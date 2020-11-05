 Skip to content
(UPI)   If you plan to use taking your dog for a walk to get around the curfew maybe you should try using a live dog. I mean, all you can do with a stuffed dog is take it for a drag   (upi.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2020 at 1:03 PM



lifeslammer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Something like that, I was expecting Alabama or one of the Dakotas honestly
 
DemonEater
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ROWDY NEEDS HIS EXERCISE TOO
 
mikalmd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Would also help if you're smarter than the stuffed dog ..
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DemonEater: ROWDY NEEDS HIS EXERCISE TOO


Just don't grab him by the haunches.  He has hip dysplasia.  It's genetic in purebreds.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry but Prince needs his walk.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure even for Canada Farkers.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dead puppies aren't much fun
 
Hammond Cheese
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to have a dog with no legs - he was named "Cigarette." Every night I took him out for a drag. ..
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meh, at least the craft beer shop is considered an essential business here in Prague and still open during this latest lockdown.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can you still have sex with the stuffed dog infront of the widow at the local kindergarten?
 
