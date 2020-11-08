 Skip to content
Dear Arizona residents: enjoy your Thanksgiving gatherings, because after that you're on your own
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have they criminalized public health measures yet?

I know they already passed a law prohibiting cities and counties from taking more stringent disease prevention measures than the State.
 
caguru
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Arizona? It's almost the entire country at this point. But sure Arizona is the one we should worry about.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is true basically everywhere across the country. Thanksgiving is going to produce a ton of superspreading events, and a lot of those people are going to get really sick and start dying around Christmas. Good luck this winter, everyone.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is our families biggest get together holiday. Bigger than Xmas..Tough to cancel but heck...better than killing everyone over turkey and stuffing.
Stay safe, live to play another day
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Serious Black: This is true basically everywhere across the country. Thanksgiving is going to produce a ton of superspreading events, and a lot of those people are going to get really sick and start dying around Christmas. Good luck this winter, everyone.


Came here to say this. I don't care how careful your community has been up to now: there are dipshoots around you who are going to decide "family is okay" and get together with 30 people and Uncle Cletus from North Dakota and have a good time.

Once Thanksgiving happens, be afraid. Be very afraid. And protect yourselves.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Serious Black: This is true basically everywhere across the country. Thanksgiving is going to produce a ton of superspreading events, and a lot of those people are going to get really sick and start dying around Christmas. Good luck this winter, everyone.


This is one of the reason my house went into lock down 3 weeks ago. We run a business that makes 75% of its income between black Friday and Christmas. Can't afford to be sick this time of year.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Serious Black: This is true basically everywhere across the country. Thanksgiving is going to produce a ton of superspreading events, and a lot of those people are going to get really sick and start dying around Christmas. Good luck this winter, everyone.


Not in our house. It will be my wife, her brother and me. He's a germaphobe. We feel safe with him.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Black Friday

Fark user imageView Full Size

Black Christmas
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
americans gonna american, because freedom. morons.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With a national 7 day average of over 107,000 .. Illinois had over 10,000 new cases yesterday .. With no plans from trumps crew every state is on it's own .. It all starts at home .. Stay home , If you need to go out , wear a mask and stay as far away from other people as you can ..
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If your kids went normal trick or treating this year, you are a bad parent FULL STOP, BAD PARENT. 
If you went to a Halloween party this year, you were an idiot.
If you left out Candy for Kids, you encouraged dangerous behavior.  

There were plenty of options to enjoy the holiday at home. Scary movies, zoom halloween costume contests, decorating, hide candy like easter eggs. 

The Pandemic isn't over, just because your over it.

If you travel for thanksgiving this year, you are the reason infection numbers are surging.  You are the problem. 


Every American holiday will be a super spreader event, because as a nation we lack self control. Black Friday and Christmas will be blood baths 2 weeks after each. 

the pandemic isn't over just because you're over it
Youtube _2tScZLArsM
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
AZ went blue on the election.
We owe them one.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure my whole extended family was expecting us to host Thanksgiving again this year, but fark that.

Last year it was 20 people and this would have probably been a half dozen more if it weren't for Covid.

No way I'm going to be responsible for that many people getting sick.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thankfully we have a president who believes in science.

Looking forward to seeing the details of Biden's COVID committee.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: If your kids went normal trick or treating this year, you are a bad parent FULL STOP, BAD PARENT. 
If you went to a Halloween party this year, you were an idiot.
If you left out Candy for Kids, you encouraged dangerous behavior.  

There were plenty of options to enjoy the holiday at home. Scary movies, zoom halloween costume contests, decorating, hide candy like easter eggs. 

The Pandemic isn't over, just because your over it.

If you travel for thanksgiving this year, you are the reason infection numbers are surging.  You are the problem. 


Every American holiday will be a super spreader event, because as a nation we lack self control. Black Friday and Christmas will be blood baths 2 weeks after each. 

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_2tScZLA​rsM]


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://people.com/health/more-than-6​1​k-children-tested-positive-covid-19-se​tting-new-record/
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lol...

The Dakota's, Iowa, and Wisconsin have reached the point of no return. WI jumped from 6k on Friday to 7k on Saturday. Population less than 6 million.

My wife, a school teacher, was exposed and had been in quarantine the past week. I think we are in the clear as know one in our family has symptoms.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Healthdata.org has Ohio exceeding ICU capacity during Thanksgiving week, deaths are going to skyrocket.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: AZ went blue on the election.
We owe them one.


If they went for Trump in 2016, they still owe US.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: If your kids went normal trick or treating this year, you are a bad parent FULL STOP, BAD PARENT. 
If you went to a Halloween party this year, you were an idiot.
If you left out Candy for Kids, you encouraged dangerous behavior.  

There were plenty of options to enjoy the holiday at home. Scary movies, zoom halloween costume contests, decorating, hide candy like easter eggs. 

The Pandemic isn't over, just because your over it.

If you travel for thanksgiving this year, you are the reason infection numbers are surging.  You are the problem. 


Every American holiday will be a super spreader event, because as a nation we lack self control. Black Friday and Christmas will be blood baths 2 weeks after each. 

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_2tScZLA​rsM]

[Fark user image image 850x864]

https://people.com/health/more-than-61​k-children-tested-positive-covid-19-se​tting-new-record/


Yeah, gosh I wonder what could've happened between the last week's of August and the first week of November? Its almost like they reopened the schools or something.
/GD bovine morons
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a dry lung fluid
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

caguru: Arizona? It's almost the entire country at this point. But sure Arizona is the one we should worry about.


This.
World O Meter puts them at 19th for new cases yesterday with 2,620 new cases. Illinois was #1 with 12,438.

We'll have a black Christmas this year due to all the Covidiots at Thanksgiving, and an even worse January.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just have the Biden hold a press conference and state "I know I am not officially the president yet.  But I unofficially rescind Abraham Lincolns proclomation making Thanksgiving and official holiday, and will do it officially when I become president.  If you go to a thanksgiving gather, you are a trumper, and when I am sworn in, I will wrap a chain around your head.  Please, all good democrats, report thanksgiving gatherings to AOC, so we can make a list of the people who will have a chain wrapped around their heads.  This is to stop the Corona Virus, so just don't go to thanksgiving."

Problem solved.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Thanksgiving is our families biggest get together holiday. Bigger than Xmas..Tough to cancel but heck...better than killing everyone over turkey and stuffing.
Stay safe, live to play another day


My in-laws live in metro Phoenix.  This will be the first Thanksgiving in over 25 years we haven't spent with them.  By mutual decision, because everyone involves understands that if we get together this Thanksgiving, it'll be the last one for at least my father-in-law.  (He's had heart issues, has breathing difficulty, and has had a stroke.  He gets COVID, he's not coming back.)
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nobody is banning holidays.

It's just that large gatherings are incredibly risky during a pandemic of a frightfully congatious airborne disease for which there currently is no cure.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The University of Arizona saw the upcoming spring break as a mass casualty event, and broke it up into individual days scattered across many weeks so that students wouldn't go on their traditional migrations to hot zones.

Smart.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.