(Yahoo)   Coming to America gets a sequel   (yahoo.com) divider line
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prince Kunle of Nigeria!?!?  That guy owes me money!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See? Crowdfunding works.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let me guess....it will be watered down to PG-13?  Yes, yes?
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bbbbbbbut what about my neighbor lady who sent him all that money?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind seeing a sequel.
 
Yawp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so touching, she didn't know that he was a Royal. She only knew he was insanely rich. It is true love.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She didn't know he was a Nigerian Prince?

She would have known, if she only responded to all those emails...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was going to be about Biden inviting all the world's refugees to come on in.

/Fox news told me so
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Prince Kunle of Nigeria!?!?  That guy owes me money!


Damn. Beat me to it.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*clapping*  That Boy Good!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow she's pretty
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dusty in here.
How cool.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought they already made a sequel.  Is this going to be one of those crappy reboots?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
GOOD MORNING, MY NEIGHBORS!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I wouldn't mind seeing a sequel.


You are aware that they're actually making a sequel, right?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Begoggle: I wouldn't mind seeing a sequel.

You are aware that they're actually making a sequel, right?


I wasn't. that's great news, thanks!
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yawp: This is so touching, she didn't know that he was a Royal. She only knew he was insanely rich. It is true love.


Eh.

While, like every sane person in existence, I acknowledge that literal aristocrats are a cancer on the world whose only practical use is to hold down a gibbet to make sure it doesn't float away, and that wealthy people in general are only slightly better than that... after the last couple decades of US history you kinda have to admit that using your massive unearned wealth to just, like... buy expensive shiat like exclusive use of a restaurant at normal market value is kind of on the low end of offensive as far as the list of things disgusting plutocrats wasting our oxygen can do.

I guess congrats on the gold-digger managing to fulfill the actual ambition modeling was intended to fulfill before she even had to do any of the actual work of modeling, though.  Gotta respect the efficiency at least.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: GOOD MORNING, MY NEIGHBORS!


"F*ck you!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Neondistraction: Begoggle: I wouldn't mind seeing a sequel.

You are aware that they're actually making a sequel, right?

I wasn't. that's great news, thanks!


Actually, it's already made. The movie is set to be released via Amazon Prime on December 18th.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coming_​2​_America
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Nigerian military opened fire against peaceful protesters in Lagos in October, something which prompted US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton...

It's Benghazi all over again. WTF is that woman's problem?
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I read the headline, I thought it was this:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6802400/​?​ref_=nm_flmg_act_3
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just tell me there are no fast food rip off chains involved and I'm fine with this
Coming to America (1/10) Movie CLIP - Sparring Session (1988) HD
Youtube f2ygGoHSuPQ
Casaba melons
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: cyberspacedout: GOOD MORNING, MY NEIGHBORS!

"F*ck you!"


YES! YES! F*CK YOU TOO!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If loving this story is wrong. I don't want to be right

He got Gilligan off the island!
 
Pincy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All she had to do is give him $50K up front for the wedding and he'll pay her back double once they move to Nigeria.
 
