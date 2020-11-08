 Skip to content
(CNN)   In case you haven't noticed, Tropical Storm Eta is lashing the Caribbean with torrential rainfall and damaging winds and is heading towards Florida   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
220 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2020 at 10:45 AM



Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a resident of Florida surrounded by climate science-deniers and Trump cult members, I can honestly say we deserve whatever happens.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, OBiden.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you think the storm is punishing, wait for the response from DC
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a little bit of biatch but not terrible. Everything flooded of course, but it's moving pretty quickly at the moment so not lingering to drop torrential sustained downpours
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need the rain. Fire season approaches.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are getting drenched in rain already here in Broward.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: As a resident of Florida surrounded by climate science-deniers and Trump cult members, I can honestly say we deserve whatever happens.


As another Floridian, wake me up when it's at least a Cat 3.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The storm is currently very sheared, but seems to be reorganizing. There's a fairly substantial outflow to the north, and it appears a solid CDO has formed. Cloudtops are cooling rapidly in the center. The big question on intensification is the mid-level dry air to the southwest of the storm, if that gets entrained it'll limit how strong the storm can get.

The track forecast is...well...drunk. It's forecast to move west, across the Flordia keys, perhaps at hurricane strength, then get about to about the end of Cub and turn around and head toward Tampa Bay. The forecast uncertainly, however, is high.

Intensity forecast is also tough, given the dry air and a possibly forming trough approaching with lots of shear. However, that forecast is fairly uncertain as well, so the day 4-5 forecaster is really a WAG.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It was a little bit of biatch but not terrible. Everything flooded of course, but it's moving pretty quickly at the moment so not lingering to drop torrential sustained downpours


This, most hurricanes are no big deal.  Anything a two or less in Florida, or any other coastal community, is a snooze fest, thanks to government building regulations, and the power companies doing a good job of keeping tree branches clear of power lines, especially before storms when they go around and trim and chip, the later is vital so that you don't leave large branches to fly around.

Three and higher, there is nothing you can really do because trees are gonna get knocked down into power lines, and things are gonna flood.  

This is provided that the storm does not hover.  Two worst storms I ever went through was Hurricane Michael, and Tropical Storm that just stayed over head for something like a whole day.  The later was made worse, because our Republican government had cut taxes to the bone over the years, and the 2008 housing market had just happened, and there was no money in the till, so one of the ways they had tried to save money was skipping having the drains cleared out that year by rotor rooter, because that costs about a million bucks. Ended up costing the community several millions in flood damage.
 
superdave386 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Dahnkster: As a resident of Florida surrounded by climate science-deniers and Trump cult members, I can honestly say we deserve whatever happens.

As another Floridian, wake me up when it's at least a Cat 3.


I don't get out of bed unless it's a Cat 3 or higher and I like in a farking 40 year old single wide mobile home.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Easy coast Floridian here. Need only be concerned if it turns to a Cat 4/5, hits Tampa and barrels due east.
 
superdave386 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

superdave386: Intrepid00: Dahnkster: As a resident of Florida surrounded by climate science-deniers and Trump cult members, I can honestly say we deserve whatever happens.

As another Floridian, wake me up when it's at least a Cat 3.

I don't get out of bed unless it's a Cat 3 or higher and I like in a farking 40 year old single wide mobile home.


*Live

/damnit
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
superdave386 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: Easy coast Floridian here. Need only be concerned if it turns to a Cat 4/5, hits Tampa and barrels due east.


That's my worry if it gets amped up in the gulf and decides to march across.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

superdave386: Intrepid00: Dahnkster: As a resident of Florida surrounded by climate science-deniers and Trump cult members, I can honestly say we deserve whatever happens.

As another Floridian, wake me up when it's at least a Cat 3.

I don't get out of bed unless it's a Cat 3 or higher and I like in a farking 40 year old single wide mobile home.


Floridian in a 2004 double-wide. I went through whichever that one in October 2017 was right here. Winds got up to about 125mph. I didn't have a single bit of damage. One small dead tree fell but nowhere near anything it could hurt. I didn't even lose power, even though most people in my area did.

People begged me to go to a shelter but my dog was dying and there was no way I'd leave him. At times it seemed like the house would pick up and blow away, but everything was 100% okay.
 
