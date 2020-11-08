 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Kareem Abdul-Jabbar lays the smackdown on the media and the public, finishing with the famous Thomas Jefferson quote about newspapers and government, including the oft-omitted final line   (latimes.com) divider line
theteacher
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm a reading teacher who occasionally reads things incorrectly.

The problem isn't the reading...it is the expansion of journalism WITHOUT the CLEAR communication that THIS IS EDITORIAL/COMMENTARY....NOT straight journalism.

I believe that Headlines News started the 24/7 news cycle. Most of the people listed by KAJ are more geared towards commentary rather than straight news. Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, Jake Tapper, Chris Cuomo, Anderson Cooper.

When I think of straight news I think of the 5 pm news of old days, Tom Brokaw, Dan Rather. But I think they went towards the commentary sensationalism .... and really got burned for it. And I think they were fired for misreporting information.

" One key question for any publication is this: If a reporter gets facts in a story wrong, will the news outlet investigate a complaint and publish a correction? Does the publication have its own code of ethics? Or does it subscribe to and endorse the Society of Professional Journalist's code of ethics? And if a reporter or editor seriously violates ethical codes - such as being a blatant or serial plagiarizer, fabulist or exaggerator - will they be fired at a given news outlet? While some may criticize mainstream media outlets for a variety of sins, top outlets such as the Washington Post, the New York Times, NBC News and the New Republic have fired journalists for such ethics violations. That is remarkable in a world where some celebrities, politicians and other realms of media (other than news... such as Hollywood films "based on a true story") can spread falsehood with impunity. "  https://www.forbes.com/sites/berlinsc​h​oolofcreativeleadership/2017/02/01/10-​journalism-brands-where-you-will-find-​real-facts-rather-than-alternative-fac​ts/?sh=36ae5b0be9b5
 
King Something
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think subby is mistaken. That op-ed was written by former airplane pilot Roger Murdoch.
 
red230
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In all seriousness Kareem is a civil rights icon who is so much more than just a basketball player or a actor in a few of our favorite films. I had the opportunity to attend his speaking tour last year and to say his stature is dwarfed by his accomplishments outside of sports is not an exaggeration. The man has led an extraordinary life and really needs to be celebrated for his accomplishments off of the basketball court.
 
Dasher McHappenstance
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The TJ quote:

"The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter...(the often omitted part) But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them."
 
ArkAngel
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wager that he could not wrest Walton and Lanier to and fro on field for 48 minutes
 
Leftover Cocaine
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:
"The hell I don't! LISTEN, KID! I've been hearing that crap ever since I was at UCLA. I'm out there busting my buns every night! Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the media has always had some level of bias, you have to be smart enough to sort the facts from the bullshiat.  too many people take what they see and hear at face value without using their brains.  just because you like/dislike what you are presented with doesn't automatically make it right/wrong
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biased journalism reporting on biased journalism.

Wait... yo dawg...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Facebook is not a news outlet.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!"

~ Thomas Jefferson
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and yet they're in charge of our election.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a reporter asks someone a question, and that person clearly lies in response, is it or is it not the job of the reporter to mention that it was a lie?
 
ClavellBCMI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Biased journalism reporting on biased journalism.

Wait... yo dawg...


Considering TFA is labeled as "OPINION" by the LA Times seems to have been missed by you. And KAJ doesn't hold back from calling out everybody for it (to include the LA Times, who published his opinion on their site).
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the media has always had some level of bias, you have to be smart enough to sort the facts from the bullshiat.  too many people take what they see and hear at face value without using their brains.  just because you like/dislike what you are presented with doesn't automatically make it right/wrong


I think that's kind of the point he's making.  By letting the media wall itself into various corners, we've created a shiatload of people that in fact are not smart enough to sort the facts from the bullshiat.  Sure, some people are just stupid or impressionable, and they'll always be out there - but the style of news and reporting has midwifed a large bunch that doesn't get it due to lack of any education thereof.  And yeah, he's right, that's not just Fox (primary offender, but not JUST them.)  We need Cronkite-style oldschool "This is what happened.  Here's some people that were actually there.  This is what they have to say." news ala BBC or Al Jazeera-style reporting.  (No they're not perfect, but they come a lot closer to it than most do nowadays.)  I find myself not disagreeing with the man one bit.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, we don't have Liberal or a Conservative media, we have corporate media.  They'll air whatever draws the most eyeballs leading to ad revenue.  I'm not sure if the fairness doctrine will fix this, but it's much more complicated than many people want to believe.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: ...and yet they're in charge of our election.


Wrong again. As usual.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I really have to be the one to post this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A relevant thread from Twitter on conservative media, and a gross misunderstanding of journalism (unrolled)
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB: When my kids were pre-school age this came on TV

Sesame Street: Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Big Bird - Subtraction
Youtube QIHcvWDeZbY


I burst out laughing.

My wife: "Why are you laughing?"

Me: "I've never seen Kareem Abdul Jabbar have to look up to anyone before but Big Bird's got a foot on him."
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Roger, Roger.

We need MEDIA LITERACY taught in public schools.

And PRAYER. Lots of prayer.
 
Alunan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have an idle daydream where Biden refuses to let any news agencies into the White House Press Corp that engages in editorial content. Or at least editorial content that isn't segregated exclusively into a labeled editorial section.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

King Something: I think subby is mistaken. That op-ed was written by former airplane pilot Roger Murdoch.


Funny, I wasn't expecting expecting any intelligent commentary associated with an R. Murdoch.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here's to you farking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/a great farking American and and even better person
 
snowjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I agree with him that news organizations in general should be forced to make clearer delineations between actual news and opinion/commentary. I don't like watching Rachel Maddow, though I agree with most of what she says. There has always been too much "this is what everyone on our team thinks, right?" and some of those assertions go a little too far for my taste. Slightly.

On the other hand, waaaaaay too much BSAB in that article. I lay much of the blame for most of the problems in our country at Rupert Murdoch's feet. And I lay much of the blame for Murdoch gaining that much power at Ronald Reagan's feet. The other journalists, to the extent they insert their own opinion, are mostly doing so because they can't believe the utter BS the Republicans have been getting away with over the past four years. It was bad enough from the 1990s through 2016. I had a "Faux News" T-shirt back in like 2003. But now Fox News is just ridiculous, it's like if Baghdad Bob has his own 24/7 news channel.

I can only hope that more articles like this one spread like wildfire, and somehow we're able to pass some legislation to control the ridiculous propaganda that's been farking up our nation for decades now.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And unfortunately, the very people that would most benefit from developing the same attitude towards their news sources will immediately discount this article, simply because he has a 'durn furriner' name.  Especially ones too young to have seen "Airplane!" in the theaters.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: We need Cronkite-style oldschool "This is what happened.  Here's some people that were actually there.  This is what they have to say."


I'm so old I remember watching this in real time.

50 years ago: Walter Cronkite calls for the U.S. to get out of Vietnam
Youtube Dn2RjahTi3M
 
rewind2846
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The problems with "news" began when news production changed from a service that broadcasters provided as part of their FCC licensing to a profit center for the networks and affiliates.

"News" in its purest form is informational, but not entertaining. "Who, when, why, where, what, how" generate no excitement. In the search for commercial dollars and profits "news" had to become "entertainment", because that was their competition. When that shift occurred opinion and sensationalism were injected to make this comparatively dry and boring programming into media that would please the baser instincts of the viewing public and not their higher brain functions. This has little to do with media literacy or other such instruction... the people want to be entertained.

If the news is now hyperbolic opinion and skewed drivel it is the fault of the public at large that chooses to watch. Straight news does not entertain, and if it does not entertain it does not get watched.
 
docmattic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think we are ignoring the important issue here.  Kareem wrote a Sherlock pastiche???
 
rewind2846
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

snowjack: I can only hope that more articles like this one spread like wildfire, and somehow we're able to pass some legislation to control the ridiculous propaganda that's been farking up our nation for decades now.


Pass all the laws you like. They will not matter. The people who want this material will find it and consume it, wherever it is. You forget we have an entire planet called the internet, and if they cannot get it from where they usually do they will make shat up themselves. Twitter is a great example of this, as is Facebook.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

King Something: I think subby is mistaken. That op-ed was written by former airplane pilot Roger Murdoch.


Surely you can't be serious
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snowjack: I agree with him that news organizations in general should be forced to make clearer delineations between actual news and opinion/commentary. I don't like watching Rachel Maddow, though I agree with most of what she says. There has always been too much "this is what everyone on our team thinks, right?" and some of those assertions go a little too far for my taste. Slightly.

On the other hand, waaaaaay too much BSAB in that article. I lay much of the blame for most of the problems in our country at Rupert Murdoch's feet. And I lay much of the blame for Murdoch gaining that much power at Ronald Reagan's feet. The other journalists, to the extent they insert their own opinion, are mostly doing so because they can't believe the utter BS the Republicans have been getting away with over the past four years. It was bad enough from the 1990s through 2016. I had a "Faux News" T-shirt back in like 2003. But now Fox News is just ridiculous, it's like if Baghdad Bob has his own 24/7 news channel.

I can only hope that more articles like this one spread like wildfire, and somehow we're able to pass some legislation to control the ridiculous propaganda that's been farking up our nation for decades now.


I agree with Kareem that there has been a lot more left cheerleading at the main news outlets. Part of me can't blame them; they were just a palled at Trump and his minions. But I think a large part of that came from the fact that when Fox News came on, they said the most outrageous things and people tune in to hear that. They got huge ratings and I put the fear of god into CNN , et. al. It was a joke going around at the time that they were more liberals tuning into Fox News for the horror then there were conservatives tuning in for the  "truth". I think Foxx has become a little less outrageous in the last few years and I would like to see the so-called main stream media get back to the center once again. It will be interesting to see what happens with Rupert Murdoch dies. I believe some of his children have been pulling away from his radical conservatism and yellow journalism. I hope so.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Something else people forget about old school newsmen like Huntley and Brinkley and Cronkite is that FCC regulations required them to present the news accurately in order to maintain their networks' broadcast licenses. Accuracy among that cohort was the badge of honor. Oddly enough, Cronkite was the most trusted newscaster because the government compelled him to be.

The sensationalists used to be relegated the the supermarket checkout lanes. Now, thanks to de-regulation and the monetization of news, those sensationalists enjoy comfy 7-10 pm time slots.
 
bighairyguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
USA Today is generally considered to be "middle of the road", but working there for seven years, I assure you most of their people lean solidly left.  Putting those two things together, they do put out a pretty objective product.

Fox News on the other hand, is the propaganda arm of the Republican Party.  One member of my household has it on a lot during the day so I get to hear their 2% news / 98% one-sided biased opinion.  They are basically a fraudulent product.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Having worked as a full-time journalist (tech-business reporter) I'm really getting a kick out of these comments. Someone asked if, as a reporter, when you ask someone a question and they're lying, do you reply, hey, are you lying? My question is how do you know for sure they're lying, I mean yeah, Trump lies so much you almost just assume he's lying, but the question to ask repeatedly is where is your proof sir? Are you making it up, how do you know? I quit writing full-time when I was expected to write and post stories online before the press call was even over. That and the pay really sucks, worse than teachers. True story.
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have You Ever Seen a Grown Man Naked? - Airplane! (3/10) Movie CLIP (1980) HD
Youtube n2A194yTWoQ
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: We need Cronkite-style oldschool "This is what happened.  Here's some people that were actually there.  This is what they have to say."

I'm so old I remember watching this in real time.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dn2RjahT​i3M]


And Cronkite editorializing on his broadcast this way was itself news.
 
nanim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

theteacher: "based on a true story") can spread falsehood with impunity. "
---


This
 
rightClick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: If a reporter asks someone a question, and that person clearly lies in response, is it or is it not the job of the reporter to mention that it was a lie?


If someone is given the title of "reporter" does that make them a reporter?
 
Tenatra
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theteacher: The problem isn't the reading...it is the expansion of journalism WITHOUT the CLEAR communication that THIS IS EDITORIAL/COMMENTARY....NOT straight journalism.


I work at a small town daily newspaper (pop 22k) in Missouri that takes a lot of care in remaining unbiased. Our Opinion page is clearly marked as such and we run views that cover both sides, it was never a problem until ~2015-16. After that there was an abrupt shift in how people viewed this page. It started being seen as legitimate news and we saw a lot of complaints over supporting liberal text; fake news. The editor had to constantly remind these people that this in an OP-ED page and left as well as right views are given space on the page.
The complaints had disappeared but I can imagine they'll be back with the whole dems are stealing the vote narrative.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Something else people forget about old school newsmen like Huntley and Brinkley and Cronkite is that FCC regulations required them to present the news accurately in order to maintain their networks' broadcast licenses. Accuracy among that cohort was the badge of honor. Oddly enough, Cronkite was the most trusted newscaster because the government compelled him to be.

The sensationalists used to be relegated the the supermarket checkout lanes. Now, thanks to de-regulation and the monetization of news, those sensationalists enjoy comfy 7-10 pm time slots.



That's a bingo right there.  People that would have scoffed at someone reading the National Enquirer back in the day eat up the same kind of sensationalism and think they're informed.  And then they regurgitate the crap on their twitter feed, social media masquerading as news being another huge part of the problem.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kareem Abdul Jabbar was overrated. Walton and Lanier did all the damn work!
Tell your old man.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jefferson himself used the press to abuse his political opponents, even Washington himself while Jefferson was SecState.

Philip Morin Freneau[1] (January 2, 1752 - December 18, 1832) was an American poet, nationalist, polemicist, sea captain and newspaper editor sometimes called the "Poet of the American Revolution". Through his newspaper, the National Gazette, he was a strong critic of George Washington and a proponent of Jeffersonian policies.

Madison and Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson worked to get Freneau to move to Philadelphia in order to edit a partisan newspaper that would counter the Federalist newspaper The Gazette of the United States. Jefferson was criticized for hiring Freneau as a translator in the State Department, even though he spoke no foreign languages except French, in which Jefferson was already fluent. Freneau accepted this undemanding position, which left free time to head the Democratic-Republican newspaper Jefferson and Madison envisioned.

This partisan newspaper, The National Gazette, provided a vehicle for Jefferson, Madison, and others to promote criticism of the rival Federalists. The Gazette took particular aim at the policies promoted by Alexander Hamilton, and like other papers of the day, would not hesitate to shade into personal attacks, including President George Washington during his second term. Owing to The Gazette's frequent attacks on his administration and himself, Washington took a particular dislike to Freneau.

Jefferson and Freneau even saw to it that two free copies were delivered to Washington's presidential house every morning, as a daily jab at the old man.

Americans have always been vicious in the press.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Dewey Fidalgo: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: We need Cronkite-style oldschool "This is what happened.  Here's some people that were actually there.  This is what they have to say."

I'm so old I remember watching this in real time.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dn2RjahT​i3M]

And Cronkite editorializing on his broadcast this way was itself news.


It was.  LBJ supposedly said "If I've lost Conkrite, I've lost Middle America"...though the war did go on for five more years.
 
Lsherm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: I'm not sure if the fairness doctrine will fix this,


The Fairness Doctrine, when it existed, only applied to news shows that were broadcast over public airwaves. It was a condition of your contract with the government that you had to follow the doctrine if you were going to use a public resource. It would not apply to any of the cable news networks. It might trip up the Sinclair group, but Fox, MSNBC, and the rest of them wouldn't have to worry about it.
 
payattention
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
rewind2846 - The problems with "news" began when news production changed from a service that broadcasters provided as part of their FCC licensing to a profit center for the networks and affiliates.

"News" in its purest form is informational, but not entertaining. "Who, when, why, where, what, how" generate no excitement. In the search for commercial dollars and profits "news" had to become "entertainment", because that was their competition. When that shift occurred opinion and sensationalism were injected to make this comparatively dry and boring programming into media that would please the baser instincts of the viewing public and not their higher brain functions. This has little to do with media literacy or other such instruction... the people want to be entertained.

If the news is now hyperbolic opinion and skewed drivel it is the fault of the public at large that chooses to watch. Straight news does not entertain, and if it does not entertain it does not get watched.

Came to point this out... leaving happy...

/making the news compete with entertainment is beyond hysterical...
//it is something a 3rd grader would do...
///or a major corporation.
 
Combustion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

red230: In all seriousness Kareem is a civil rights icon who is so much more than just a basketball player or a actor in a few of our favorite films. I had the opportunity to attend his speaking tour last year and to say his stature is dwarfed by his accomplishments outside of sports is not an exaggeration. The man has led an extraordinary life and really needs to be celebrated for his accomplishments off of the basketball court.


I always said that if he wasn't born 7 feet tall, he would have been a fantastic teacher. I really dig Kareem.
 
real_headhoncho
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"editorial opinion on journalism"
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dead for Tax Reasons: the media has always had some level of bias, you have to be smart enough to sort the facts from the bullshiat.  too many people take what they see and hear at face value without using their brains.  just because you like/dislike what you are presented with doesn't automatically make it right/wrong

I think that's kind of the point he's making.  By letting the media wall itself into various corners, we've created a shiatload of people that in fact are not smart enough to sort the facts from the bullshiat.  Sure, some people are just stupid or impressionable, and they'll always be out there - but the style of news and reporting has midwifed a large bunch that doesn't get it due to lack of any education thereof.  And yeah, he's right, that's not just Fox (primary offender, but not JUST them.)  We need Cronkite-style oldschool "This is what happened.  Here's some people that were actually there.  This is what they have to say." news ala BBC or Al Jazeera-style reporting.  (No they're not perfect, but they come a lot closer to it than most do nowadays.)  I find myself not disagreeing with the man one bit.


Yeah I find it amazing that Al Jazeera and the Christian Science Monitor are both known for quality news as long as you avoid religious topics and Israel.
 
