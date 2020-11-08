 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Smarter than your average Irish lads buy flight for €9.99 in order to bypass security and go for pints at Dublin airport bar without getting on board during lockdown   (thesun.ie) divider line
24
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2020 at 3:25 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, because they don't sell beer at Irish supermarkets.

Oh wait, they do.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh.  Cab fare/parking + security lines + mandatory food + inflated prices + boring airport bar = novelty.

CSB:  I was at Shannon and there was one other guy across the bar at 10 AM.  We chatted and he was from the same county as my (then) uninvestigaed grandfather.  "Oh, yeah, the weight-thrower," he told me.  "Yes and no," I replied.  "He was, but that was a hundred years ago."
"That'd be about right," he replled.
(A few years later I knew all that kin...long story.)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Well yeah, because they don't sell beer at Irish supermarkets.

Oh wait, they do.


Hell, they sell shots of Jameson in the coin-operated crank machines out front.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Posting their exploit on the internet is not that smart.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One person said: ""You would want to be pretty desperate to go to these levels just for a few pints. Sad if you ask me. Six weeks without a pint isn't going to kill ya."

Hey, this is Ireland!  They probably don't want to risk it....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
good on ya...
 
weapon13
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Well yeah, because they don't sell beer at Irish supermarkets.

Oh wait, they do.


It's also a whole lot cheaper to buy booze in supermarkets rather than paying inflated prices at the airport.

Also, drinking at home, no one really cares. Plus the fact that if you get drunk, it's close to your bed..
 
slantsix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Meh.  Cab fare/parking + security lines + mandatory food + inflated prices + boring airport bar = novelty.


Which was literally the point. So, good on them I guess? Or they could have just stayed home and got together for cheaper beers like the rest of us.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Where they screwed up was not going on the flight. They should have bought a round trip ticket, gone to the bar hours early, drink for a while, take the flight, drink at the bar there for a while, and then take a flight home.
 
drxym
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't get this at all. I flew from Cork not long ago and the bar was closed & the option for alcohol anywhere but duty free / EU was gone. And even if duty free is available it's still stupid expensive compared to just buying a cans or bottles in a supermarket. So why bother?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One person said: ""You would want to be pretty desperate to go to these levels just for a few pints. Sad if you ask me. Six weeks without a pint isn't going to kill ya."

Said "One person" who has never met an Irishman. Or a Farker.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they're that smart, in Ireland.... WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: fnordfocus: Well yeah, because they don't sell beer at Irish supermarkets.

Oh wait, they do.

Hell, they sell shots of Jameson in the coin-operated crank machines out front.


They have machines that sell crank?
 
boozehat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On 4/20 about 15 years ago a girlfriend and buddy of mine decided to take the bus to the airport to drink.  The bar was outside the security gates.

We were there for a while and the bartender eventually asked us what time our flight was.  We said we were there to pick someone up (yeah, we didn't really have a great story).

He asked which one of us was driving, cause he was going to stop serving the driver.

...we then explained we took the bus.  He cut all 3 of us off.

Still a fun (and stupidly expensive) afternoon of day drinking and 4/20 activities.
 
Lord Dimwit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There was that guy in...China or Taiwan...can't remember which...who would buy a first class refundable ticket, go eat and drink for free at the first class lounge, and then reschedule his flight thirty days out and do it again. Apparently he did this like a dozen times before they finally forced him to cancel the ticket.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At that price, you might as well hop on and try out the offerings in the airport you land at.
 
Johnson [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd just consider the cost of it as Entertainment.
Now they have a CSB to tell.
Sounds like a win to me.

not advocating everyone else do this
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So like that's 10 Euros to take a ride in a plane from one place to another? I can't even get across town in a taxi for that price.

I thought maybe it had to do with flights of beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If they're that smart, in Ireland.... WTF?

[Fark user image 292x750]


I could understand being desperate for Guinness on tap, but Coors?!

The easiest job I ever had was doing promotional work for a beer distributer on Dublin.  On the first assignment, I went around to different pubs giving away free pints of Guinness during the Rugby World Cup; the idea was to look for men under 30 who were drinking lager, and see if giving them free pints would make them want to switch.  On some assignments, I would even give away scratch cards with decent prizes, along with free pints.  The company also distributed other brands, like Carlsberg and Smithwicks.  There was one assignment where I was supposed to give away free pints of Bud Light, but not a single person in the pub would accept one.
 
lilfry14 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where did they get flights to for only 10 euros?
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Axeofjudgement: [Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.