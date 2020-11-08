 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   "World shocked to learn stuff we already knew about Philadelphia." Oddly, this is not an Onion piece   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1233 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2020 at 7:35 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I lol'd, about the cowboy hat.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhodabear
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Count. Every. Jawn.

Thank you SEPA. I will never mock your mass transit system again.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was in the area and met up with a friend for a cowboys/ eagles game at a bar. Didn't realize it, as I was living in Texas at the time, but I was wearing a "Run On Texas" Hoodie. I have never had so many people try to fight me while I'm trying to explain I'm a Chicago boy.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That little writeup is missing the people who eat horse sh*t to celebrate sports.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As the old story goes, when WC Fields was on his deathbed someone asked him how he was doing and he replied "On the whole, I'd rather be in Philadelphia."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: That little writeup is missing the people who eat horse sh*t to celebrate sports.


And their one honest cop.

Findagrave dot com has it
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd always thought that Philadelphia was the "City Of Brotherly Love", but it seems I should give that city a wide berth.

Hey, I'm very happy you guys removed the Orange Stain, but, damn, you scary.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Nana's Vibrator: That little writeup is missing the people who eat horse sh*t to celebrate sports.

And their one honest cop.

Findagrave dot com has it


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

?
 
hughesrep
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a Midwest transplant to the East Coast (Jersey), I love Philly.  It's got some old Midwest town grit. It's part of my sales territory, I get there almost weekly.

Philly has a vibe all its own, but the overriding atmosphere, is don't Fark with us.  We will fight, and then buy each other beers.  Unless you're  a Cowboys fan.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Two words:  Mutter Museum.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I'd always thought that Philadelphia was the "City Of Brotherly Love", but it seems I should give that city a wide berth.

Hey, I'm very happy you guys removed the Orange Stain, but, damn, you scary.


Yeah, it's a city that has seen its locals:

-Throw batteries at santa claus.
-Cheer an opposing team player being taken out of the stadium on a backboard by EMTs.
-punch police horses in the face.  Multiple times.
-intentionally vomit on the children of opposing fans.

And that list goes on.  But in the category of the enemy of my enemy is my friend, I've never been happier to have them on my side this past week.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: aagrajag: I'd always thought that Philadelphia was the "City Of Brotherly Love", but it seems I should give that city a wide berth.

Hey, I'm very happy you guys removed the Orange Stain, but, damn, you scary.

Yeah, it's a city that has seen its locals:

-Throw batteries at santa claus.
-Cheer an opposing team player being taken out of the stadium on a backboard by EMTs.
-punch police horses in the face.  Multiple times.
-intentionally vomit on the children of opposing fans.

And that list goes on.  But in the category of the enemy of my enemy is my friend, I've never been happier to have them on my side this past week.


-punch police horses in the face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hughesrep: As a Midwest transplant to the East Coast (Jersey), I love Philly.  It's got some old Midwest town grit. It's part of my sales territory, I get there almost weekly.

Philly has a vibe all its own, but the overriding atmosphere, is don't Fark with us.  We will fight, and then buy each other beers.  Unless you're  a Cowboys fan.


nah....you got it all wrong.  They'll buy the Cowboys fan a beer too, and smash the f#cking mug over his head.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cowboys not welcome here
six hours from now a drunk Local 98 guy is gonna be wearing this hat https://t.co/oo3VzchZGv
- local Philadelphia resident #FreeAnt (@flexlibris) November 6, 2020That is hilariously true.  Do not come here with that cowboy hat on and expect to travel unmolested through Philly.  That ain't happening.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I'd always thought that Philadelphia was the "City Of Brotherly Love", but it seems I should give that city a wide berth.

Hey, I'm very happy you guys removed the Orange Stain, but, damn, you scary.


All you need is a friend there to show you around and you're gold.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Biden is an Eagles fan. Does that mean he's gonna nuke Santa?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.