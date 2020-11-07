 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Biden. His time - President Elect Discussion thread #2   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Van Jones breaking down.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a good one. Short, clever, to the point
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, when do we party?
 
chrismurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Decision Desk HQ was the first.
NBC, CNN, CBS, ABC have all done it pretty much at the same time.

Fox and AP holding out so far.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank goodness!

We have work to do!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, that's it. Now I'm seriously on the fence about voting for Donald Trump.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*strips naked*

*runs thru thread*

WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!​!!
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xanadian: *strips naked*

*runs thru thread*

WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!​


And the party has begun.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yukichigai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cythraul: xanadian: *strips naked*

*runs thru thread*

WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!

And the party has begun.


That's not even the party, that's just the coat check guy.
 
jedzz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great!

I celebrated by donating $100 to both Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff's campaigns. The election isn't over yet!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Discussion, or dick-sussin? *waggles eyebrows* Ehh? Ehhhhh? No, I don't know what it means either but it's provocative!
 
JohnnyC
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a good day! I haven't been able to look out upon the world with much hope for quite some time, but today I can. That's such a relief.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OK, time to get to work. So much to be done. This is the easy part, believe it or not.
 
mshefler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Working my way through this queue of dongs to suck, just need a short break
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Okay then, more memes please.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just wanted to repost this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We also need 15 of these.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now the question of whether Biden can accomplish anything comes down to the two Senate run-offs in Georgia.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shoulda bought stock in lip balm!
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Discussion, or dick-sussin? *waggles eyebrows* Ehh? Ehhhhh? No, I don't know what it means either but it's provocative!


What, you can't multi-task?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Could always use some more HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAs!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did Trump have his presser?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Last post.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great job, Farkers.

Here's your kitten.

Cricket at 3 weeks
Youtube rc08OHnu1mE
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
metamax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While the race was called:
- Trump was golfing
- Giuliani was giving an unhinged press conference next to an adult bookstore.

This Death of Stalin sequel is crazy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Firework and people cheering in Chicago.

\ yay.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*walks into new thread, puts BIDEN poster up on wall. taps the keg*

Okay, now where were we?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just to repeat. If you have a twitter account, bombard Trump's account with messages talking about how great he his and how disappointing it is that Republican politicians abandoned him. Put the thought in his head that Republicans are disloyal to him (the greatest crime a person can commit). If he can burn the Republican party to the ground on his way out the country will be all the better for it
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This was great to wake up to this morning. Finally! Also seeing my family meltdowns on Facebook has been hilarious. My only reaction is the laughing emoji, because the hysterics are that insane.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, you guys nearly got 4 more years of him, and complacency nearly cost you it, too. It was WAY too close a margin for Trump to lose by, so I genuinely hope that you guys not only recognise this as your serious wake-up call regarding politics, but to actually become proactive in your community against the MAGA idiots who very, VERY nearly managed to re-elect the worst political joke ever told.

It's actually very serious for the rest of the world, that you, finest of people, keep the pressure up to eradicate the public fascism Trump fostered. It is literally in your own court, and activism is the only way forward.

Don't forget to demand a just healthcare system that treats all humans as equals in poor health!!
 
freetomato
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jedzz: Great!

I celebrated by donating $100 to both Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff's campaigns. The election isn't over yet!


They are both covered in loser trumpstench now.

Good.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has Biden suggested himself of all his business and chairs yet? It is that only important for Republicans?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
 
djfitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Now the question of whether Biden can accomplish anything comes down to the two Senate run-offs in Georgia.


Executive Orders and Acting Cabinet positions all the way down. Precedent has been set.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Now the question of whether Biden can accomplish anything comes down to the two Senate run-offs in Georgia.


Only if you subscribe to West Wing politics.  Otherwise, Biden could accomplish a lot to help people even with McTurtle as Senate leader.  But only if Biden actually wants to help people other than his donors.
 
holyflurkingschnitt [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How many threads must my fingers walk down, before I call it satisfied...
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's golfing! Don't let him back in the White House!
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xanadian: *strips naked*

*runs thru thread*

WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!​


I'd ask whether male or female, but, eh, I'm not picky
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bloobeary: *walks into new thread, puts BIDEN poster up on wall. taps the keg*

Okay, now where were we?


You're between me and the keg. Get your beer and make way please.

:-)
 
