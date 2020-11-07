 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   The GOP really was out there grabbing them by the pussy   (wral.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She stole an F-ing cat? The actual F? Take her ass to court!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: She stole an F-ing cat? The actual F? Take her ass to court!


I mean, it's not even like there's a shortage of cats, it's the opposite.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: iheartscotch: She stole an F-ing cat? The actual F? Take her ass to court!

I mean, it's not even like there's a shortage of cats, it's the opposite.


Yeah, usually people break in and leave cats.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Healing has begun.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The BEST people....
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Needs a WTF tag.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was a good pussy at least.
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is a mistake. People can let a little suppression of democracy slide, but you do NOT mess with cats.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Video from a neighbor's front-door camera showed the woman scooping up Bloom's cat, Sugar Baby, putting it in her car and driving off.
"Of course, I panicked," Bloom said. "I jumped in my car with my cat sitter, Grace."

Seems like Grace has a pretty plum job if the cat gets to walk around loose outside. Is "cat sitter" some kind of euphemism?
 
ifky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what is worse. Stealing someone's cat or naming your car sugar baby.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure the thief wasn't wearing a mask, either. Germy Old Perverts spread disease, don't wash their hands and grab pussy. Keep your family away.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


A Garner woman, yesterday
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Karen Bloom, a travel agent working from home, said she heard her doorbell ring

Of course, I panicked," Bloom said. "I jumped in my car with my cat sitter, Grace.


1.  There's still travel agents?
2.  Who has a cat sitter when they work from home?
3.  If you're the cat sitter, you cannot allow that cat to be catnapped.  That has to be like job #1.
 
RaymondQGillet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
North Carolina is batting a thousand.

I blame all the Floridians.
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: She stole an F-ing cat? The actual F? Take her ass to court!


What does her donkey have to do with the cat?
 
realmolo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The kind of crazy that comes with being a Republican/conservative/Trumper is almost ALWAYS accompanied by other kinds of crazy. Because conservatism is a psychological disorder.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby she misunderstood the access Hollywood tape.  She thought he said "Grab the pussy".
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dark brew: Karen Bloom, a travel agent working from home, said she heard her doorbell ring

Of course, I panicked," Bloom said. "I jumped in my car with my cat sitter, Grace.


1.  There's still travel agents?
2.  Who has a cat sitter when they work from home?
3.  If you're the cat sitter, you cannot allow that cat to be catnapped.  That has to be like job #1.


Perhaps it's a "I'd like to introduce Grace, my "cat sitter" situation. She might not be out loud.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I didn't scream to her like in a rude way. I was just like, 'Hey.' She knew it was the person's cat..."


Bot-like typing detected. Who the fark talks like this? No one.


FAKE GNEWS.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, normally I'm very anti-capital punishment, but in this case I'll make an exception!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: iheartscotch: She stole an F-ing cat? The actual F? Take her ass to court!

What does her donkey have to do with the cat?


"It's the Chicago way."
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dark brew: Karen Bloom, a travel agent working from home, said she heard her doorbell ring

Of course, I panicked," Bloom said. "I jumped in my car with my cat sitter, Grace.


1.  There's still travel agents?
2.  Who has a cat sitter when they work from home?
3.  If you're the cat sitter, you cannot allow that cat to be catnapped.  That has to be like job #1.


1. I'm as surprised as you
2. People who live in a neighborhood that gets visited by Republican canvassers who think 'best gal pal' is too on the nose
3.  I mean...still...true.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Republicans are scammers.
This is likely a repeat offender who has stolen other pets and returned them for reward money, and if when there's no reward, the scammer has the animal euthanized to destroy the evidence.

It's a common scam in Los Angeles that usually targets tiny pure bred dogs, but any pet owner can be victimized, unless the pet is a fish.

You can't claim the fish "ran away" and was "found".
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
that is despicable. I'm a farking coward who abhors confrontation, but lay a fingernail on my cat and I'll pull out your balls and/or ovaries through your nose.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


Do you have the original of that?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kitty near my hand, and I want to grab it,
Kitty near my hand, and I want to grab it,
Kitty near my hand, and I want to grab it,
KITTY NEAR MY HAND AND I WANT TO GRAB IT!
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x284] [View Full Size image _x_]

Do you have the original of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skinink: Kitty near my hand, and I want to grab it,
Kitty near my hand, and I want to grab it,
Kitty near my hand, and I want to grab it,
KITTY NEAR MY HAND AND I WANT TO GRAB IT!


kitty on my foot and i wanna touch it
Youtube 6ziNUtRAltQ


+1 So apropos right now..
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm allergic to cats but if I was sent to Siberia, I'd have an irresistible urge to steal those particular cats.

Just look at the damn things!
Siberian farm cats, Snowfall,Сибирские кошки, Снегопад,Tyoma, Solnyshko (Sunny), Pooh ,
Youtube lou1qEPiIdg
They're so cute and fluffy I want to eat them and I'm a vegetarian!

Never mind polar bears, fark 'em.
Save the Siberian farm cats from Climate Change, Vladimir Putin and me because I want to hug them until we both die!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can understand, what with the current national cat shortage and all.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
YOU DO NOT FARK WITH THE CATS.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The woman worked for Stampede America, a national organization that hires people to visit the homes of registered Republicans who have not yet voted. "

Wrestle with pussy snatchers...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I jumped in my car with my cat sitter, Grace."
Grace Smith, the cat sitter, said she also saw the catnapping.

1. Who TF needs a cat sitter if you're just working from home?
2. She's not very good at her job
3. Keep your stupid cat in the house
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LIBERATE THE KITTIES!
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks a lot like my cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size

If that happened to me I would be like ... thank gawd someone took that hellion crackhead off my hands.

But after a few seconds I would start kicking ass and taking names to get her back.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dark brew: Karen Bloom, a travel agent working from home, said she heard her doorbell ring

Of course, I panicked," Bloom said. "I jumped in my car with my cat sitter, Grace.


1.  There's still travel agents?
2.  Who has a cat sitter when they work from home?
3.  If you're the cat sitter, you cannot allow that cat to be catnapped.  That has to be like job #1.


1) who uses them??
2) it's slang for a same sex lady friend, I think
3) true
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Sounds like it was a good pussy at least.


The Jelliclest.
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Republicans are scammers.
This is likely a repeat offender who has stolen other pets and returned them for reward money, and if when there's no reward, the scammer has the animal euthanized to destroy the evidence.

It's a common scam in Los Angeles that usually targets tiny pure bred dogs, but any pet owner can be victimized, unless the pet is a fish.

You can't claim the fish "ran away" and was "found".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaymondQGillet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I'm allergic to cats but if I was sent to Siberia, I'd have an irresistible urge to steal those particular cats.

Just look at the damn things!
[YouTube video: Siberian farm cats, Snowfall,Сибирские кошки, Снегопад,Tyoma, Solnyshko (Sunny), Pooh ,]They're so cute and fluffy I want to eat them and I'm a vegetarian!

Never mind polar bears, fark 'em.
Save the Siberian farm cats from Climate Change, Vladimir Putin and me because I want to hug them until we both die!


I have two Norwegian Forest cats, pretty close to this kind of cat. SO. FLUFFY. And they're super chill, I can wear one of them like a scarf.

You may want to check them out. Cats with double coats (like NFCs and the Russian Blue) seem to bother allergy sufferers less.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Stampede America declined to comment, and the county GOP hasn't responded to a request for comment. "

They sound like very nefarious cowboys, what with the stampeding, the cattle rustling...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Birnone: Purple_Urkle: Republicans are scammers.
This is likely a repeat offender who has stolen other pets and returned them for reward money, and if when there's no reward, the scammer has the animal euthanized to destroy the evidence.

It's a common scam in Los Angeles that usually targets tiny pure bred dogs, but any pet owner can be victimized, unless the pet is a fish.

You can't claim the fish "ran away" and was "found".

[Fark user image image 600x434]


A snakehead!
If there's a more appropriate pet for Trump, I can't think of one. Hard to eradicate, non-native, eats all the locals, norm breakers-they "walk" and "breathe air", often kept as pets by irresponsible assholes.

It's exactly like Trump, it's the Trump fish.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

darkmythology: This is a mistake. People can let a little suppression of democracy slide, but you do NOT mess with cats.


Yeah, if you thought Fark hated Republicans before . . .
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RaymondQGillet: Purple_Urkle: I'm allergic to cats but if I was sent to Siberia, I'd have an irresistible urge to steal those particular cats.

Just look at the damn things!
[YouTube video: Siberian farm cats, Snowfall,Сибирские кошки, Снегопад,Tyoma, Solnyshko (Sunny), Pooh ,]They're so cute and fluffy I want to eat them and I'm a vegetarian!

Never mind polar bears, fark 'em.
Save the Siberian farm cats from Climate Change, Vladimir Putin and me because I want to hug them until we both die!

I have two Norwegian Forest cats, pretty close to this kind of cat. SO. FLUFFY. And they're super chill, I can wear one of them like a scarf.

You may want to check them out. Cats with double coats (like NFCs and the Russian Blue) seem to bother allergy sufferers less.


I like looking at cats. But I'd never try to adopt one in case I do have a reaction and have to part ways.

Luckily the internet has cats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
