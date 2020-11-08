 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   *You're* the *real* hero   (wthr.com)
934 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 08 Nov 2020 at 12:05 AM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tegna-media.comView Full Size


Look out! It's a bird, it's a plane! No, it's Knock-Off Superman!
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Talk about not living up to Homelanders reputation.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Translucent is my favorite. I can't wait until he gets back from his covert mission for the CIA.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He sucks as Homelander.  He should have watched it burn until the news trucks came, then blame it on antifa.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The man inside the home is OK and even refused medical treatment on the scene.

This is something I always had to explain to Europeans when I was living abroad. If they treat your or put you in an ambulance, it's going to cost you a shiat-ton of money even if you have insurance. Better to 'walk it off' and ignore medical advice if at all possible unless you want to go bankrupt.

Needless to say, they were appalled. But it's how we roll.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]

Look out! It's a bird, it's a plane! No, it's Knock-Off Superman!


That's hard to look at.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet Stormfront started the fire.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
image.scoopwhoop.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Worst.  Roleplay.  Ever.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My favorite part of the interview is that he used the word 'gnarly' to describe the fire. This is not an 80's movie!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We didn't start the fire...but the guy in the superhero costume probably did.
 
