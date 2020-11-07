 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Italy is back to the good old days of hospitals being full and patients dying in the corridors from COVID   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2020 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's us in the US, any day now.  The hospitals are full, and about to overflow.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should tell them it's past November 3rd.  Virus is gone now.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point it's apparent the entire human race has an empathy problem. They can't think beyond themselves, and it's going to kill them because they're part of a society, unless they're literally agrarian based and cut off from the grid.
/even then they need someone to trade with
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for trump to call them losers and suckers...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouren: At this point it's apparent the entire human race has an empathy problem. They can't think beyond themselves, and it's going to kill them because they're part of a society, unless they're literally agrarian based and cut off from the grid.
/even then they need someone to trade with


Not the entire human race, but enough to be a plague vector keep this spreading without much check.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: That's us in the US, any day now.  The hospitals are full, and about to overflow.


It's already happening in El Paso and Midland. They're having to transport patients who can make it a couple days farther and farther out until they fill up the hospitals in Waco and Fort Worth as well.

For insurance reasons, NM won't take them.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Mouren: At this point it's apparent the entire human race has an empathy problem. They can't think beyond themselves, and it's going to kill them because they're part of a society, unless they're literally agrarian based and cut off from the grid.
/even then they need someone to trade with

Not the entire human race, but enough to be a plague vector keep this spreading without much check.


Agreed, it's my drunkenness showing hyperbole. We've survived plaques, just with huge casualty numbers.
/now I'm wondering if past plaques had lasting neurological symptoms but we weren't just advanced enough to define them in historical records
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm not old as fark you're old as fark
//I wasn't even alive when that first aired
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Alphax: That's us in the US, any day now.  The hospitals are full, and about to overflow.

It's already happening in El Paso and Midland. They're having to transport patients who can make it a couple days farther and farther out until they fill up the hospitals in Waco and Fort Worth as well.

For insurance reasons, NM won't take them.


Allow me to correct myself, they're sending them to San Antonio because the hospitals in Waco are full. And they only have 11% capacity left in San Antonio.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching a recent episode of Nova the other day, Can We Cool the Planet.  Its intent was pretty clearly to portray the climate change problem as hopeful, presenting nascent technologies to reduce emissions, extract greenhouse gases, go carbon neutral, etc.  At the end of the episode, pretty much every scientist essentially said "There isn't one solution.  We need thousands of solutions, with everyone working in unison."

We can't get everyone to wear masks to save their own lives in the here and now in the middle of a global pandemic, and we're all going to pull together to solve a problem where the benefits are years and decades in the future?

Yeah.  Sure we are.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Lifeless: Alphax: That's us in the US, any day now.  The hospitals are full, and about to overflow.

It's already happening in El Paso and Midland. They're having to transport patients who can make it a couple days farther and farther out until they fill up the hospitals in Waco and Fort Worth as well.

For insurance reasons, NM won't take them.

Allow me to correct myself, they're sending them to San Antonio because the hospitals in Waco are full. And they only have 11% capacity left in San Antonio.


Last I heard, the other week, St. Louis hospitals are full to capacity, mostly with rural patients, since I lot of rural hospitals went bankrupt and closed.  And now the new case rate in St. Louis County is heading up again.
 
way south
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have they tried wearing masks?
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: I was watching a recent episode of Nova the other day, Can We Cool the Planet.  Its intent was pretty clearly to portray the climate change problem as hopeful, presenting nascent technologies to reduce emissions, extract greenhouse gases, go carbon neutral, etc.  At the end of the episode, pretty much every scientist essentially said "There isn't one solution.  We need thousands of solutions, with everyone working in unison."

We can't get everyone to wear masks to save their own lives in the here and now in the middle of a global pandemic, and we're all going to pull together to solve a problem where the benefits are years and decades in the future?

Yeah.  Sure we are.


Have faith, we won and President Biden will implement the green new deal.  We will stop fracking / coal / big oil and implement carbon taxes.
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mouren: Alphax: Mouren: At this point it's apparent the entire human race has an empathy problem. They can't think beyond themselves, and it's going to kill them because they're part of a society, unless they're literally agrarian based and cut off from the grid.
/even then they need someone to trade with

Not the entire human race, but enough to be a plague vector keep this spreading without much check.

Agreed, it's my drunkenness showing hyperbole. We've survived plaques, just with huge casualty numbers.
/now I'm wondering if past plaques had lasting neurological symptoms but we weren't just advanced enough to define them in historical records


Wouldn't surprise me a bit.  There were certainly contemporary reports of large numbers of people running wild during the Black Death.  Mass revelry, orgies, rioting, suicides, that sort of thing.

If you think the End of Days is nigh, your priorities change.  If enough of your neighbors agree with you, your society changes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Alphax: That's us in the US, any day now.  The hospitals are full, and about to overflow.

It's already happening in El Paso and Midland. They're having to transport patients who can make it a couple days farther and farther out until they fill up the hospitals in Waco and Fort Worth as well.

For insurance reasons, NM won't take them.


They should call the farking election already and put news crews in those hospitals and show everybody 24/7 how a farking mass murdering death cult the GOP is. This is their doing.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's caused by the same sources as in the US. Maskless indoor dining/bars, large groups socializing for long periods of time, churches being open, and not enforcing proven methodologies because of lack of political will.

Almost like the population wants to "get back to normal" and then lets their guard down at the time it needs to remain high - when things get a little better but not fixed
 
Mouren
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PunGent: Mouren: Alphax: Mouren: At this point it's apparent the entire human race has an empathy problem. They can't think beyond themselves, and it's going to kill them because they're part of a society, unless they're literally agrarian based and cut off from the grid.
/even then they need someone to trade with

Not the entire human race, but enough to be a plague vector keep this spreading without much check.

Agreed, it's my drunkenness showing hyperbole. We've survived plaques, just with huge casualty numbers.
/now I'm wondering if past plaques had lasting neurological symptoms but we weren't just advanced enough to define them in historical records

Wouldn't surprise me a bit.  There were certainly contemporary reports of large numbers of people running wild during the Black Death.  Mass revelry, orgies, rioting, suicides, that sort of thing.

If you think the End of Days is nigh, your priorities change.  If enough of your neighbors agree with you, your society changes.


Sure, but that's not a neuropathic effect of the black death, that's a nihilistic effect of the human condition.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.