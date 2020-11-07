 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   The real question here isn't why the kid was outside a church, blasting away, before he ventilated his grandmother, it is why a church keeps a gun in a lock box in the first place   (wjactv.com) divider line
42
42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus. He would have wanted guns and young children shooting their relatives. It's in the bible...uhhhh near the back.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're supposed to keep the weapon in the vestry, next to the lube and knee pads.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think Grandma's going to spare the rod when she gets out.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're going to say they kept a gun because of the mass church shooting in Texas a few years ago.

And of course the "lock box" was probably secured by a 10-cent lock that you can open with a pocket knife.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Lady of Perpetual Recoil
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thank you once again gun owners and gun manufacturers for yet another death
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thank you once again gun owners and gun manufacturers for yet another death


Sorry, but this one is squarely on the lock box manufacturers.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because places with names like "Solid Rock Ministry" aren't really "churches"?

If you were going to give the state of Pennsylvania an enema, you'd stick the nozzle in Uniontown.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thank you once again gun owners and gun manufacturers for yet another death


Reading is not your forty, is it?
I mean it's right there if you expand the headline.

/that's Alibaba and his thieves
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Things come up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slobberingoldfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hope Granny recovers quickly enough to bring the kid to Orlando for Christmas. Florida needs to keep the pipeline flowing.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's not a gun. It's a special phone that lets churchgoers talk to God right away in emergencies.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because mass shootings and right wing culture encouraging "warrior ushers" to protect their churches.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Churches need guns to make people holy, duh.

/I'm the first, really?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Praise the lord and pass the ammunition.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Suffer the little children to come unto me for their handguns..."
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can answer that, Subby.

It's because...

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: That's not a gun. It's a special phone that lets churchgoers talk to God right away in emergencies.


You reminded me of something. Some guy serving time in prison killed a convicted child rapist/murderer. At the trial, the judge asked the guy if he thought he was the judge. Guy's response was something to the effect of "No sir, God will judge him, I just scheduled the appointment."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Book of Armaments
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And the lord did taketh up his Glock and he this spake "who doth want a piece of this, my biatches?  Mahaps I look at you, Judas.  Doth thou think I should waste a cap on your ass?"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Combustion: Jesus. He would have wanted guns and young children shooting their relatives. It's in the bible...uhhhh near the back.


That's certainly a revelation.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He didn't ventilate his grandmother subby. He penetrated her. Ventilation, respiration and penetration are totally different things
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Police say the child began firing the weapon outside the church and when the grandmother went to stop him, she was shot twice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't there be a gun kept in a lockbox at a church?

The Beat Farmers - Gun Sale at the Church
Youtube C2q_FUOwfl4
 
Yaw String
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wejash: They're going to say they kept a gun because of the mass church shooting in Texas a few years ago.


Texas, Knoxville, and Charleston spring to mind.

And that's churches. There have been at least 4 synagogue attacks in the past decade.

Mind you, I'm not justifying having a gun in an easily picked lockbox.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Churches need guns to make people holy, duh.

/I'm the first, really?


You mean like a Holy Bartender?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The real question is why haven't we done away with churches?  We are in the age of science.  We don't need woo and invisible sky daddy anymore.

We need the BidenHarris to start killing gods.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I can answer that, Subby.

It's because...

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Then go somewhere else
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a person whose doctoral dissertation is on church shooters... thanks for messing up my data, kid.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image image 340x215]


My first thought, too
 
ansius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because you don't have sensible gun laws stopping guns getting into the hands of lunatics, who then go shooting up schools and churches, who then decide they need to get guns, who then fail to secure them, so then young Timmy, who watches movies and TV shows full of heroes using guns to do heroic things, play acts like his heros and shoots a gun and accidentally shoots someone.

It's guns all the way down.
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any pictures?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

macadamnut: waxbeans: Thank you once again gun owners and gun manufacturers for yet another death

Sorry, but this one is squarely on the lock box manufacturers.


He killed his grandma with a lockbox?
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: That's not a gun. It's a special phone that lets churchgoers talk to God right away in emergencies.


Goddamn, wow. That's the funniest non-election related thing I've read today.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

