169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, that's just grate!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Well, that's just grate!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bridge too far, from where I live to have it delivered, I'm afraid. /☹ face
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected the story to be them shopping the operations and revenue collection to a private company, which is more a Republican thing.
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that the pieces are identical, given that they claim they all have corrosion and paint wear. It's amazing that something that large could even be made in a manner that lends to identical crafting, let alone to still be identical after all these year.

/words have meanings
//I like to think I am fun at parties
///I'll count atoms if it'll help me be pedantic
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm interested. Do you think it will fit on the roof rack of a CRV?
 
albertmdh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I'm interested. Do you think it will fit on the roof rack of a CRV?


Perhaps briefly.
 
albertmdh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I'm interested. Do you think it will fit on the roof rack of a CRV?


This truck technically fits on the roof of this CRV.
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I built a bridge in the UP with a buddy. We're always scheming the next one. Two of these could do it. Now just figure out how to move them in steep terrain off road in thick woods.
 
