(CTV News)   Salmonella outbreak in three Canadian provinces linked to...pet hedgehogs? Oh, wait. It's Canada. I get it now   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE ™: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
Youtube TvNEZ4WWQIk

I mean hedgehogs are kinda nasty.

NSFW / lunch
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How else would one brush a beaver but with a hedgehog?
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
EH DINSDALE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But how will I win the Hedgehog Licking Challenge?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thats maybe the cutest way to contract salmonella
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Definitely looks like you'd catch something if you licked him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TvNEZ4WW​QIk]
I mean hedgehogs are kinda nasty.

NSFW / lunch


On behalf of cowgirl toffee, I say "FIE ON THEE THOU IGNOMINIOUS RAPSCALLION!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Definitely looks like you'd catch something if you licked him

[Fark user image 275x183]


To be fair, isn't he like, 140?

*looks it up*

67?

Yeesh.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is all Cowgirl Toffee's fault!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Definitely looks like you'd catch something if you licked him

[Fark user image 275x183]


Don't pet the sweaty things
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Klom Dark: This is all Cowgirl Toffee's fault!


I miss Fark's resident expert on hedgehogs
Fark user imageView Full Size
I feel stranded and alone.
 
