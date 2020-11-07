 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C-SPAN)   President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris address the nation (8 PM ET)   (c-span.org) divider line
151
    More: Live  
•       •       •

887 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Nov 2020 at 7:25 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



151 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When will HE throw in the towel?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm already drunk. After we eat, I'll be crashing.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wish we could see a Trump reaction-cam to this.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

169th Cousin: When will HE throw in the towel?
[Fark user image 638x350]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Finally, something to look forward to.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We need to stop putting Trump into Biden threads. It stinks up the whole place.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x496]


*yoink*
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/How were the fairways today, Donald?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
HYDRATE RAERAE
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wilmington better have a whole lotta extra celebratory kegs on hand, they deserve it.

6' apart, of course. At that distance everyone probably should have their own keg, you know, for health and safety reasons
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 612x379]


Hide the silverware.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

169th Cousin: Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 612x379]

Hide the silverware.


Lock him up?
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is when they rip off their masks and scream in unison:

"HA-HA-HA-HA!"

"WE FOOLED YOU ALL!"

"AMERICA IS A SOCIALIST / COMMUNIST / ANTIFA NATION NOW!"

right?

(also, has anyone checked on Lindsey and Ted yet? they may be sad today.)
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Goodby you toxic orange farty gasbag.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: HYDRATE RAERAE


Oh Fark, I choked laughing at this
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Simple message

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Im honestly supposed Trump didn't try to have a press conference tonight.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Im honestly supposed Trump didn't try to have a press conference tonight.


The tears have done too much damage to the orange makeup, and nobody wants to wade through the crowd to the nearest CVS to the White House to go get more.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Updated for President-Elect Biden
 
Snotnose
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not gonna watch this.  I already know Biden/Harris stand for everything I'm against, and vice versa.

But Trump had to go.

So I held my nose and voted Biden.

/ 4 years ago I thought HRC belonged in prison due to her email server (I had a security clearance)
// 4 years ago I couldn't stand the thought of Trump
/// 4 years ago I went for Gary Johnson, who turned out to be a huge disappointment
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're going to interrupt Clemson/Notre Dame for this? Sacrilege.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Yeah, I'm not gonna watch this.  I already know Biden/Harris stand for everything I'm against, and vice versa.

But Trump had to go.

So I held my nose and voted Biden.

/ 4 years ago I thought HRC belonged in prison due to her email server (I had a security clearance)
// 4 years ago I couldn't stand the thought of Trump
/// 4 years ago I went for Gary Johnson, who turned out to be a huge disappointment


Oh shut the hell up.
 
Norquist Vagprobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Yeah, I'm not gonna watch this.  I already know Biden/Harris stand for everything I'm against, and vice versa.

But Trump had to go.

So I held my nose and voted Biden.

/ 4 years ago I thought HRC belonged in prison due to her email server (I had a security clearance)
// 4 years ago I couldn't stand the thought of Trump
/// 4 years ago I went for Gary Johnson, who turned out to be a huge disappointment


Username checks out.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mjjt: Simple message

[Fark user image 679x386]


Finally, a president that knows how to troll properly
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This must mean something huge is about to drop. I have a feeling we're in for a maelstrom of a Friday.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will Gritty or Jordy Nelson's ass make the cabinet
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image 640x512]
Updated for President-Elect Biden


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image 640x512]
Updated for President-Elect Biden


When Buttigieg is elected President, will it be a rainbow smiley face?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: This must mean something huge is about to drop. I have a feeling we're in for a maelstrom of a Friday.


Please don't take us back in time.  It's 2020.  We need at least a forward progression of time even if it's extended.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't wait until Biden and Harris start getting the intel reports.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Azerbaijan has entered the capital of the contested territory and they are fighting armenia army street by street.

And nobody is doing SHIAT about it.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: When will HE throw in the towel?
[Fark user image image 638x350]


I mean, regardless of what everyone says... The votes for president that we peasants cast really don't mean anything as far as the Federal government is concerned.

The election won't happen until...Dec 14th or something and, while we might expect them to, there is no requirement that they vote according to our vote.

I don't like Trump... But I would love to see the craziness that would happen if they elect Trump.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Donald Trump himself has been deeply moved by Joe Biden's call to return the USA to sanity.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile Azerbaijan has entered the capital of the contested territory and they are fighting armenia army street by street.

And nobody is doing SHIAT about it.


Oh shiat.
 
Norquist Vagprobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Im honestly supposed Trump didn't try to have a press conference tonight.


He hasn't tweeted in almost three hours. There'sa non-zero chance he's stroking out.
 
EsqueletoAtheist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 612x379]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image 640x512]
Updated for President-Elect Biden

[Fark user image image 640x512]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie - the next 74 days are going to be nail-biters. How will the Orange Nightmare try to fark up the government on his way out? Do we have tracking tags on items in the White House? Can we stop giving him intelligence briefings?
 
Displayed 50 of 151 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.