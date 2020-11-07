 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Census workers allege they were pressured into falsifying data   (apnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1971 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Nov 2020 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I worked the census this year. Of course, nowhere in the training is falsifying data encouraged or permitted. Granted, given the pressure management was under to close cases, I don't have a hard time imagining that some people might want to just blow through the cases with fake data. Especially considering that bonuses were being offered for completing a certain number of cases per week.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pff. They only aspire to be as important as absentee-ballot counters.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tentacles of Trump will need to be burned out of all departments and it will take years.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ended up getting interviewed about two different neighbors who didn't respond to multiple contacts. I just can't understand that mentality. The whole process was simple. They even followed up about one of my kids who I reported, and their college reported.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they were pressured because who is to say if the data is wrong.

But I'm cynical enough to also say...I bet they always do a best guess if they don't know.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

goodncold: The tentacles of Trump will need to be burned out of all departments and it will take years.


Well, around half of your voters wanted another four years, so can I suggest never as a more realistic timeframe.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Working the census in rural canada was an interesting experience.
I'd say for anyone that has the time to do it, working the census is a worthy way to help out your country and meet parts of your community you would have never interacted with.

/Didn't make up anyone's forms
//Did have to get the police involved to get one completed
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
After doing quite a bit of research on the house I just bought, I have to say my respect for census takers is pretty low. Maybe they've gotten better since 1940, but every single decade I'm stuck trying to transcribe some bullshiat with misspelled last names, the wrong street names, and no house numbers at all. Who gives a shiat what order the house was in your rounds for the day? You really couldn't be bothered to note that it was 123 Main Street instead of just marking it 19 and drawing a line to indicate you were still on Main Street from three pages back?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
there were thousands of houses where illegals were out working so no one counted the 13 of them at that address. there were 100's of buildings in NY alone with homeless and squatters that no one counted. you try to come close, there will be errors.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She said she felt guilty about lying, but she did not want to disobey her supervisors who kept repeating that they were under pressure from a regional office in New York to close cases.

"It was all a sham. I felt terrible, terrible. I knew I was lying. I knew I was doing something wrong, but they said, 'No, no, we are closing. We have to do this"

.
I admire her idealism, but she needs to learn to go with the flow if she hopes to thrive in the public sector.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: I ended up getting interviewed about two different neighbors who didn't respond to multiple contacts. I just can't understand that mentality. The whole process was simple. They even followed up about one of my kids who I reported, and their college reported.


When my son was in Boy Scouts we did a lot of door to door canvasing for various things (canned food drive mostly).  I remember going through a couple of the lower end apartment complexes and nobody, and I mean nobody, wanted to talk to us.  My son was in uniform and doing most of the talking and still people refused to even answer the door.

From the vibe I got was most of them were avoiding answering the door because they owed money and were afraid we were there to collect.

I don't know what part of town you live in, but with the way 2020's been, even people that live in a part of town that can afford to send their kids to college may be avoiding debt collectors.

Or their just paranoid @sshols.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Redo the damn census.  Sheesh the constitution says nothing about re-performing the census and the GOP has lost all credibility.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

goodncold: The tentacles of Trump will need to be burned out of all departments and it will take years.


They are just now getting to the Bush tentacles.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This goes all the way up to Wilbur Ross. The GOP was clearly so desperate to change the political landscape as to ratfark the census to change states electoral college representation. They knew what they were doing and it was deliberate and put the heel to decent public servants to get their way
Fark user imageView Full Size
Dante has created a 10th circle of hell just for you sir
 
gonegirl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I worked the census this year. Of course, nowhere in the training is falsifying data encouraged or permitted. Granted, given the pressure management was under to close cases, I don't have a hard time imagining that some people might want to just blow through the cases with fake data. Especially considering that bonuses were being offered for completing a certain number of cases per week.


I worked as a supervisor (and enumerator, and clerk), and I can believe this sometimes happened, but I don't think it can have been incredibly widespread. Making up names is one thing (a bad thing), but some of the stories look like they might be misunderstandings/miscommunications between enumerators and supervisors as to what was being done and why.

Here's the kind of "falsification" I took part in:

The software we were using (FDC) was in no way designed to handle some of the stuff we had to do to make it work. For example, we were not allowed to go into assisted living/retirement communities, because of Covid restrictions. We wereallowed to use a proxy - for example, a manager - to gather as much of the relevant information as they were comfortable giving us about their residents. But the software wouldn't allow us to enter information gathered from a proxy until we'd made two different attempts (door-knocks), on two different days. On the third try, the software then prompts you to find a proxy, and then we could truthfully enter the fact that we'd talked to a proxy, enter the proxy's name and information, then the residents' information.

So yes, some days, I would literally drive to an assisted living facility, sit in the parking lot, and enter attempts (door-knocks) for every single unit we hadn't enumerated yet. I didn't actually go knock on those doors - because I wasn't legally allowed in the building. I was doing it so that we could then later enter information we'd gotten from the proxy/management about who was living in those units.

That's just one example. We ended up having to use some truly stupid workarounds because of things like duplicate addresses and the inability to close cases for addresses where people said they'd already done it online or mailed it in.

Were there a bunch of problems with the Census? Oh hell yes. But I don't think intentional falsification of datais the thing everyone should be focused on.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lilfry14 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My neighbor's rooster escaped. I caught it and knocked on my neighbor's door. I saw the curtain pull back and then close and they never answered the door.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I worked the census this year. Of course, nowhere in the training is falsifying data encouraged or permitted. Granted, given the pressure management was under to close cases, I don't have a hard time imagining that some people might want to just blow through the cases with fake data. Especially considering that bonuses were being offered for completing a certain number of cases per week.


Bonuses should be for accuracy and properly accomplished work. Not speed.

Sprinkles are for winners!
 
ThePea
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I worked as a surveyor for the Bureau of Census & my Field Supervisor told me to 'fudge things' several times over the year I worked under them. They even suggested it in team conference calls.
There's what you're trained to so & then there's what you're expected to do to make your FS look good. I didn't close enough cases to make mine look good so I didn't get another year of work after the 1st one was up (excepted employees have no protections).
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is horrendous.

Voting districts, representative government, and redistricting all follow the census.  What Trump done is Constitutionally Criminal
 
jerryskid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everything coming from anything with a trump taint is a lie.  Of course, that includes all republicans and christians.  All of them.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Alwysadydrmr: I worked the census this year. Of course, nowhere in the training is falsifying data encouraged or permitted. Granted, given the pressure management was under to close cases, I don't have a hard time imagining that some people might want to just blow through the cases with fake data. Especially considering that bonuses were being offered for completing a certain number of cases per week.

I worked as a supervisor (and enumerator, and clerk), and I can believe this sometimes happened, but I don't think it can have been incredibly widespread. Making up names is one thing (a bad thing), but some of the stories look like they might be misunderstandings/miscommunications between enumerators and supervisors as to what was being done and why.

Here's the kind of "falsification" I took part in:

The software we were using (FDC) was in no way designed to handle some of the stuff we had to do to make it work. For example, we were not allowed to go into assisted living/retirement communities, because of Covid restrictions. We wereallowed to use a proxy - for example, a manager - to gather as much of the relevant information as they were comfortable giving us about their residents. But the software wouldn't allow us to enter information gathered from a proxy until we'd made two different attempts (door-knocks), on two different days. On the third try, the software then prompts you to find a proxy, and then we could truthfully enter the fact that we'd talked to a proxy, enter the proxy's name and information, then the residents' information.

So yes, some days, I would literally drive to an assisted living facility, sit in the parking lot, and enter attempts (door-knocks) for every single unit we hadn't enumerated yet. I didn't actually go knock on those doors - because I wasn't legally allowed in the building. I was doing it so that we could then later enter information we'd gotten from the proxy/management about who was living in those units.

That's just one example. We ended up having to use some truly stupid workarounds because of things like duplicate addresses and the inability to close cases for addresses where people said they'd already done it online or mailed it in.

Were there a bunch of problems with the Census? Oh hell yes. But I don't think intentional falsification of datais the thing everyone should be focused on.


Agreed. The FDC did have a lot of issues. There were several times I would run into a problem and my supervisor would have no idea how to handle it because it was an odd issue that hadn't come up before.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lilfry14: My neighbor's rooster escaped. I caught it and knocked on my neighbor's door. I saw the curtain pull back and then close and they never answered the door.


So, implicitly, they were telling you to keep farking that chicken.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lilfry14: My neighbor's rooster escaped. I caught it and knocked on my neighbor's door. I saw the curtain pull back and then close and they never answered the door.


Roosters are, generally speaking, assholes.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know what's farking awesome? shiat like this is going to matter again. Soon!
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I participated in the census this year and hated it.

/Will never do that again
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.