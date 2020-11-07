 Skip to content
 
(Denver Channel)   Denver: This is not a curfew, please be smart and just be home by 10pm. Tricounty health: yall are damn idiots and earned your 10pm curfew. Dont be out between 10pm and 5am or else   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Months of disinformation, lies, and quackery by the Trump administration, as well as from GOP state & local officials, have made this all but impossible to contain. COVID-19 is now as American as apple pie and stealing immigrant kids to scare away other immigrants.

You know what you have to do. You've known for months.

Stay home, if at all possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer with you. If you have to bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure. If you have to let people who don't live in your home into your home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

Don't be "paranoid," but do be aware of the risks involved, especially if you or anyone with whom you're in regular contact is in one of the high-risk groups. Don't be fearful; be responsible. You are now responsible not just for your own health, but for the health of those for whom you love & care. Don't be an idiot.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sure, but being home before 10pm certainty doesn't help any of those goals.
 
