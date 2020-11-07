 Skip to content
(AP News) NewsFlash It's officially over. Biden is now President-elect   (apnews.com) divider line
1313
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wolf has given permission to suck
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN did too. Woo f*cking hoo.
 
AxiomJackson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump One Pump Chump!
/Bye Don
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bout time.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooooooooooooooooo!

Our long national nightmare is almost over!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF Subby? Being all matter of fact, no puns, or dick sucking jokes.. You're no fun
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't over until Trump is marched from the white house.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AP, CNN, and BBC have called it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect timing.

"President Donald Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at about 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the reporters who travel with him. Meanwhile, voting results continue to get tallied. "

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-new​s​/trump-biden-election-results-11-07-20​/h_2a439cb4852a46bc79613197361cddd0
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a god.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VICTORY BOOTY

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND TRUMP IS GOLFING! THIS IS TOO PERFECT!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory, glory hallelujah.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't keep drinking
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Charles - Hit The Road Jack (Original)
Youtube 0rEsVp5tiDQ
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news just want to disrupt Trump's golf game.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game: blouses
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is at Trump's lawyers presser in Philly. Reporters are leaving.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Fox News "isn't comfortable" announcing it.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
273. Likely total 306?

Now i want alaska just for the lulz
 
spfccmt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vance Jones losing it emotionally on CNN. Pretty powerful.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: I can't keep drinking


Not with that attitude you can't.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to suck every mother farking dick on this site.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I just hope he stays in FLA until January and doesn't trash the country in a rage fit. Give him some court cases to play with to distract him.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I am going to suck every mother farking dick on this site.


*ziiiiiippp*

Well?...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: VICTORY BOOTY

[66.media.tumblr.com image 590x413] [View Full Size image _x_]


Remy is always nice to see!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Happiest song in the world.

Wild Weekend - The Rebels - 1963
Youtube z49t7c5cRmk
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Next up: Electoral College commencement.

They grow up so fast *sniff*
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AxiomJackson [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye (Official Music Video)
Youtube Eo-KmOd3i7s
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: AND TRUMP IS GOLFING! THIS IS TOO PERFECT!


Shhhh. No one tell him he's a loser let's just pretend so he doesn't go apeshait.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED!!!

Andrew W.K. - Party Hard (Official Video)
Youtube WccfbPQNMbg
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 603x116]


Has someone ever lost the popular vote twice?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.. Van Jones just completely cried, and lost his emotions on live TV knowing dictator in chief is gone..  That was farking moving
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
According to KellyAnn Conway 306 is a landslide and historic!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The various media organizations can only make predictions. The actual decision requires the states to certify their results (after any recounts or legal challenges), and then for the electoral college to cast the real ballots.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 603x116]

Has someone ever lost the popular vote twice?


The Buffalo Bills?
 
