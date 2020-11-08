 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Hate to burst your celebratory bubble, but while everyone was consumed with election news a little virus has continued to run rampant across the country ... and it's getting worse by the day
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biden needs to get his committee together and lay out what they recommend. "We'll order 1 brazillion new tests, get 20 masks sent to each household, increase funding for schools to get the PPE they need, and allow businesses to stay closed without going under. These are the things we'll do on Jan 20."

And then the press will talk about how refreshing it is for someone to have an actual plan for once.

And then Trump won't be able to let the conversation shift away from him and he'll announce (without consulting anyone, of course) that he's going to get 2 brazillion tests ordered, send 40 masks to each household, etc.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it will continue to do so for a very long time.

Trump's failure cannot be overcome with a vote.  It takes an actual plan and the will to execute it.  We will continue our descent and it will be another year before things even start to normalize.

Thanks, Drump.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: And then the press will talk about how refreshing it is for someone to have an actual plan for once.


how uncivil it is that Biden is hurting the feelings of Trump and his voters and how do his voters feel about it anyways, let's ask them.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I'll be the bad guy for not being emphatic to a bunch of people getting the virus because they weren't going to let the lockdown liberals keep them from going out and doing well something, something dreadfully important like going to a mud big run or drinking refills of soda in a restaurant instead of eating take out at home and buying two sodas like some kind of nerd
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
we haven't forgotten about it.  we're just taking a day to think happy thoughts.  it's always in the back of our minds when it's not i the front.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

And at the same time be a hoax so The Deep State can do something nefarious
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: And I'll be the bad guy for not being emphatic to a bunch of people getting the virus because they weren't going to let the lockdown liberals keep them from going out and doing well something, something dreadfully important like going to a mud big run or drinking refills of soda in a restaurant instead of eating take out at home and buying two sodas like some kind of nerd


Psst.... not all of us who got it this week were irresponsible. Sone of us just work with and for assholes and can't afford to quit our jobs.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: spongeboob: And I'll be the bad guy for not being emphatic to a bunch of people getting the virus because they weren't going to let the lockdown liberals keep them from going out and doing well something, something dreadfully important like going to a mud big run or drinking refills of soda in a restaurant instead of eating take out at home and buying two sodas like some kind of nerd

Psst.... not all of us who got it this week were irresponsible. Sone of us just work with and for assholes and can't afford to quit our jobs.


That.  The absolute worst place for this is indoors with even a few people (in general).  I'm amazed that 1) the amount of businesses that could allow their employees to work from home with no harm to production but don't and 2) the amount of people in restaurants.

Right-wingers blatantly don't give a flying shiat *unless* something is wrong with them medically - every single one I know who is taking this seriously and wearing a good mask either has a personal high risk or a family member in a high risk situation.  Most people who aren't really political either way are not caring and even a portion of Democrat-leaning people are that way.

The major difference being that anyone Democrat/left/not-right-wing leaning will admit they need to be safer and defer to those who wish to be careful.  All others think you should defer to their less safe attitude in all situations...in the middle of an obvious pandemic.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine Trump distributing a vaccine now? It would be completely contingent on whether the state had voted for him. If you don't want me, why should I help you? On Tuesday night when Trump was so far ahead all I could think about was how his approach to COVID would continue unabated. I have some hope now.
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I seem to recall President-Elect Biden making that his first priority in his acceptance speech, deafmitter.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

[Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 246x184][Fark user image 300x169]

/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.


How many people captured in those photos were wearing masks? I'm betting it's a lot bigger proportion than were wearing masks at, say, the Rose Garden Massacre.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unpossible. Fake virus went away Nov 4th. Sean Hannity told me so.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"How dare liberals ignore the virus like we have since March, except most of them are wearing masks!"
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, subby, everybody forgot about covid-19 during the election. Not.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

unixpro: And it will continue to do so for a very long time.

Trump's failure cannot be overcome with a vote.  It takes an actual plan and the will to execute it.  We will continue our descent and it will be another year before things even start to normalize.

Thanks, Drump CHINA.


FTFY
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I assure you we farking remember
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is the first thread about COVID since the last thread!!!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maryland has been consistently over 1000 cases/day for the last several days, with 1500 being the highest I can recall.  More importantly, the % positive is creeping higher, and hospitalizations are up by 100/wk for the last 3 weeks, up over 600 today.

And when I compare these numbers to other states, we're still doing great.  Yeah, this crap isn't going anywhere fast.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I drove by a tiny diner in northeast Pa. on my way home from the store.
The parking lot was packed.
We are screwed.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now, it's God's punishment for electing Joe Biden. Before it was God's punishment for kneeling during the National Anthem. Before that it was God's punishment for being too nice to gay people.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjorsett: unixpro: And it will continue to do so for a very long time.

Trump's failure cannot be overcome with a vote.  It takes an actual plan and the will to execute it.  We will continue our descent and it will be another year before things even start to normalize.

Thanks, Drump CHINA.

FTFY


Sure Jan
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not that it mattered before, but now Trump has zero incentive to take any actions. He'd have won this election handily if he'd had an even half-assed proper response and 250K people hadn't died.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait, what's Covid? My brain can only hold one thing at a time. When I learned about the election results I forgot where I lived.

Are you my wife?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Il Douchey: spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

[Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 246x184][Fark user image 300x169]

/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.

How many people captured in those photos were wearing masks? I'm betting it's a lot bigger proportion than were wearing masks at, say, the Rose Garden Massacre.


I appreciate the masks, but in a country where hundreds of thousands of people are dying, that's just not good enough. Mask or no mask, distancing still matters. The virus doesn't care if your gathering was better than theirs. Stay the fark home.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: "How dare liberals ignore the virus like we have since March, except most of them are wearing masks!"


That's the kind of thing that, when Trump or some other Republican says it, reporters always add, "Without evidence". Funny how that standard only applies one-way.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
El Paso is utterly farked. Whatever numbers they drop on Monday will be catastrophic.  As it stands the positive test rate there is 29% and the rest of Texas is running out of space for their ICU patients.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

And at the same time be a hoax so The Deep State can do something nefarious


I am, admittedly, annoyed at the celebrations.  Practically speaking, it is an unnecessary personal and community risk.  Politically speaking, it's a bad look and it'll be all we hear about in the news for the holiday season and thus Biden gets to hop into office with the narrative already switched so the pandemic is now the fault of stupid libs.

I hope I'm just being cynical.

If you're out there, I'm not personally judging you for celebrating.  I get it.  Just stay safe out there, and don't stay out there if you don't feel safe.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks O'Biden.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Quick, someone get Biden to the time machine so that he can deal with Covid back in January and February 2020, before the moron Trump has a chance to screw up everything!

You know, if Trump actually cared about the country, instead of just himself, he'd spend the next couple of months trying to get Covid under control instead of golfing while his lawyers pretend to fight in court.  Too bad he doesn't give a shiat about anyone but himself.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Unpossible. Fake virus went away Nov 4th. Sean Hannity told me so.


Mark Meadows would beg to differ
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Biden said he's announcing a new COVID task force on Monday.  The problem is, he's hamstrung by Trump still being in office until January 20th, unless he can convince Congress to take some action that would help implement something
 
Serious Black
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Serious Black: Il Douchey: spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

[Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 246x184][Fark user image 300x169]

/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.

How many people captured in those photos were wearing masks? I'm betting it's a lot bigger proportion than were wearing masks at, say, the Rose Garden Massacre.

I appreciate the masks, but in a country where hundreds of thousands of people are dying, that's just not good enough. Mask or no mask, distancing still matters. The virus doesn't care if your gathering was better than theirs. Stay the fark home.


Should we be going back to life under the stay-at-home orders like were in place in March and April?
 
Muta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, what's Covid? My brain can only hold one thing at a time. When I learned about the election results I forgot where I lived.

Are you my wife?


Just because I sucked your dick yesterday doesn't mean I am your wife
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skyotter: This is the first thread about COVID since the last thread!!!


But at least it's the last thread about COVID until the next one!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My son's Bantam hockey game yesterday was almost canceled because the 2 referees came up positive for COVID-19. Each team had to supply an Assistant Coach to skate in as refs. In Minnesota, trust me, that's basically like The Stand brought to life.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: unixpro: And it will continue to do so for a very long time.

Trump's failure cannot be overcome with a vote.  It takes an actual plan and the will to execute it.  We will continue our descent and it will be another year before things even start to normalize.

Thanks, Drump CHINA.

FTFY


Oh, is China the President of the United States?  Because as soon as it arrived here it became a POTUS problem and I seem to remember that ours has done everything he could to use it for political purposes, by lying to the public and catering to his moron followers and his own whims, instead of actually following sound, recommended practices.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

unixpro: And it will continue to do so for a very long time.

Trump's failure cannot be overcome with a vote.  It takes an actual plan and the will to execute it.  We will continue our descent and it will be another year before things even start to normalize.

Thanks, Drump.


a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


Maybe the Mayor of NYC should stop encouraging people to violate social distancing.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Maryland has been consistently over 1000 cases/day for the last several days, with 1500 being the highest I can recall.  More importantly, the % positive is creeping higher, and hospitalizations are up by 100/wk for the last 3 weeks, up over 600 today.

And when I compare these numbers to other states, we're still doing great.  Yeah, this crap isn't going anywhere fast.


Maryland  here...I currently have about 5% positivity rate among my students. This is NOT a joke. Luckily I had the option of running all-remote for the semester and am teaching from the safety of my attic.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Il Douchey: spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

[Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 246x184][Fark user image 300x169]

/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.

How many people captured in those photos were wearing masks? I'm betting it's a lot bigger proportion than were wearing masks at, say, the Rose Garden Massacre.


Much concern. So much concern.

Hypocrite.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 610x665]


Biden can't hide behind Trump forever. He has to start taking responsibility for how the country is doing now that he's the Mayor.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
we're farked. it's too late for any of our leaders to do anything. people of all political stripes now openly defy restrictions.

at first, yeah, it was mostly the trump-supporting assholes. now everyone is just farking sick of the restrictions and there will be holiday gatherings no matter what
 
Flagg99
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Il Douchey: spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

[Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 246x184][Fark user image 300x169]

/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.

How many people captured in those photos were wearing masks? I'm betting it's a lot bigger proportion than were wearing masks at, say, the Rose Garden Massacre.


Know what's better than wearing masks? Staying the fark home. This isn't going to a job. This is an optional victory party that should not have happened any more than Trump rallies in the pandemic should have. Masks make things mildly safer. They do not 100% stop transmission of the virus.
 
T.rex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I seriously doubt one single person died from covid due to anything Trump did or didn't do.

The population knew the ground rules by late March.  That was 7 months ago. 

You think people with aversion to masks would've been wearing them had Hillary told them to wear them?  uh. no.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: Serious Black: Il Douchey: spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

[Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 246x184][Fark user image 300x169]

/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.

How many people captured in those photos were wearing masks? I'm betting it's a lot bigger proportion than were wearing masks at, say, the Rose Garden Massacre.

Much concern. So much concern.

Hypocrite.


Your butthurt is fantastic! Please keep it up.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Chemlight Battery: Serious Black: Il Douchey: spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

[Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 246x184][Fark user image 300x169]

/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.

How many people captured in those photos were wearing masks? I'm betting it's a lot bigger proportion than were wearing masks at, say, the Rose Garden Massacre.

I appreciate the masks, but in a country where hundreds of thousands of people are dying, that's just not good enough. Mask or no mask, distancing still matters. The virus doesn't care if your gathering was better than theirs. Stay the fark home.

Should we be going back to life under the stay-at-home orders like were in place in March and April?


I'd be shocked if these gatherings comply with any current guidelines anywhere. My current local guidelines (Austin, TX) say "outdoor events of more than 10 people are prohibited," and people should "avoid social gatherings of any size."
 
Serious Black
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Serious Black: Il Douchey: spongeboob: And don't worry the Covid strike is going to be blamed on Democrats for celebrating.

Plague rats...

[Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 246x184][Fark user image 300x169]

/So, apparently, all that social distance scolding was bullshiat.

How many people captured in those photos were wearing masks? I'm betting it's a lot bigger proportion than were wearing masks at, say, the Rose Garden Massacre.

Know what's better than wearing masks? Staying the fark home. This isn't going to a job. This is an optional victory party that should not have happened any more than Trump rallies in the pandemic should have. Masks make things mildly safer. They do not 100% stop transmission of the virus.


I agree. I pose the same question to you as I posed to Chemlight Battery: should we return to life under stay-at-home orders like much of America was under in March and April?
 
