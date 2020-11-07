 Skip to content
(Fark)   The Farketplace is now open! Post links to your online storefronts for handmade crafts, goods and whathaveyous
posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2020 at 12:00 PM



Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Five years ago, Drew gave us a space for a "Fark Bazaar" thread where we invited our brilliant and creative Fark community to post links to their online stores so we could all score some awesome stuff at each other's businesses. Well, we're doing it again, but this time we're calling it "Farketplace." You're all invited to link to your Etsy, eBay, Amazon or other online storefront to sell your goods and services. It can be pretty much anything legal: handmade décor, jewelry you made, scarves you knitted, hand-sewn footie pajamas, quilts, photography, artwork, hand-blown glass dragons, antiques... whatever fits. Post pictures along with your link to give Farkers an idea of what to expect!

We've always known Farkers are a creative bunch, and some of the amazing examples seen in the Fartist Friday threads have been a great reminder of that. Just remember that links to your personal sites are only allowed within the Farketplace thread - linking elsewhere will be considered spam and will dealt with accordingly. Please note that Fark is not taking a cut or charging for this in any way.

Everyone's having a tough year, and we figured it would be a good idea to enable Farkers to help each other get that bread before the winter holidays.

Obligatory disclaimer: Fark will not be responsible for any transactions or other events to arise out of the Farketplace thread. Your shopping/selling will be considered off-site activities and Fark will not monitor or intervene based on those activities.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not mine, as I'm retired, but my husband's abstract paintings
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's my storefront for my (mostly) underwater photos.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"They called her Isobel then. Her hair was bright and her eyes were dark; she took in the world and she burned. And so it was no surprise that she began to stray, into the forest and far from the village, to those deep forbidden places where the magicians were said to dwell."
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/Flower-Poison-​T​ree-Rose-Streif/dp/0985409738

/furries welcome, but likely to be disappointed
//it all depends on how you roll
 
Tailspin Tommy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Since I'm going to have to wear them for a while, I'm looking for unique, interesting masks. Any farkers out there turning adversity it to art??
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My Ancora Crafts Etsy shop: If you want gifts for someone who does cross stitch, needlepoint, embroidery, or makes friendship bracelets, I have over 280 gorgeous threads that they will love! I also have over 100 fandom-worthy patterns from Blazing Saddles, MST3K, SNL, Airplane, and more.
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you have any questions, just send me an Etsy Message, or email me at in­fo­[nospam-﹫-backwards]s­tfarcar­o­c­na*c­om.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Neat! I carve custom beer tap handles!
tapwood carving - make sure your tap handles are as awesome as your beer!

IG: https://www.instagram.com/tapwood​carvi​ng/
FB: https://m.facebook.com/TAPwoodCar​ving/

Thank you!
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not sure what to get someone? What About A Box?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Please buy stuff! The Seahorse is kinda cool.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Pontemfamil​y
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BigGary_: Not sure what to get someone? What About A Box?


Very cool.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Awesome stuff already!

Just a suggestion - It's a good idea to post some photos of the type stuff you sell along with the link to your shop. It'll get more attention, and hopefully more buyer$. You can report your comment to moderators (the little radioactive sign above your comment) if you'd like it deleted so you can re-post.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I also write books that are weird and funny.

Amazon author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Gevera-Bert-Pi​e​dmont/e/B07YN78ZVH/
and my awesome book The Maw and Other Time Traveling Lizard Tales (print and Kindle)
https://www.amazon.com/Maw-Other-Time​-​Traveling-Lizard-Tales-ebook/dp/B07ZPP​8KLP

Book of faces author page for following:
http://www.facebook.com/geverabertpie​d​mont


THANKS FOR THIS THREAD IT IS AWESOME
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Since i don't make tangible goods, I can only offer my services.

In the time of COVID, I am offering virtual music lessons - French Horn and trumpet through advanced students, any other beginning band instrument through about middle school/high school. I will also tutor in academic subjects - theory, composition, history, etc.  My wife is also a music teacher and specializes in voice, piano, and ukulele. If you are local to the Woodstock/Canton area, we offer lessons in person in our house - with COVID precautions taken.

A short bio: I graduated with a French Horn performance degree from Columbus State University in Columbus, GA and completed Masters coursework at Mercer University. I have performed with several regional symphonies and am active with several brass groups for weddings, events, and ceremonial music. My wife is a certified educator and teaches K-5 music. She has a Music Ed degree with a practical emphasis in voice - also from CSU. She maintains an active vocal and piano studio out of our house.

Our rates are between $80-$100 per month for weekly 30-minute sessions depending on the subject (not including materials).
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

togaman2k: Since i don't make tangible goods, I can only offer my services.

In the time of COVID, I am offering virtual music lessons - French Horn and trumpet through advanced students, any other beginning band instrument through about middle school/high school. I will also tutor in academic subjects - theory, composition, history, etc.  My wife is also a music teacher and specializes in voice, piano, and ukulele. If you are local to the Woodstock/Canton area, we offer lessons in person in our house - with COVID precautions taken.

A short bio: I graduated with a French Horn performance degree from Columbus State University in Columbus, GA and completed Masters coursework at Mercer University. I have performed with several regional symphonies and am active with several brass groups for weddings, events, and ceremonial music. My wife is a certified educator and teaches K-5 music. She has a Music Ed degree with a practical emphasis in voice - also from CSU. She maintains an active vocal and piano studio out of our house.

Our rates are between $80-$100 per month for weekly 30-minute sessions depending on the subject (not including materials).


I forgot to say - DM me for more information.

I don't have a website.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

togaman2k: DM me for more information.


We don't have a way for Farker to DM each other through the site (yet), but you can post DM info here and in your profile, as well as an email address.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

DisseminationMonkey: togaman2k: DM me for more information.

We don't have a way for Farker to DM each other through the site (yet), but you can post DM info here and in your profile, as well as an email address.


Forgot about that - thanks for the reminder.

Requests can come to this email and use "Lessons" in the subject.

t­e­d­ne­ume­*spam­[nospam-﹫-backwards]li­amg*co­m
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I make stuff that's shiny and pagan and gothic and steampunk. Here's my Etsy shop:
BeadsByBertaBird
and if you are on the book of faces you can follow me there:
Transformations by Obsidian Butterfly
and on the instagram
@theOnlyMissBert



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "They called her Isobel then. Her hair was bright and her eyes were dark; she took in the world and she burned. And so it was no surprise that she began to stray, into the forest and far from the village, to those deep forbidden places where the magicians were said to dwell."
[Fark user image 265x400]
https://www.amazon.com/Flower-Poison-T​ree-Rose-Streif/dp/0985409738

/furries welcome, but likely to be disappointed
//it all depends on how you roll


Must have worked. It's out of stock
 
withay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I do stained and fused glass, and sandblasted too, by commission.  LOTS of Farkers have been customers.

EFGlassArt
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BigGary_: Not sure what to get someone? What About A Box?


Worked for me. My daughter will love it. It's cool to deal with other Farkers.  Stay safe and healthy
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I also write books that are weird and funny.

Amazon author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Gevera-Bert-Pie​dmont/e/B07YN78ZVH/
and my awesome book The Maw and Other Time Traveling Lizard Tales (print and Kindle)
https://www.amazon.com/Maw-Other-Time-​Traveling-Lizard-Tales-ebook/dp/B07ZPP​8KLP

Book of faces author page for following:
http://www.facebook.com/geverabertpied​mont


THANKS FOR THIS THREAD IT IS AWESOME


Was looking for a good read :-))))  (That's the beard)
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I make stuff that's shiny and pagan and gothic and steampunk. Here's my Etsy shop:
BeadsByBertaBird
and if you are on the book of faces you can follow me there:
Transformations by Obsidian Butterfly
and on the instagram
@theOnlyMissBert

[Fark user image 850x1027]


Beautiful. Thank you for your post. The journal will please my daughter greatly
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Esoteric Garden , handmade soap, spa products, jewelry and more
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's a very specific market, but what the heck, I'll post it.  Accessories and upgrades for Oberheim drum machines:
http://www.electrongate.com/dmxfiles/​p​roducts.html
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Pictures of my stuff!
This is Porter. Tap handle.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Pictures of my stuff!
This is the tentacle - tap handle.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Pictures of my stuff!
The Spoons - tap handles.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Does anybody have a shop where I can get signs that are the complete opposite of "Live, Laugh, Love"?

I saw one online that said "Eat a Dick" and it cracked me up.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Pictures of my stuff!
The Lament configuration - tap handle.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

educated: [Fark user image image 425x598]Pictures of my stuff!
This is the tentacle - tap handle.


That's just farking awesome.
 
educated [TotalFark]
Thanks!  

dstanley: educated: [Fark user image image 425x598]Pictures of my stuff!
This is the tentacle - tap handle.

That's just farking awesome.


Thanks!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dstanley: Does anybody have a shop where I can get signs that are the complete opposite of "Live, Laugh, Love"?

I saw one online that said "Eat a Dick" and it cracked me up.


There's a place called Bettie Jack in Glenside PA that will make any sign you want and the  owners lean in the direction you're leaning.
 
AlkalineAcid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Rings of Wonder, the Magic Chain

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you need a gift for someone hard to buy for, a teen birthday, a holiday party gift, or just something cool for yourself, check out the Rings of Wonder. It's a double-chain of keyrings, interlocked in a way that produces an interesting illusion.

Holding one end ring, you take hold of a ring below it and drop the end ring. It cascades down through the chain, one link at a time, falling to the bottom and you're left holding a new end ring, ready to do it again.

In truth, the end ring only falls one position, which releases the ring below it to do the same, all the way down the line. And it does it with a pleasant little jingle.

I think my wife only has 30 or 40 sets ready to go so it's first come, first served. Thanks!
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My mom has been killing it on Etsy lately.

Fairytale Beginnings

Cute warm kids outdoor fleece outfits, unique old-timey stuffed animals.

Certified Made In Maine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


She has been actively sewing stuff since way before I was ever born.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Greetings!
As my handle implies, I MAKE STUFF.
etsy.com/shop/TheVelvetAlchemist is where you can find me.  I'm also on Insta and FB but I'm terrible at regular content.  Anyway, I mostly make stuff for a Pagan crowd. Tarot bags, portable altar bags, tees, jewelry, etc. I've done a few Pagan Pride events in lower Michigan, and I also do Indianapolis.  I've got so many ideas for things to make for my shop, but I need three of me to accomplish them.

I also have some fandom tees. Right now I have 2 Last Podcast themed shirts and three My Favorite Murder shirts up, and a portion of those sales goes to the local Humane Society.

Also... I have a stack of fabric that will eventually become aprons (because apparently you can't just go buy cute aprons anymore?) and those will be posted as soon as they're whipped out!
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Coquettish Haberdasher: Greetings!
As my handle implies, I MAKE STUFF.
etsy.com/shop/TheVelvetAlchemist


Any questions can be sent to Velvet dot Alchemist at gmail dot com
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is one of my altar bags. It has 6 pockets to hold whatever manner of goodies you use in your craft, acts as an altar cloth when open, and it cinches up into a neat little sack when you're done.
Fark user imageView Full Size



Here's a sample of the tarot bags I make... all designs done with heat transfer vinyl...
Fark user imageView Full Size
I also have GoT, HP, astrological... Mr Haberdasher has been getting on me to make a Legend of Zelda one...


Here's a tee that never fails to get giggles at my booths...
Fark user imageView Full Size


So yeah, clickie clicke, come find me at The Velvet Alchemist at Etsy and take a peek at my stuff. I ship within a day or so of your order, and returns are no problem if needed.

Also, since I've got your attention. DO NOT CLICK ON ETSY ADS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA! Etsy takes a sizeable chunk out of the sale for "advert fees", and once you click anything you buy at Etsy in the following month is charged that fee. It really hurts small sellers!  Screenshot what you see, and go to Etsy OUTSIDE of their advert link to find the item. Thanks so much!!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

zeronewbury: Squid_for_Brains: "They called her Isobel then. Her hair was bright and her eyes were dark; she took in the world and she burned. And so it was no surprise that she began to stray, into the forest and far from the village, to those deep forbidden places where the magicians were said to dwell."
[Fark user image 265x400]
https://www.amazon.com/Flower-Poison-T​ree-Rose-Streif/dp/0985409738

/furries welcome, but likely to be disappointed
//it all depends on how you roll

Must have worked. It's out of stock


Amazon is a liar.

There is no stock - the book is printed at order. There's not so much waste that way.

And now that I'm not doing conventions any time soon...that's probably the way it's going to stay.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Very nice  

darkhorse23: Not mine, as I'm retired, but my husband's abstract paintings


Very nice
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Coquettish Haberdasher:
Also, since I've got your attention. DO NOT CLICK ON ETSY ADS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA! Etsy takes a sizeable chunk out of the sale for "advert fees", and once you click anything you buy at Etsy in the following month is charged that fee. It really hurts small sellers!  Screenshot what you see, and go to Etsy OUTSIDE of their advert link to find the item. Thanks so much!!

Agree 110%. Don't click on the Etsy Ad link, click on the unadvertised link.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
IT'S A CANDY DISH, NED

NINETY DOLLARS
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I love this thread!
Farkers helping Farkers is a great thing, especially in this crazy year we've had.
I love unique gifts, so I'll be clicking on everybody's links to see what you have.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's a link to a children's book I wrote once upon a time- https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/​0595318​150/ref=tmm_pap_title_0?ie=UTF8&qid=16​04818247&sr=8-2

Fark user imageView Full Size


I also tweet for a fake college- the notorious Hudson University- and sell some merch for it here-

http://hudsonuniversity.threadless.co​m

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brokentype14 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.blackbirdbookshop.com/

Love mysteries? Love to read? Actual books?
Blackbird Bookshop is a purveyor of quality mystery, suspense, and thriller used books at reasonable prices.
 
brokentype14 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've just added a coupon code to blackbirdbookshop.com
Farkers will get 20% off their book purchase through December 31, 2020 using the coupon code
FARK2020

Thanks for looking
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
BHT by Traci

Hey all.  Right now my shop has masks and some of my Mickey Mouse ear headbands.  I'm hoping to get my drawstring bags in there in the next day or so assuming T.S. Eta doesn't take out my power.  I've got a wide rang of mask fabric patterns from autumn and Thanksgiving to Christmas, New Years, Hanukkah, and superheros.  I currently have 35 different mask fabric patterns up and will be adding a few more New Years themed ones by tomorrow and I've got Valentine's Day ones coming as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


As for the name...well it started as figurative as a way to heal after my divorce and then turned literal after the heart attack/heart failure diagnosis.  Thanks for looking!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I totally forgot to list my Zazzle shop.  It's mostly bumper stickers right now but I'm expanding.
https://www.zazzle.com/store/bertabird​s_bumper
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For quite a few years now, a group of us have been putting together an annual fiction anthology, with the best short stories that Farkers can come up with, and with all proceeds going to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.  At this point, we've been able to contribute nearly five thousand dollars to help out children in need, because as it turns out, there are quite a few extraordinarily skilled writers here on Fark.

All of them are available on Amazon as trade paperback or kindle e-book versions.  Here are the anthologies from the past four years:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology

Fark user imageView Full Size

Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology

Fark user imageView Full Size

Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, No, Not Again: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology

We're getting close to finishing up this year's fiction anthology, as well.  Stay tuned!
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Hi.  Auntie Cheesus here, owner of LaPerna Designs.  So, what does LaPerna design?  Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and our newest item, wristwatches.  My designs use man-made and natural gem beads, from agate through zebra jasper.

I don't do Etsy, because everything I do is absolutely custom and one of a kind.  I can be contacted via email using the email address LapernaDesigns at gmail dot com.  I can be found at Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LaPernaD​ and if you don't use Facebook, you can see a gallery of my past work and specialized semi-precious beads at https://photos.app.goo.gl/rrZ3HFjM​Q87u​7o3j9 .

And now, a special for all you Farkers: Auntie's Affordable Subscription Service (ASS).  That's right, four times a year, you can have a piece of Auntie's ASS show up at your door, to delight your wife, girlfriend, mom, daughter or any combination of the above.  Auntie's got an ASS designed to fit your needs and budget.

There's Auntie's Skinny ASS: four necklaces a year.
There's Auntie's Rounded ASS: Necklace and earrings, four times a year.
Finally, we have Auntie's Fat ASS: Necklace, bracelet and earrings, four times a year.

Pricing depends on the quality you want for your ASS.  There's three ranges there:
Man-made, common natural materials or glass: Cheap ASS.
Semi-precious materials: Quality ASS.
Precious stones like emeralds, rubies or sapphires: Fine ASS.

If you want your ASS to start with the holiday season, contact me now.  We can set you up a plan today.

And now, some examples:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sign up for an ASS today.  Give me the dates you need to keep your ass out of the doghouse.

Love,
Auntie
 
