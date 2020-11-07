 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In case you haven't herd, today's the day to dismiss your male offspring   (nationalparkstraveler.org)
1526 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2020 at 7:13 PM



kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did daddy buffalo say to his boy as he headed off to college?
 
Skail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mjjt: What did daddy buffalo say to his boy as he headed off to college?


"I'm not your real father"?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know what my parents would say if I told them I was a bi son.  Not that it matters, because they disowned me for political reasons.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, we knew it was just a matter of time for Half Scoop and I'm Eric.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Today's silver lining for Trump then.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have not. Do I have to give formal notice, or something? He's sitting right here.
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gwar Carry on My Wayward Son (Kansas cover)
Youtube UexqiHKFwKg
 
mateomaui
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I have not. Do I have to give formal notice, or something? He's sitting right here.


You could demand something first, like loyalty, or a sandwich, and then dismiss. With optional flourish.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Today is a pretty damned good day for a certain Bison alumna....
upload.wikimedia.org
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mjjt: What did daddy buffalo say to his boy as he headed off to college?


Bison!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mjjt: What did daddy buffalo say to his boy as he headed off to college?


"I know about you and your stepsister, and I'm glad she's keeping the baby."
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mateomaui: qorkfiend: I have not. Do I have to give formal notice, or something? He's sitting right here.

You could demand something first, like loyalty, or a sandwich, and then dismiss. With optional flourish.


Well, he's three. The sandwich may be beyond his capabilities.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty good day for the Thundering Herd too...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: mateomaui: qorkfiend: I have not. Do I have to give formal notice, or something? He's sitting right here.

You could demand something first, like loyalty, or a sandwich, and then dismiss. With optional flourish.

Well, he's three. The sandwich may be beyond his capabilities.


But he'd possibly require formal notice of dismissal? You may be underestimating him.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewd: [YouTube video: Gwar Carry on My Wayward Son (Kansas cover)]


That woke up my cat. It wasn't even that loud
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: mjjt: What did daddy buffalo say to his boy as he headed off to college?

Bison!


Hey, there's a time and a place for everything, and it's called College.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mjjt: What did daddy buffalo say to his boy as he headed off to college?


Bi Don.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bison bison bison bison bison bison bison bison.

Hang on a sec..
 
