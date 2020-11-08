 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Druids outraged as progress comes to Stonehenge   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where the banshees dwell?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With a pink hotel, a boutique and a swinging hot spot?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
David St. Hubbins: I do not, for one, think that the problem was that the band was down. I think that the problem *may* have been, that there was a Stonehenge monument on the stage that was in danger of being *crushed* by a *dwarf*. Alright? That tended to understate the hugeness of the object.
Ian Faith: I really think you're just making much too big a thing out of it.
Derek Smalls: Making a big thing out of it would have been a good idea.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh no, think of all the pottery shards, pointrd stones and ancient dildos that will never see thr light of day!!!
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They moved all the stones back an hour for DST?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They might hit one of it's power cables!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Oh no, think of all the pottery shards, pointrd stones and ancient dildos that will never see thr light of day!!!


Listen we're talking about the possible lost of Stone age artifacts, not your mom's house.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Funny, they don't look Druish.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can I ask a practical question at this point?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

