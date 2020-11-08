 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Shooting shooting at at Circus Circus   (foxnews.com) divider line
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was just about to do same headline.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope the Dry Cleaner from DeMoines is okay.

With Jaco bass goodness.

Joni Mitchell - The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Youtube JnpyCEUESEw
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Murica Murica
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Adventuredome action!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone from Vegas will tell you Circus Circus is where things start to get sketchy on the strip. I'm not surprised this happened.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They haven't torn that thing down yet?

The last time I was in there, over a decade ago, it smelled like a dirty ashtray.

I didn't stay long...
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't know that place was still open. I would've thought they put the place on skids and dragged it to Reno.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: They haven't torn that thing down yet?

The last time I was in there, over a decade ago, it smelled like a dirty ashtray.

I didn't stay long...


It was the only mgm property that was in the black for a long time. They sold it in 2019.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Isn't that where Tupac was shot?
/Well, maybe not *that* CC
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thunder thunder.

/Thundercats
//hooooooo
///roar
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Clowns vs. Mimes debate escalates rapidly?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought gunfights would be one of the perks there
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still not clicking a fox news link
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who wants to bet the political affiliation? After all, where they go one, they go all.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thankfully the headline is just word play. For a second there i thought that a shooting was shot.
 
almandot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably the one strip hotel I've never had an interest to step foot into.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Vegas is one of the places where armed Trumpanzees have been pacing around in public, threatening war. The Circus2 incident looks more like gang idiots.

/ Maybe the two groups can meet up and do us all a favor
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: They haven't torn that thing down yet?

The last time I was in there, over a decade ago, it smelled like a dirty ashtray.

I didn't stay long...


Are you talking about Circus Circus specifically or Vegas in general?
 
