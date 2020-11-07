 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Daily Mail expert psychoanalyzes people based on how they hold the steering wheel, identifies nine types. For example, the one-hand-on-top guy is a Cool Dude   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I refuse to believe that some of these are realistic. They sound like Ice-T SVU-splaining that some people inject so many marijuanas that they drive with just one hand in the middle of the steering wheel; the kids call it the bulldozer.

/cool dude
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: I refuse to believe that some of these are realistic. They sound like Ice-T SVU-splaining that some people inject so many marijuanas that they drive with just one hand in the middle of the steering wheel; the kids call it the bulldozer.

/cool dude


It's an adverticle for the leasing company it mentions. The writing style mostly reminded me of horoscopes, speaking authoritatively on a bunch of made up crap.

Also, if you hold the wheel in such a way that your hands/arms obstruct the centre, you're going to have a bad time if you crash and the airbag deploys.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why don't we call them "people that understand airbags and those that don't"?

9 and 3 are where you need to be for airbags. 10 and 2 for pre-airbag vehicles - noon with one elbow out of the window if the car doesn't have AC.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Black Guys Drive a Car Like This - Simpsons clip
Youtube L104LViQeIw
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm a minimalist with a cool dude rising.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not clicking on a Daily Fail link, but is "one hand holding a cup of coffee and the other hand applying makeup" in there?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On a long enough drive I'm liable to switch through all styles.  I tend to use one hand on top, my daughter is 12 and I probably should start demonstrating proper driving behaviors.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't see "Steers with his dick" on there...

/leaving slightly disappointed
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Minimalist left hand. Right hand on this.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

alright, alright, alright....
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Left on wheel, right on shifter.  Highly doubt my next vehicle will be manual so I guess I'll have to figure out my personality then.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*wanking motion with one hand, while steering with the other*
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've never done any of the ones involving the middle of the steering wheel but I have done all the others.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Minimalist left hand. Right hand on this.


Yup, the better to brace your elbow against the door frame.  I also hold it at 9:30, not 9, to get fingers over the center bar of the wheel to prevent slippage.  That wheel's not turning unless I make it turn.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah this is typical Daily Mail clickbait nonsense.
CSB: for some unknown reason I started driving with the right hand at 12 but inverted and the left at 8 normal. I don't think anyone does this but it works for me. I call it the Estelle Getty
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The writing style mostly reminded me of horoscopes, speaking authoritatively on a bunch of made up crap.


It sounds like it was written by a schizophrenic person who interprets the world as signs and symbols directed at them. I steer a particular way because of *gasp* the practical consequences of steering that way and I suspect most people do the same.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I steer with my knee because my hands are full of hamburgers and cell phones.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How about left hand on the wheel, and right hand on the gearshift?
 
mjones73
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dryad: How about left hand on the wheel, and right hand on the gearshift?


They drive on the other side of the road in the UK so I'd flip those images for US drivers. Like I go for the "minimalist" style but with my left hand, mostly because my first (and other) car was a manual.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I steer with my knee because my hands are full of cigarette and cell phone.


FIFM
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I put my hands behind my head and drive with my knees.  Good luck everybody else.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think how you have your hands on the wheel may depend on circumstances


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Article writer just trying to punch up his tight five.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I think how you have your hands on the wheel may depend on circumstances


[i.imgur.com image 399x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


mrs bughunter tried that on me and it was frustrating.

All I could think of was The World According to Garp.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Figures I don't do any of these.  Right hand at 3.. hold spoke with index finger and thumb.  Sometimes switch to left hand at 9, same configuration.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have seen many driving down the road using their legs(well knees) what are those?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't believe I'm dignifying this with a response, but I need to have a completely brainless weekend.

Sometimes the diplomat, sometimes a diplomat version of the cool dude - both hands close together top of the wheel.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
depends

normal cruising - minimal minimalist, just thumb and forefinger
a little more effort than cruising - minimalist
medium effort - one hand at 9 or cool dude
serious situation/on a track - nervous one, but without the kung fu grip, your hands go numb after a while and then get sore and stuck in the grip position when you get out of the car
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I use my knee
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just keep one hand on the pliers at all times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"One of the first things they teach you in Driver's Ed is where to put your hands on the steering wheel. They tell you put 'em at 10 o'clock and 2 o' clock. Bull schitt. I put mine at 9:45 and 2:15. Gives me an extra half hour to get where I'm goin'."

George Carlin
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/L104LViQ​eIw]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's more of a factor of how far you recline your seat.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I drive one handed, not because it's cool but because I learned on a manual transmission.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Click bait
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1) The Fairy -- wrist laid over top of wheel, other hand who knows where.
2) The Jerk -- single hand at the 12-o'clock position -- steering is done by jerking wheel back and forth.
3) The Praying Mantis -- hands at 11 and 1, with seat scooted way up.
4) The Grandma -- similar to praying mantis, but driver pulls themselves up to see over the wheel.
5) The Crab -- wheel is held at 9-o'clock with just the thumb and index finger pinching the spoke -- elbow is usually out the window.
6) The Slouch -- driver has seat back reclined way back, steers with one hand, and sits at a convoluted angle to see over the wheel
7) The Gangster -- driver holds the wheel at 10-o'clock, while leaning onto the console with the other elbow.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 303x185]
alright, alright, alright....


Leaving satisfied
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cefm: It's more of a factor of how far you recline your seat.


I lean quite far back. First thing I do when I get in a new car is move the seat back (tall), and then recline... recline... recline (long arms?).

I'm basically a spider monkey.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've done at least 3-4 of those positions in one sitting behind the wheel.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I drive one handed, not because it's cool but because I learned on a manual transmission.


Exactly.   30+ years of driving a manual made me a left hand minimalist.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I drive one handed, not because it's cool but because I learned on a manual transmission.


Huh. That's right actually, in town left hand's on the gearstick all the time.

I haven't driven for years though, and last time was on the other side of the road.

I had to stop and think then... which side of the road do we drive on?!
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ever since i saw a police instructional video about tactical driving that showed holding the wheel with one hand at six o'clock, that's what I do.
1 In the event of an accident, my arms are never between my chest and the airbag

2 if a quick maneuver is necessary, a complete 360 degree rotation of the wheel in either direction is possible
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Minimalist left hand. Right hand on this.


I believe the minimalist with the left hand and your elbow on the door sill is called the Dutch Rudder.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dryad: How about left hand on the wheel, and right hand on the gearshift?


That's called "The Bent Selector Fork".
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to drive with my knees. I could sit back in my seat and work the bottom of the steering wheel with the tops of my knees while still being able to work the accelerator and brake pedals. As far as holding the steering wheel, I'm a 12 o'clock(left hand) and ~4 o'clock(right hand) guy. If I use the article's terms, I guess that makes me a cool minimalist.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My wife drives with her elbows while she flosses. She's heavily insured
 
