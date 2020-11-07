 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   15th time's a charm. Michigan couple with 14 boys gives birth to first daughter   (local21news.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get off her, she's not a clown car
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Spiffy my ass. These goddamn people are probably xian assholes that don't give two sh*ts about the world they're overpopulating. They should cut his dick off and sew her up.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Congrats.

And congrats on your health care volume discount.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark off, subby.

No, seriously, subby. fark off.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Get off her, she's not a clown car


At this point? I beg to differ.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Umm gross!
 
Teri [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
15? My vagina just made the windows error noise.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully, for her sake, her quiver is empty not Quiverfull.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Teri: 15? My vagina just made the windows error noise.


Think at that point... its printing error.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is entirely too many kids.

You can get condoms for free from the health dept.

Or are they trying to fill the quiver like most of the rest of the gigantic family nutbags?
 
ng2810
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Spiffy my ass. These goddamn people are probably xian assholes that don't give two sh*ts about the world they're overpopulating. They should cut his dick off and sew her up.


Although I absolutely adore babies and new life, I'd have to agree with you.

The fact that its only socially acceptable to have 10+ kids when you're white, well off and Christian in this country has not escaped me either.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At this point, it's probably harder to keep it in than it is to push it out.  Couple of jumping jacks should do it.
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That picture screams Quiverfull.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How nice to be sons 6-14, owing a life to random chance.
 
akede
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jeeze. Wife and I have 5 girls. Last two we hoped would be a boy.

Got a vasectomy a few days after our 5th was born.

/all planned
//we always planned to have 5
///not welfare scabs
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thought we already had the 15th election thread?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dude - if have 15 kids you're, like, a hoarder.
That's a problem.
There's something wrong with you.

/Spiffy my ass.
//It's sick.
///Odds are it's quiverfull bullshiat-one of the many, many recent and dangerous threats to America.  I'll throw home schooling in there, too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Teri: 15? My vagina just made the windows error noise.


Blue waffle of death?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

akede: Jeeze. Wife and I have 5 girls. Last two we hoped would be a boy.

Got a vasectomy a few days after our 5th was born.

/all planned
//we always planned to have 5
///not welfare scabs


Women are going to own the next generation. 5 working to support you in the golden years should do quite nicely. Well done.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Me and Wife 1.0 have 4 kids.
Girl, girl (twins), girl, boy.
After the 3rd girl, we said...OK, one more.
But...boy, girl, mutant, that is it. No more.

"Doc, while you're in there for the C-section, tie that shiat off."

/yes, planned c-section
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teri: 15? My vagina just made the windows error noise.


Because they didn't abort but instead kept retrying, they have now failed?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mom had her first kid at 17, so she and dad were high school Einsteins when they had their first, who is now 28.

/  Who thinks these two having 15 is a cause for celebration?
// 'trying for' a specific gender is idiotic
/// think boys #13 & #14 feel cherished now that 'our girl! is finally here'?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God forbid they should adopt a child. I'm sure their genetic material is so superior that 15 kids is entirely warranted.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dude must drink super glue to have his sperm be able to grab on to the top of a 15 kid vagina.
 
akede
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: akede: Jeeze. Wife and I have 5 girls. Last two we hoped would be a boy.

Got a vasectomy a few days after our 5th was born.

/all planned
//we always planned to have 5
///not welfare scabs

Women are going to own the next generation. 5 working to support you in the golden years should do quite nicely. Well done.


That is one idea. So far they've all taken to technology nicely. I'm a security engineer but do a lot of development, infrastructure, networking, etc.

So, they should all have well paying jobs if they stick to technology or medicine. Doctors (radiology and surgeons), IT, and lawyers run in the family.

So long as they're successful they can do whatever.

15 kids is just irresponsible.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is a name for people like this: "serial reproducers."
They have a compulsion to produce as many offspring as possible.

Narcissists. To wit, "my genes are so goddam special..."
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nanim: Mom had her first kid at 17, so she and dad were high school Einsteins when they had their first, who is now 28.

/  Who thinks these two having 15 is a cause for celebration?
// 'trying for' a specific gender is idiotic
/// think boys #13 & #14 feel cherished now that 'our girl! is finally here'?


She has a masters in social work and he has a law degree. They aren't stupid, at least not in a book-learning sort of way.

Also, with 14 older brothers, that girl won't have her first date until she's 35
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Get off her, she's not a clown car


For realz.   Her birth canal has to be like the slide at the water park.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stewie & Brian - That vagina is ground zero.
Youtube TOhRLT2k47g
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They named a city after their fourteenth son: She boy 'gain!
 
akede
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fissile: darkhorse23: Get off her, she's not a clown car

For realz.   Her birth canal has to be like the slide at the water park.


Assuming they aren't just cutting them out.
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My mother was one of 12, so okay, i'm impressed.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's odd... doesn't she look a little like the mailman?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The chances are 1 in 16,384 so it's not that crazy. I'm guessing his Y chromosome is messed up in some way that bends the chances.
/stop procreating Duggar wannabes
 
akede
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stop breeding, I'm sure you genes aren't desirable regardless!
Farking clueless bastards...
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like quiver full cultists. The newborn daughter likely won't be lucky.
 
ng2810
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

akede: Fissile: darkhorse23: Get off her, she's not a clown car

For realz.   Her birth canal has to be like the slide at the water park.

Assuming they aren't just cutting them out.


Have you ever had major traumatic surgery that dissects a large organ more than once? In the same exact place on your body? And would you willing do it 15 times over 28 years?

I hate how C-sections have become so damn routine. Its a major surgery that farks with your body and should only be used as a last resort. I got stuck inside my mom when I was born so they had to petty much hack me out. The scars were ugly and she had permanent damage to her abdominal region and so did canal births for my siblings thereafter.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just once, I'd like to see the quiverfull movement rack one up and get firing...

//granted, that's probably going to take some upper arm strength...
 
Pincy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not going to celebrate 15 kids. Don't want to encourage that type of behavior.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Teri: 15? My vagina just made the windows error noise.


I'm pretty sure after the first 8 kids the rest of the births were like a slip'n'slide.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good lord take a freaking break. That poor woman must just squat and drop at this point. He vagina must be shot.
 
Flashlight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow. So many Farkers who believe they should have control over a woman's body.
 
FiendishFellow05 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prof. Frink: Teri: 15? My vagina just made the windows error noise.

Because they didn't abort but instead kept retrying, they have now failed?


That's DOS, not Windows. Beside, you forgot Ignore.

/Yeah, yeah, I'm an old nerd.
 
