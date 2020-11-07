 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Bigfoot conspiracy theory nutter wonders why a 'seven foot figure' would be chucking a huge salmon at a dog-walker in the forest, uncooked even (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2020 at 8:55 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I rate Bigfooters right there up with flat-earthers and climate change deniers. They all know what they're talking about, though the rest of us can't fathom what it is. A crock of sh*t is still just a crock of sh*t.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
tuff for big foot buy guns
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
bigfoot is real. he's a jerk. stole my weed when i was camping. and camping without weed is just being homeless.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well you wouldn't cook a dog walker, would you?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
jesus christ subby, big foot is real. tons of people see them every year. not everything you dont believe is a nutter conspiracy. you are rude to be so dismissive.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video with TFA was a lot cooler.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I'm going to be late coming home because I stopped at the pub, I just tell my wife I stopped at the pub.

Then there's that guy.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bigfoot would be smart enough to stay the hell out of Ohio.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His name is Darryl
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"uncooked even"

For some reason, my brain read that last part in Snagglepuss's voice.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fun fact: The Bigfoot vote was suppressed in Ohio, giving Trump the state.  The FBI is investigating.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.