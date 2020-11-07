 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   I'll be safe driving my old Volvo   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2020 at 1:25 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Volvo....the dirtiest sounding car name!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cheap chinese crap
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if this will also cover older European cars in the same age range.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, what's that fine print on my airbag....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was told this was a feature.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Hey, what's that fine print on my airbag....

[Fark user image 602x718]


Brilliant!   All-new offensive airbags - just install them in your bumpers facing out and enjoy when the next farknut rear-ends your car.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Hey, what's that fine print on my airbag....

[Fark user image 602x718]


Leaving satisfied.
 
sethstorm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: HighlanderRPI: Hey, what's that fine print on my airbag....

[Fark user image 602x718]

Brilliant!   All-new offensive airbags - just install them in your bumpers facing out and enjoy when the next farknut rear-ends your car.


Ford already patented that with the Pinto.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sethstorm: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: HighlanderRPI: Hey, what's that fine print on my airbag....

[Fark user image 602x718]

Brilliant!   All-new offensive airbags - just install them in your bumpers facing out and enjoy when the next farknut rear-ends your car.

Ford already patented that with the Pinto.


Not quite - the nice thing about claymores is they do minimal damage outside their cone of effect.  Ford's "Contact Incendiary Grenade" program was a little hard on any nearby friendlies in any direction.
 
sethstorm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sethstorm: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: HighlanderRPI: Hey, what's that fine print on my airbag....

[Fark user image 602x718]

Brilliant!   All-new offensive airbags - just install them in your bumpers facing out and enjoy when the next farknut rear-ends your car.

Ford already patented that with the Pinto.

Not quite - the nice thing about claymores is they do minimal damage outside their cone of effect.  Ford's "Contact Incendiary Grenade" program was a little hard on any nearby friendlies in any direction.


Still would be hard to isolate the damage to the other party, especially if you have a battery pack or fuel tank.

Now if you were to attach a bunch of Scottish swords to the back of your car, you might have better odds.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The problem seems to be the electronic match not being shielded from the face path. A minimum of pathway might prevent the bits from being ejected. How far is the difference between a safe design and the efficient?
 
djcunix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The Volvo recall covers cars that were sold or registered in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands."

I'm in MN.  I guess my 2003 S60 is safe???
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.