(CTV News)   PEI is so confident this new type of road intersection will be completely safe that they've made 11 instructional videos to explain how to drive on it   (atlantic.ctvnews.ca) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is there a large portion of PEI drivers that don't believe in simply following what the signs on a road say. Maybe in Newfoundland.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That seems overly engineered.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Instructions unclear, installed welding torch in bathtub.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: Is there a large portion of PEI drivers that don't believe in simply following what the signs on a road say. Maybe in Newfoundland.


Based on the way people drive in PEI my dad calls it Hazard County.  I'll give it a week before the first fatal head-on.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Those are J intersections.  They have a lot of them in Salt Lake City

I understand they make Left turns safer because you do not have to drive through oncoming traffic

still weird
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: Is there a large portion of PEI drivers that don't believe in simply following what the signs on a road say. Maybe in Newfoundland.


Also, Newfoundland is a couple of hundred miles north east of PEI and is a much, much larger island
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mollari: eurotrader: Is there a large portion of PEI drivers that don't believe in simply following what the signs on a road say. Maybe in Newfoundland.

Also, Newfoundland is a couple of hundred miles north east of PEI and is a much, much larger island


That sounds like a good Newfie answer possibly from someone familiar with the Trinity Bay area.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeesh. That looks like a nightmare.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Brought to you by ... Engineers:: People who don't understand people building things for people.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That doesn't look nearly as confusing as a SPUI.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We have one of these near me, a diverging diamond interchange. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diver​g​ing_diamond_interchange

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks super confusing at first, but it's actually pretty great.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They put one of those in in Gwinnett County:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Up-country folks don't believe in traffic "laws". We think of them as "suggestions".
We also believe in side-by-each roads chats when we see a buddy coming the other way (stop & have a chin-wag)..
'Gord, ya comin' back from Timmy's? Is Sheila behind the counter today?'
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That first stop light will suck for the oncoming traffic at night.  Nothing like being blinded by headlights and not being able to tell if the light is red or green.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GregoryD: We have one of these near me, a diverging diamond interchange. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diverg​ing_diamond_interchange

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Looks super confusing at first, but it's actually pretty great.


We have an increasing number of these in and around Atlanta and they absolutely rock.  The basic concept is to push traffic as far through the intersection as you can as early as you can.  They've completely fixed some of the worst, most congested intersections.  Awesome stuff.
 
