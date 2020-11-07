 Skip to content
(Ottawa Citizen)   Proving that hope springs eternal, Oldest man in Ottawa still had a car when he was 105 and ordered seeds from a seed catalog for the next Spring. He is is now 109   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four years seems like a long time to wait for seeds.  It must be what sustains him.  I sure hope they don't arrive, it'll probably kill the poor bastard.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thought CA would have sensible driving age limits in place. way to be 'murican!
 
kayanlau
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Four more years and he can call himself a teenager again!
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seriously he is very handsome so good on him
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I watched "A Man Called Ove" earlier tonight.
It's a great movie, you should check it out.
 
alitaki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did his uncle have a country place that used to be a farm? You know, before the motor law?
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've heard 80-year-olds say they learned and grew from 70-80 as much if not more than they did 30-40.

Which gives me hope...at first, until I realize that won't be me, I'll be lucky to have any remaining will to live at 50.
 
