(Evening Gazette (UK))   I only went in for a chicken   (gazettelive.co.uk) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anarchy in the UK
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think Leeroy has Divine Intervention.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all this then?  Broken eggs?  Blimey!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: Anarchy in the UK


All part of the eggxit strategy
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A Tesco spokesperson said: "We would like to thank the police for their swift assistance following an incident in our Eston Cleveland Extra this morning."

Damn Cleveland, you're even embarrassing in the UK. Get it together.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why you shouldn't count them before.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
img4.grunge.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Violence during remembrance?

Did AOC and her band of Antifa move to England?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just ordered a Popeyes sammy. So I'm getting a kick.

They really are good
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, some people can't remember a cadet without breaking a few eggs.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every time I've gone to England, Ireland, Scotland, it takes me a long time at the store to realize that eggs aren't in the refrigerated section. And they taste better.
 
sourballs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who came first?
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Violence during remembrance?

Did AOC and her band of Antifa move to England?


No, apparently to the article, someone disrespected another person's mother.

Stop trying to politicize everything, dammit.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sourballs: Who came first?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rosemary symbolizes remembrance. Should have fought in the spice aisle.
 
