 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   ♬ Celebrate, good times, c'mon ♬ Welcome to President Elect Discussion thread #3   (cnn.com) divider line
472
    More: Live  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Nov 2020 at 6:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



472 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all

 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Biden Win Celebration Fort Greene Brooklyn
Youtube hFp2gTGZDi4
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Al Gore Celebrating
Youtube roRQ2mNwMMQ
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kool & The Gang - Celebration (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3GwjfUFyY6M
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm still naaaakkeeeeeeeeed......... :D

/and a bit drunk
//WOO BIDEN WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pleated-jeans.comView Full Size
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the Supreme Court to decide trump can still be president
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooooooo
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jordy Butt doo doo de do do do
Jordy Butt doo doo de do do do
Jordy Butt doo doo de do do do
Jordy Butt
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got up.  Are we there yet?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celebrate good Obama C'MON!!
Youtube kwlPNv6Y1WE
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're welcome world, we've saved you from us!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
speaking for all canadians, thank god. orange man bad.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to watch the Secret Service drag his orange ass out of the White House. I hope they tase him
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trumpdoublehandjobdance.gif
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my pizza coming in at 7:50, my beer in the fridge, and my TV tuned to MSNBC.  I'm ready, baby.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets start the thread with a doozie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent the last couple of days savoring the inevitable.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3GwjfUFy​Y6M]


i see your cool and the gang and raise you Earth Wind and Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire - Let's Groove (Official HD Video)
Youtube Lrle0x_DHBM
 
theDigitalPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are as far as we can go untill 2021/01/20.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: speaking for all canadians, thank god. orange man bad.


Great! We now have to call off the beavers we contracted to build the northern wall.

Man are they going to be pissed.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to tune in every tv youve got to biden speech to make sure it has killing ratings to really really piss off trumpy
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NoahFenze: Can't wait for the Supreme Court to decide trump can still be president


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kool & The Gang - Celebration (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3GwjfUFyY6M
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a crazy-beautiful day. Too bad I've got IRL stuff to take care of right now. I wish I could just stay here taking it all in.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer.... because... beer.  Wait you mean there was something important happening today?
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So have you read the latest Trump tweet? In the hours since he tweeted about how he won the election, it had finally begun to dawn on him....that....

Wait a second. I just realized something.

We can just ignore him!!!
 
Anokha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Report from Logan Square in Chicago here. We've got intermittent fireworks, people wooing and screaming out of windows, and a constant parade of honking cars circling the Logan monument while tons of people in the square are hanging out and drinking and cheering.

Now sushi for dinner and a bottle of prosecco for the 8pm speech.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U2 - Beautiful Day (Official Music Video)
Youtube co6WMzDOh1o
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel full of... hope? No, not quite that. Less dread? Yeah, that's it.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I'm still naaaakkeeeeeeeeed......... :D

/and a bit drunk
//WOO BIDEN WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO


Tampa Bay win?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The butthurt on facebook has been the saltiest butthurt I have ever encountered.

Makadikadi levels of salt.

Instant mummification levels of salt.

Class warfare levels of salt.

And I have enjoyed seasoning my day with it.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scotch time.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We love you gritty.

Srsly so damned happy and I'm in bloody New Zealand! Do good things Joe and Kamala and the many excellent people who will now be working in the executive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before Republicans feign disgust and horror at minor slights from Biden after 4 years of Trump basically shiatting on the entire office of the presidency from every angle at such a pace none could keep track of the offenses?
 
Reverend J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking water now, so I can drink whiskey later!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: You're welcome world, we've saved you from us!


Oh believe me, it's appreciated.

/Just watched Australia's most right-wing commentator Rohan Dean melting down on tv, blustering about Wisconsin? Great start to my day.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: [Fark user image image 850x1133]


What is up with this meme?  For the past few days, so many ass pics in various threads.   Whyyyyy?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De La Soul - The Magic Number (HQ)
Youtube YZoYEr6NdmE
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: You're welcome world, we've saved you from us!


"Thank you God for sending us Lisa to protect us from the bug you sent..."
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, Aaron Howe can relax!

https://politics.theonion.com/this-wi​l​l-be-the-end-of-trump-s-campaign-says-​increa-1819578486
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 472 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.