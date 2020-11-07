 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   ♬ His grandma said / you can't veto love / just let them date / being a gov's daughter ain't easy / tryin' to find someone to date ♬   (nypost.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2020 at 1:32 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Mesmerizingly handsome couple.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The whole story is a shiatshow.

Either, the dad is a massive control freak treating his daughter like a subhuman.

or

The daughter got sick of her boyfriend and suggested that dad send him far away.  Which is equally vile.

Either way, it's a misuse of power.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: The whole story is a shiatshow.

Either, the dad is a massive control freak treating his daughter like a subhuman.

or

The daughter got sick of her boyfriend and suggested that dad send him far away.  Which is equally vile.

Either way, it's a misuse of power.


Seriously.

It reeks of inappropriate/illegal use of power
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: [nypost.com image 618x410]

Mesmerizingly handsome couple.


I have seen their future and it is shaped like a butt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Canadian border duty? Is that the Siberia of NY State Police gigs?
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You (Official Video)
Youtube 3JWTaaS7LdU
 
schubie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If he's a cop there a good chance that he's an abusive prick and they had to send him far away. I can't tell you how many women have told me "never date a cop".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The whole story is a shiatshow.

Either, the dad is a massive control freak treating his daughter like a subhuman.

or

The daughter got sick of her boyfriend and suggested that dad send him far away.  Which is equally vile.

Either way, it's a misuse of power.


Well if it was scenario 2, it certainly didn't work, since he's still regularly coming back to the mansion and taking her out.

I think it might actually be: when their relationship became public knowledge the trooper had to be transferred because of the law (you can't be involved with somebody whose security detail you're on), and since he became aware that the gov disapproved of her associating with some soot-faced commoner, the trooper requested a transfer far away from Albany.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.