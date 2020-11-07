 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   Funeral home claims to be a church to avoid mass gathering fine. Let's see how their cunning plan works out   (kob.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Director of the church?

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mom died in July. We had her cremated by a place where nobody wore masks. Not one person in the office. Not once in three different meet ups.

In Sturgis, SD.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're just drumming up business.  It's the american way.
 
krafty420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Getz in trouble
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Instead of waiting for the owner to fark up again, pull his farking license.  Close the farker down for deliberately creating a place where people can get sick.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not giving funeral homes the same rights as a Church to host a funeral is a pretty clear case of discrimination.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cunning plan, or culling plan?
 
