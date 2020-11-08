 Skip to content
(NBC 10 New England)   It's not normal to have a 4.0 earthquake off of the south coast of Massachusetts. But in 2020 it is   (turnto10.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I live about 12 miles away from this. Shook the whole house, caused one of my garage doors to open all by itself. WTF?!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See, Mr. Megathuma? That wasn't just a big truck.

/vindicated!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Megathuma: See, Mr. Megathuma? That wasn't just a big truck.

/vindicated!


The anchorwoman on channel 10 even was like "I thought it was a truck hitting the building!"
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FriarReb98: Megathuma: See, Mr. Megathuma? That wasn't just a big truck.

/vindicated!

The anchorwoman on channel 10 even was like "I thought it was a truck hitting the building!"


I thought something like that at first, but it went on too long. 
I was amused that the earthquake/truck debate also took place in two of our neighbors' houses.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FriarReb98: [Fark user image image 850x524]
I live about 12 miles away from this. Shook the whole house, caused one of my garage doors to open all by itself. WTF?!


Felt it up by me. Thought it was a large truck rumbling through the neighborhood.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Noooooorm. Normal?"
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope that this is the last year for the whole "fark you, (current year)" joke. It's been like four years of it. Enough. It's almost as played out that farking "electric boogaloo" reference (but not quite).
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boston College has a geological observatory.  It's pretty obvious on the printout from their seismograph:

http://aki.bc.edu/cgi-bin/NESN/24hr_h​e​li

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are the lobsters OK?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that near Devil Reef?
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm pretty close to there in RI. The house shook, I was just about to holler at the kids to stop roughhousing but then it kept getting more pronounced and I was thinking, "no shiat?"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thought my oil burner was on the fritz here in Southborough....then the walls shook.

Wild.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Amateurs!


/laughing from SoCal
//any fracking going on around there?
///Cthulhu rises....
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No shaking felt but heard a low rumble for 4 or 5 seconds. I am about 35 miles NNW from the epicenter.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm hearing a Kennedy blandly screaming "ahwaken tha krahhken"
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's great, it starts with an earthquake.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Off the coast of Arkham, by any chance?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All hail our Lord and Savior Ctulhu.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's normal. But you have my permission to go ahead and picnic.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Godzilla makes his return to destroy Boston
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: It's normal. But you have my permission to go ahead and picnic.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: It's normal. But you have my permission to go ahead and picnic.


As someone who lives 12 miles from that epicenter, I can tell you that particular spot really is not normal. :P
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
how the sweet tea f*ck is there a fault out that way?

anyone know where I can get geological charts??
 
rhodabear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]

/obligatory


Judging by the video in the article, the quake wasn't even that bad.

FFS, the hanging plants didn't even swing.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: how the sweet tea f*ck is there a fault out that way?

anyone know where I can get geological charts??


kaiserscience.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
Earthquakes up here are more common than people think, it's just that most of them are too small to notice.

/iirc there's a minor fault line that runs right through NJ
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: johnny_vegas: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]

/obligatory

Judging by the video in the article, the quake wasn't even that bad.

FFS, the hanging plants didn't even swing.


Good point


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: how the sweet tea f*ck is there a fault out that way?

anyone know where I can get geological charts??


You don't have to have a fault to have an earthquake.  They're called intraplate earthquakes (as opposed to interplate quakes, which would be at a fault line).
 
Flossmonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: Are the lobsters OK?


They're fine, just a little shaken...
 
