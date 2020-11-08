 Skip to content
Having solved the question: Creek or Crick, we have moved on to Creek or Ditch
520 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2020 at 3:59 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A friend of mine grew up in colorado. They played Dove Creek in sports. Thus they made signs: "Beat Pigeon Ditch"
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Interesting to see water fights in MN where water is so plentiful.  Here in the SW states it's been big business for 100 years.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A creek is natural. A ditch is man-made.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Barranca.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Either way, you're just gonna pollute the shiat out of it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a brook.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is straight it is a ditch
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh** just got rill.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Branch vs. River
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riverlet
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: If it is straight it is a ditch


A runnel'll run.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creek = has flowing water
Ditch = has puddles of standing water or is dry.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Crick: natural linear body of water you can step across
Creek: natural linear body of water you can wade across
River: natural linear body of water you need a ford, bridge, watercraft, or swimming to cross

Ditch: manmade linear body of water you can step or jump across
Canal: manmade linear body of water you cannnot step or jump across
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Ditch: manmade linear body of water you can step or jump across
Canal: manmade linear body of water you cannnot step or jump across


Also, a ditch is sometimes dry. A canal pretty much never is.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel like a lot more people die in a "ditch" which seems terrible.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holler.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kill... but then I live in an area that was settled by the Dutch.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
newstatesman.comView Full Size

What's going on in this thread?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Canal: manmade linear body of water you cannnot step or jump across


13 year old me with a cinder block, a sheet of plywood and my Huffy:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
