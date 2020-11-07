 Skip to content
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Adventures

Description: What fun and exciting things have you done? Show us pictures of the adventures you've taken.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
I've ridden nearly 20,000 miles on the back of a motorcycle, all over the U.S.
The photos are always from random stops, but this was a nice spot looking into Telluride.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Maine.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm a child.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Kansas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Glacier NP, near Sperry glacier
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Titus Canyon in Death Valley National Park. It's a one-lane/one-way dirt road up the side of a mountain, past a ghost town, and back down into the valley thru a box canyon. A bunch of us photographers on G+ got together and spent a few days wandering around.
Fark user imageView Full Size


4-wheel drive & high vehicle clearance *highly* recommended.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Solo photo walk about town
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Letting myself be talked into being THE hired photographer at the wedding of my son's good friends - something I've never done before.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Chasing nature - a Sahara sand sunset from this summer.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Food adventures in Japan.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

// Food adventures in Japan.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/// Food adventures in Japan
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(1/3)

Waimoku Waterfall

At the End of the 2.5 Pipiwai Trail, Maui Hawaii

(Near Hana, Maui)

Fark user imageView Full Size

/My then girfriend/now Fiancee and I were hiking this trail.  I grabbed a hold of a fallen bamboo tree, and fall backwards on my ass.  In the mud.  In Khaki shorts.
//My fiancee now has some GREAT pictures of my mud covered ass for our wedding.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(2/2)

Nakalele Blowhole, Maui

(Near Kahakuloa)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(3/3)

Haleakala Peak

Haleakala, Maui

Fark user imageView Full Size

/If you ever get there, stop on the way back down to a little roadside inn called the Kula Lodge.  AMAZING sunsets, and if you get there early enough, wood fired pizza
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF5542 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



airboating through the Everglades in search of gators, snakes, and whatnot
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  



/hiking to the top of a volcano
//St Kitts
//the opne space at the bottom is where the ground is too hot to grow more than grassy plants.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  



/snorkeling in somewhat rough surf, hence the cloudy water.
//sea urchin invasion
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiking trip to a state park. Saw some waterfalls, hiked down about 300 ft of elevation down into a canyon, then back up another 300 ft elevation out of the canyon. Good times. (For size reference, the waterfall is only about 60ft high.)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Big Clifty by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-pandemic Disney/Epcot Trip
Fark user imageView Full Size

Epcot at Night by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
mmojo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the visibility were more than eight feet you would see an upside-down WWI battleship with a really big hole in it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Red Rock Canyon, Nevada.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coal Creek Gulch, Mesa County Colorado
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whale watching adventure, Ventura CA
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Many years ago, I had the opportunity to go to the plaza between Disneyland and California Adventure very early in the day. It would be open to anyone, but they weren't awake yet. People were about, and it felt almost like I was spying secret lives.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two hours later, there were the usual tourists, but I was quiet in that potential energy. People worked, getting ready for days they don't have now.

You may not consider it an "adventure," but seeing the world wake up has always been just that. To me.
 
