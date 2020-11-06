 Skip to content
How to keep your idiot cousins from giving your Meemaw and Peepaw the covid-19 for Thanksgiving
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Don't do a big family Thanksgiving?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This is the first time in over 40 years we're not having the family over for Thanksgiving. I'm going to have a hard time telling them that tomorrow, probably harder than they'll have listening and understanding. I get pretty emotional about family traditions. It's the best thing to do, though.

Still making turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce. Hell, I'll probably still do that when I have dementia in the future. Some things just have to be done.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

thorpe: This is the first time in over 40 years we're not having the family over for Thanksgiving. I'm going to have a hard time telling them that tomorrow, probably harder than they'll have listening and understanding. I get pretty emotional about family traditions. It's the best thing to do, though.

Still making turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce. Hell, I'll probably still do that when I have dementia in the future. Some things just have to be done.


Same here. We had to actually turn down a Thanksgiving invitation today from a niece and nephew in law who had covid 19 just a few weeks ago. I mean, seriously? Come on
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.


Well, fark us very much. Or, go fark yourself, your choice
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

darkhorse23: We had to actually turn down a Thanksgiving invitation today from a niece and nephew in law who had covid 19 just a few weeks ago. I mean, seriously? Come on


Every family has kinda insane members and mine does too. Fortunately my insane sisters live a long ways away. The family members close to me are kids and grandkids and while they're wildly different, they're all sane and kind. Happy Thanksgiving by the way.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

darkhorse23: lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.

Well, fark us very much.


Rest of the world: Yeah.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

lurkey: darkhorse23: lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.

Well, fark us very much.

Rest of the world: Yeah.

So is this where you have taught us all a lesson so that you can go sit and pat yourself on the back while feeling super-superior or is this where we all run away and cry in the corner? Or do you actually have anything besides self-flagellation to add to the thread? Inquiring minds want to know.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let them die? The facts are out there and if they choose to be stupid and die you can't stop them. I'm avoiding all family holidays this year and advising others to do the same but no one wants to listen.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We normally don't go higher than 11 for Thanksgiving or Christmas anymore.  Grandparents and great uncles and great aunts are all dead, cousins have their own things going on, and my sister's 2 kids are the only kids.

We had a few events eating outside this summer.. I dunno if any changes are planned for this month.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skip the holidays this year, or maybe never have them again - your choice

thankfully i don't particularly like most of my relatives and they all live at least 200 miles away
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.


Going to the hospital will bankrupt most of us.  Most of us don't get much parental leave or paid holidays.  Let us have this.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm making "Thanksgiving" dinner the day before. Going hiking on Thanksgiving and will reheat the food with my camping stove in the mountains.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't get it, thanksgiving was last month...???
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meemaw and Prepare? What the heck ever happened to Grandpa and Grandma, or simply 'Honoured Ancestor.'
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.


Most of the First World gets more than us.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
know that drilling your relatives...

Whoa... what?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were down from 15 to 5 - me, Mrs. Nerves and Lil' Nerves plus her parents.

Her sister has gone full "death stalks us" and wears a proximity suit to bleach cannon the Amazon boxes so her family is out. Her aunt always has been a "it's all a hoax but let's go for herd immunity and cough into each other's open eyes" so she and hers aren't welcome
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landmines on your property?
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.


You must not travel much. You just described the developed world.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sugar in their gas tanks?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.


Maybe you could sponsor a couple staving kids every month instead of paying to watch internet friends circle jerk each other on TFD. Naw. You keep thoughs and prayering them champ.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i don't get it, thanksgiving was last month...???


I'm confused too.

We made the meal and delivered portions to family who live close enough to do so. Said hi outside (distance and masks) and left.

Might be the new tradition
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My aunt canceled Thanksgiving, so my brother of course invited us all to his place instead.  So frustrating.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My cousins actually do have Covid right now and it just sank in I'm expected at Thanksgiving.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Oysterman: My cousins actually do have Covid right now and it just sank in I'm expected at Thanksgiving.


They fat? Chance for extra pie is all I'm saying.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.


Yeah, eat shiat in that right there. Every culture has food indulgence built into some holiday or traditional behavior (e.g. feeding best food to honored guest). Yes, Americans do it for most every holiday. No, eschewing such things here in your household won't alleviate famine where it occurs.

/ You're not fun at parties
// We're not celebrating genocide at my household on this holiday, it's about family, food (harvest), and nostslgia
/// You'd still be welcome to a plate were we having a get together. That's how every household in my family operates.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Oysterman: My cousins actually do have Covid right now and it just sank in I'm expected at Thanksgiving.

They fat? Chance for extra pie is all I'm saying.


Worse: they host
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i don't get it, thanksgiving was last month...???


sure was.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
.... don't invite anyone?

We're not doing thanksgiving at all (although my family is English, so we usually just go to a friend's friendsgiving, but that friendsgiving is usually like 30 people, 3 turkeys, ten pies...  It's amazing.  Obviously it's canceled this year)

We're probably doing Christmas but we're all isolating for two weeks prior, because we can.  It's the only way to do it safely.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Por que tan serioso: Oysterman: My cousins actually do have Covid right now and it just sank in I'm expected at Thanksgiving.

They fat? Chance for extra pie is all I'm saying.

Worse: they host


Stay home, when you can. I'm thinking about next June. Realistically.  It's an amount of time time equal to that where in I have remained vigilant and cautious and can reasonably conceptualize staying hunkered down. It sucks but I'm at the point now I have stayed safe eight months and I'm not going to blow it for, say, a Slurpee in a crowded  7-11. Even if people are wearing a mask. I'm finding I don't "need" to go in to a lot of places.  Except Amazon.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We've been doing an Orphan's Thanksgiving (actual orphans, geographic orphans, and people who wish they were orphans) for eight years.  Not this time, plus we moved in January and haven't connected much here.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're having my hubby's family over. Including us, we'll have 10 people. I know I'm mean, but I wish we weren't having them all. That's two screaming kids and some awkwardly weird adults for four days. I'll say this, though: His family is too stupid to talk about politics. (Not Trumpers, just simpletons.)
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Meemaw and Prepare? What the heck ever happened to Grandpa and Grandma, or simply 'Honoured Ancestor.'


"Meemaw" and "pappaw" became common where I grew up (rural West Virginia) and for whatever reason, my mom loves those names. I have always hated them. Thankfully my kids call them Grandma and Papa.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Peepaw?

Wtf

My parents just got covid, so we won't be going anywhere any time soon. It's better this way.

/they're fine, asymptomatic and quarantining
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Don't do a big family Thanksgiving?


Done in one.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We are having dinner alone; no visiting parents or other family. I'm ok with that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lurkey: How very American it is to worry about luxuries and holidays during a deadly global pandemic.
Also very American to have multiple holidays of gorging while others starve.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Owangotang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So I moved back in with my parents a couple of years ago because they both have health issues and I am the only single, childless offspring who could do so; it made sense. I take care of them, clean the house and do as much for them as they will allow, and I live here rent-free. They are in their 70's. I can barely even talk about this topic with them without my mom getting depressed/crying/lashing out in anger at me. I have had to explain the concept of "asymptomatic" to them multiple times. I am still not sure that they get it.

Early in October my parents invited my sister and her 4 year old son over. My sister and my nephew both just had "runny noses". The next week my parents and I were all knocked on our asses sick with what thankfully ended up being just a sinus infection (I went and got tested for COVID, PCR test came back negative). My mom, who does not go out at all, gets angry when I tell her that my sister and nephew likely got us all sick because they are the only people that she has had extended contact with in months. My mom got sick first and my dad and I soon followed, and I essentially board myself up in my bedroom to work (lucky to have a job where I can work remote) and watch TV/play on my PC.

My sister and my nephew did not wear masks when visiting my parents. My parents advised them that they did not have to wear masks. My sister, upon arriving, asked if I would like them to wear masks. I said yes that it would be best, but then my parents intervened, made me look like the bad guy, and none of them ended up wearing masks.

Yea, this is a blog post I guess but I have no where else to get this out. When discussing Thanksgiving plans we were all asked what we wanted to do. I made it clear that I WANT to see everyone but that it made no sense to do so, and that we should all stay separate in our own homes. Literally everyone else disagreed, however my parents somewhat saw the light and decided to mandate that everyone have Thanksgiving at their own homes. I was relieved.

Then my sister called last night. My parents invited her, her husband, and their 4 year old son (who goes to school in person) over this Sunday, tomorrow. No one will wear masks. I will be the bad guy for even daring to think that this is a dogshiat idea.

This is not just a wasted year, it is taking years off of my life just trying to do the right thing and keep everyone alive.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the first time since sometime in the 80s, when my aunt still lived in NY or CT at that point, that the extended family isn't getting together for Thanksgiving, and I assume it'll be the same on Christmas. It sucks but the idea of getting the entire family together just to randomly sicken or possibly kill some of them is insane. I get that there are a lot of people out there right now that don't want to believe any of this shiat exists, but it does.

You also have out there right now the "don't be afraid of living!" brigade out there right now, and those are some of the stupidest, most selfish people I can imagine. They are the people who will never truly grasp the irony of the fact that if it wasn't for them we wouldn't have a raging pandemic to be afraid of right now.
 
Xetal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You can't force other adults to behave how you think they should behave.

Don't do a big Thanksgiving. Suggest the same to them. Provide information if they'll listen, and hope for the best.

Pawpaw and memaw are grown ass adults and will have to decide for themselves.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just tell them you're doing a vegetarian Thanksgiving.  They won't come.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of my cousins just got over Covid.  Fever, chills, and headache for 8 days.  He's just tired now.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Threaten to write them out of the will if they show up.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My wife's mother and aunt are planning on cooking a bunch of food, packing it up and delivering it to the family within driving distance on Thanksgiving, but not staying to visit or anything. I've suggested that we all make our own food, and set up multiple google meets throughout our houses so people can still hang out in the kitchen or dining room, or watch the football games together. No decisions have been finalized.

Christmas will be harder, since there will be presents involved. But one holiday at a time.
 
