left.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 wouldn't give us sanity without taking something in return.

Worst year.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is Alex Trebek?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Ghostly voice] "Sssssssssuuuuuuuck it, Trebek."
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Cancer
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this leaving of this great gameshow host drowns out the petulant whines over the exit of the lesser one.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it, cancer.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


I knew you couldn't stay away from me, you poppinjay.

/RIP Mr. Trebek
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I got through college on a scholarship for being on the academic and quiz bowl teams.

If it hadn't been for watching Jeopardy! every day after school, that likely would not have been a possibility.

Thanks, Alex.

For everything.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Hopefully this leaving of this great gameshow host drowns out the petulant whines over the exit of the lesser one.


Oh fark off
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone saw it coming, but it still sucks. Enjoy an eternity of potent potables, Alex.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just really sucks.  He seems to be a real nice person with a little snarky wit to him.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rest in peace Mr. Trebek.   No snark , too sad,
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shuck it, 2020.  Shuck it long, and shuck it hard."  Again.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 41 and have been watching Jeopardy since before I was 10. I watched with my parents and my kids. He was so consistently good at what he did. I'll miss him. RIP, legend.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is...Alex Trebek
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same cancer that got my dad three years back.

Was so glad to see Trebek hang on for as long as he did, but had a pretty good idea that it would get him in the end.  It's a nasty biatch.

F*ck cancer...and 2020.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he's finally reunited with his mustache.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not cool 2020.

RIP trivia man.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Aar1012: Never in a million years would I think Alex Trebek would die before Bob barker

Bob Barker's still alive?!


Still hanging around at 96. 

And he's still coming on TPiR apparently, this was just this year... at 96, doing well...

Bob Barker Is Always At Home On The Price Is Right
Youtube OnTlntsN774
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one hurts, even though I expected it.  I was 4 years old when he began hosting Jeopardy!  It's more than a game show, it's an institution.  We've invited him and three contestants into our home every weeknight for as long as I can remember.  Who in the world could POSSIBLY replace him?

RIP Alex, you fought the good fight and you brought joy to our lives for decades.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: fark 2020 and fark cancer. God dammit couldn't we at least get 1 farking weekend of joy.


I won't say "F*ck 2020" or "F*ck cancer" when they both take Rush Limbaugh.
I'll actually buy them a drink.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No fair!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: RogueWallEnthusiast: Hopefully this leaving of this great gameshow host drowns out the petulant whines over the exit of the lesser one.

Oh fark off


Die mad about it. :)
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope for tomorrow's episode of Jeopardy they show an empty sound stage for the entire 30 minutes.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static2.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope his estate isn't relying on  a Colonial Penn policy


Rip
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll miss him. RIP.
 
SlowTimedRapid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodnight, brainyman. You will be missed.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic Concentration was the shiat too.  Reruns on Buzzr if you get it.

RIP Trebek.  May you finally have the answers you seek, in the form of a question.
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this sucks.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question: Who was the host of Jeopardy.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to again ask this thread to please refrain from using ethnic slurs
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Situation sucks but nice job Subby.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buzz just got killed
 
