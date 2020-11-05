 Skip to content
(NYPost) School district will eventually be paying this kid enough money to go to a private school
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
This is a tough call on if she would win a lawsuit. The 8th and 3rd Circuits, as well as several district courts, have already said that elementary school students are not as protected as those in middle or high school. While the Barnette decision was elementary, that was about forcing speech instead of banning speech like in Tinker.

The real issue is that if, as the lawyers said, the school is allowing other masks (i.e. Black Lives Matter) in violation of their own rules against political messages, this will likely be a case based on uneven and discriminatory enforcement against religion.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: This is a tough call on if she would win a lawsuit. The 8th and 3rd Circuits, as well as several district courts, have already said that elementary school students are not as protected as those in middle or high school. While the Barnette decision was elementary, that was about forcing speech instead of banning speech like in Tinker.

The real issue is that if, as the lawyers said, the school is allowing other masks (i.e. Black Lives Matter) in violation of their own rules against political messages, this will likely be a case based on uneven and discriminatory enforcement against religion.


Thank you for that summary, those of us without kids orr with grown kids might not be as tuned in on this issue. I know I wasn't.
It's an interesting case.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
This being Mississippi, I'm sure the issue wasn't religion. It was this girl implying that Jesus loves only her and not anyone else, which was upsetting to the school community.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"She's told her parents she wants to be a missionary and that's why she wants to wear this mask," Langhofer said. "It made her really sad when she was forced to remove this mask because the message means something to her and it's her choice to wear it."

I'm kinda surprised she wasn't homeschooled.
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I don't think this is worth anything
 
sleze
1 hour ago  
FARK NYP articles.  Downvote.
 
Zarathustra's Cat
1 hour ago  
Bong hits 4 Jesus's masks.
 
ElecricalPast
1 hour ago  
Anyone have a non-NYP version of this article?
 
OgreMagi
1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: The real issue is that if, as the lawyers said, the school is allowing other masks (i.e. Black Lives Matter) in violation of their own rules against political messages, this will likely be a case based on uneven and discriminatory enforcement against religion.


That is why the school district will probably lose the case.  You have to enforce the rules equally or look biased.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
i hope it woon't be a lawsuit that would cost the taxpayers money. a simple apology should be sufficient. unless there goal is to teach children to be litigious Weens.
 
macadamnut
1 hour ago  
3rd graders don't have constitutional rights, as they are not citizens. Anyway, my money's on a very white private school.
 
OgreMagi
1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
[Fark user image 425x255]
[Fark user image 425x234]


Absolutely.
Fark user image
 
OgreMagi
1 hour ago  

macadamnut: 3rd graders don't have constitutional rights, as they are not citizens. Anyway, my money's on a very white private school.


You forgot to include a "/s".
 
Chinesenookiefactory
1 hour ago  
If her mask had a pot leaf on it all of fark would start  Go Fund Me to help her cause.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

foo monkey: "She's told her parents she wants to be a missionary and that's why she wants to wear this mask," Langhofer said. "It made her really sad when she was forced to remove this mask because the message means something to her and it's her choice to wear it."

I'm kinda surprised she wasn't homeschooled.


Maybe it's an acceptable (all white) public school.
 
talkertopc
1 hour ago  
I do not know if what the school did is legal but I think it's wrong as it looks like they permit masks that expresses other ideas, feelings or opinions.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i hope it woon't be a lawsuit that would cost the taxpayers money. a simple apology should be sufficient. unless there goal is to teach children to be litigious Weens.


The goal is a large payoff to show the family's simple piety and humbleness before God.

Matthew 6:5
 
twistedsteel5252
1 hour ago  
Oh Frag, why didn't I look a little more left? I did not mean to give nypost a click
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: This is a tough call on if she would win a lawsuit.


Maybe, but I'm thinking it might come down to if the policy is aimed at _all_ messaging (they'll probably win) or only _religious_ messaging (they'll probably lose).

The lemon test (is it religious?) isn't really in play anymore (and I expect this is what the school triggered on. Old information about their obligations.)

The test, now, is religious neutrality. While the kid's right to free speech is less absolute while on campus (the rulings you mentioned), the school would still have to make the claim that the mask was a distraction to the educational environment, possible if people were taking an issue with it somehow. I suspect the courts would also want the school to show they've also banned secular messaging on masks, or that the message somehow became "fighting words" in that environment. (Also possible. To certain sects of toxic Christianity, the dog-whistled message renders to "Jesus loves me... but not you.")

Thing is, the rule boils down to "the school must be neutral in matters of religion and politics". There's no legal requirement whatsoever in case law that says the children have to be neutral, just that they can't disrupt the learning environment with their messaging.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Those vacant eyes. Poor girl never stood a chance.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
[Fark user image 425x255]
[Fark user image 425x234]


What is the upper symbol? I'm curious about the significance of the Hebrew letters along the outer perimeter.
 
cyberspacedout
1 hour ago  
9 year olds, dude.

Fark user image
 
Xzano
1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
[Fark user image 425x255]


Everything is OK, the numbers read 9, 9, 9. We are safe it's not the antichrist.
 
Pincy
1 hour ago  
Just another example of how religion creates more problems then it solves (and I'm not so sure how many problems it solves either).
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
being mississippi, i would figured it was more likely that they were forcing her to wear a religious mask
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
57 minutes ago  
'Plain masks with no words or images only.'

Is that hard?
 
gaspode
55 minutes ago  
IF they normally do not allow clothing with religious or political messages, and IF they apply this evenly, then she cant win at all.

Shame to see another child indoctrinated into their parent's death cult though. Maybe she will get better as she gets older.
 
cew-smoke
54 minutes ago  
Just as a reminder, students do not enjoy free speech on school grounds. This is  already well established by the court system in numerous states.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

PirateKing: 'Plain masks with no words or images only.'

Is that hard?


Some disposable masks have manufacturer watermarks on them. And some commercial masks have tags with company logos.

I'm not saying I disagree with your sentiment, but some jerk will always find some loophole to take advantage of or complain about.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
48 minutes ago  

PirateKing: 'Plain masks with no words or images only.'

Is that hard?


This.

Do you have to put a farking message on your seatbelt in your car too? It's safety equipment. I've had neurotic girlfriends that weren't as insecure as the god these bible humpers worship.
 
OgreMagi
46 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Just as a reminder, students do not enjoy free speech on school grounds. This is  already well established by the court system in numerous states.


You are wrong.  Students do not shed their Rights when on school property.  This is well established by the Supreme Court.  See "tinker v des moines".
 
CommonName2
42 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
[Fark user image 425x255]
[Fark user image 425x234]


The door was opened when the school allowed BLM masks. Not that they had a choice, if they didn't allow them then they just would have been on Fark earlier. Schools are in no-win situations. Especially with a generation of parents trying to enforce their rights through their children.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  
Subby, you're linking a NYP article.  Most likely this just... didn't happen, period.  Not "didn't happen the way they're describing" or "has key details the article is leaving out", I mean that the most likely case is that the basic event described in TFA simply didn't occur at all, and the story is completely fabricated.  NYP is about half a step up from the Daily Mail.

That said, even if it wasreal, the courts have very unambiguously determined that middle-schoolers have no first-amendment rights whatsoever during school hours.  Not just speech, none of it-- they have no right to freedom of assembly, no freedom to practice their religion, etc.  It's slightly more nuanced for high-schoolers, and by "nuanced" I mean so cartoonishly inconsistent and self-contradictory that you'd get more consistent opinions by copying a terms from a legal dictionary onto lottery balls than the actual US court system.

Also, to drill another layer down, even if there was any kind of valid potential lawsuit here, that kind of close examination of the situation would not be a great trade-off for the parents, because the school in this hypothetical situation that didn't actually happen is being, like... mildly dickish and might be subject to some sort of minor injunction... but the parents are intentionally playing political games and trying to get their kid's mask confiscated during a deadly pandemic, which is life-endangering child abuse and merits a visit from CPS and potentially moving the kid to foster care.  So... better for all the imaginary people involved to just kinda let this one go.  Which should be easy since it didn't actually happen.

// Out here in the real world this is a pretty inoffensive mask no one would give a shiat about.  It's quoting a lyric from a children's song, not advocating anything or even making an actual Christian religious statement.  This is another version of the "War on Christmas" fantasy that someone, somewhere, is actually offended by "Merry Christmas" or people saying "bless you" when you sneeze etc.
 
OgreMagi
36 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: , the courts have very unambiguously determined that middle-schoolers have no first-amendment rights whatsoever during school hours. Not just speech, none of it-- they have no right to freedom of assembly, no freedom to practice their religion, etc.


The Tinker case didn't place any limitations by age or grade, so you're going to need to come up with another Supreme Court citation to back up your claim.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
30 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
[Fark user image 425x255]
[Fark user image 425x234]


I'm a born-again Christian and a teacher AND I have no problem with a kid wearing a Church of Satan mask to class, or an anarchy symbol, or the Nation of Islam, but I'm not like a lot of Christians or a lot of teachers.

But, yeah, I'm ok with my sophomores and their first stabs into self-expression no matter how wrong or dorky I think they are.
 
Flagg99
28 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: This is a tough call on if she would win a lawsuit. The 8th and 3rd Circuits, as well as several district courts, have already said that elementary school students are not as protected as those in middle or high school. While the Barnette decision was elementary, that was about forcing speech instead of banning speech like in Tinker.

The real issue is that if, as the lawyers said, the school is allowing other masks (i.e. Black Lives Matter) in violation of their own rules against political messages, this will likely be a case based on uneven and discriminatory enforcement against religion.


It's a shame so many of the later posters in this thread skipped this very reasonable response. Done in one.
 
cew-smoke
26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: cew-smoke: Just as a reminder, students do not enjoy free speech on school grounds. This is  already well established by the court system in numerous states.

You are wrong.  Students do not shed their Rights when on school property.  This is well established by the Supreme Court.  See "tinker v des moines".


Now spend a little time looking up the thousands of times school newspapers had stories pulled by school administration. Now go look up the hundreds of thousands of times schools have told children not to wear offensive slogans on their shirts and it was and is considered acceptable. Sorry, that one case doesn't prove crap. The reality is schools have a HUGE amount of leeway on what is considered acceptable clothing on school grounds. I think you will find (without much effort) how many times courts have sided with schools.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
25 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Just as a reminder, students do not enjoy free speech on school grounds. This is  already well established by the court system in numerous states.


Actually, they do if you read the applicable cases.

They also have teachers like me who teach them about their natural and civil rights and how to assert those rights.

/damned good teacher, to boot
//don't mess with my kids
 
EasilyDistracted
25 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: This is a tough call on if she would win a lawsuit. The 8th and 3rd Circuits, as well as several district courts, have already said that elementary school students are not as protected as those in middle or high school. While the Barnette decision was elementary, that was about forcing speech instead of banning speech like in Tinker.

The real issue is that if, as the lawyers said, the school is allowing other masks (i.e. Black Lives Matter) in violation of their own rules against political messages, this will likely be a case based on uneven and discriminatory enforcement against religion.


Black Lives Matter isn't a political issue...it's a human rights issue that has been politicized.
 
Salmon
23 minutes ago  
Cthulhu loves my kid
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
No lawsuit here; schools have the right to regulate clothing.  The school I taught at had rules about things like putting cuffs on the bottom of our levels, wearing hats to school, shirts with any messaging on them, etc.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
22 minutes ago  
cew-smoke:

Now spend a little time looking up the thousands of times school newspapers had stories pulled by school administration. Now go look up the hundreds of thousands of times schools have told children not to wear offensive slogans on their shirts and it was and is considered acceptable. Sorry, that one case doesn't prove crap. The reality is schools have a HUGE amount of leeway on what is considered acceptable clothing on school grounds. I think you will find (without much effort) how many times courts have sided with schools.

In other words, teachers, administrators, and schools often break the law.  That leeway you mention is the extent to which they are simply not punished for doing so.
 
Wonktnod
22 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: kryptoknightmare: Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
[Fark user image 425x255]
[Fark user image 425x234]

I'm a born-again Christian and a teacher AND I have no problem with a kid wearing a Church of Satan mask to class, or an anarchy symbol, or the Nation of Islam, but I'm not like a lot of Christians or a lot of teachers.

But, yeah, I'm ok with my sophomores and their first stabs into self-expression no matter how wrong or dorky I think they are.


We must not tolerate intolerance. You allowing your students unfettered self expression will ultimately and eventually encourage inexcusably intolerant views.

A "Jesus Loves Me" mask is completely unacceptable, and through your inaction, would breed a brand new generation of white supremacists. You should be ashamed for your participation in perpetuating systemic racism.
 
ByOwlLight
21 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: kryptoknightmare: Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
[Fark user image 425x255]
[Fark user image 425x234]

I'm a born-again Christian and a teacher AND I have no problem with a kid wearing a Church of Satan mask to class, or an anarchy symbol, or the Nation of Islam, but I'm not like a lot of Christians or a lot of teachers.

But, yeah, I'm ok with my sophomores and their first stabs into self-expression no matter how wrong or dorky I think they are.


Fyi, you are still carrying a bias with you ("no matter how wrong"). That means that, despite the fact you think you don't have a problem, you still have a lot of potential for treating those kids differently without realizing it. I'd recommend spending some time reflecting on it and what you can do to check yourself to make sure you don't.

/We all have biases
//It's important to recognize them and counter them as we can
 
abhorrent1
17 minutes ago  
Jesus does love you. Putting you through these trials and tribulations is how you prove that you love him too.
So don't be upset. It's just Jesus testing your love!
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: kryptoknightmare: Oh BY ALL MEANS let's open this door...
[Fark user image 425x255]
[Fark user image 425x234]

I'm a born-again Christian and a teacher AND I have no problem with a kid wearing a Church of Satan mask to class, or an anarchy symbol, or the Nation of Islam, but I'm not like a lot of Christians or a lot of teachers.

But, yeah, I'm ok with my sophomores and their first stabs into self-expression no matter how wrong or dorky I think they are.

Fyi, you are still carrying a bias with you ("no matter how wrong"). That means that, despite the fact you think you don't have a problem, you still have a lot of potential for treating those kids differently without realizing it. I'd recommend spending some time reflecting on it and what you can do to check yourself to make sure you don't.

/We all have biases
//It's important to recognize them and counter them as we can


Yikes!  Do you even recognize your own bias that was so blatant in your response?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  
Which Jesus loves her? Historical Jesus or Republican Jesus?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
7 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: This is a tough call on if she would win a lawsuit. The 8th and 3rd Circuits, as well as several district courts, have already said that elementary school students are not as protected as those in middle or high school. While the Barnette decision was elementary, that was about forcing speech instead of banning speech like in Tinker.

The real issue is that if, as the lawyers said, the school is allowing other masks (i.e. Black Lives Matter) in violation of their own rules against political messages, this will likely be a case based on uneven and discriminatory enforcement against religion.


Since it's Jesus related, she wins. If it's a BLM mask, not with RapeBro and Auntie Amy.
 
chitownmike
7 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Just as a reminder, students do not enjoy free speech on school grounds. This is  already well established by the court system in numerous states.


They, technically, aren't protected by the bill of rights until they're 18
 
