(AZ Family)   Old and busted: You'll shoot your eye out. New irresponsibleness: You'll shoot the baby in the head   (azfamily.com) divider line
Indiegent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
BB sounds like baby. Insert insensitive humor here.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We license people to drive,
We license people to fish,

But to reproduce? These "people" weren't required to take so much as a two-hour workshop on parenting.

What were they doing with a gun in the first place? Doesn't one need opposable thumbs to operate one of those things?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Typical, another gun incident in a BLUE state.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 425x239]

He looks like a Zion.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eh? Please explain.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

That's his name.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oh.

Well.

So it is.

I had thought "Zion" to be a designation for some local group of religious nutters.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This it what happens when you mix Zions with Savanahs.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope it's a felony conviction so that idiot can never legally own a real firearm.  He's already proven he can't be trusted with anything more dangerous than a nerf gun.
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OgreMagi: I hope it's a felony conviction so that idiot can never legally own a real firearm.  He's already proven he can't be trusted with anything more dangerous than a nerf gun.


The most dangerous thing he's shooting off irresponsibly ain't the BB gun.
 
