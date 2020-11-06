 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   No we are not there yet, and if you kids don't pipe down, I'll turn this Election around right now and nobody gets a President. The road map says our next stop is Post-Post-Post Election Day Thread #15   (politico.com)
posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Nov 2020 at 11:39 PM



technomuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fifteen...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BUTTS!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

educated: BUTTS!


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This thread just impacted on the surface.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are there any more ballot drops coming this evening from anywhere?
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Godamn this is getting old.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would REALLY like to deploy video of MeekMahan firing Il Douche.  Can they call these races yet?  Or is there a non-zero chance that orange shiatgibbon will retake the leads?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Updated for President-Elect Biden
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Woo hoo new thread!
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: [Fark user image 320x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


Now that is just right, and you should be proud of yourself.
 
DrFuko
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Are there any more ballot drops coming this evening from anywhere?


No. Tomorrow morning, apparently.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
AMERICA: "CALL IT, ALREADY."
MEDIA: "But then you won't give us your eyeballs anymore!"
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Godamn this is getting old.


Threads almost legal.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
15? They grow up so fast.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh FFS. The election was over this morning and waiting this long to call it is irresponsible at this point.

The major networks are just giving Trump time to spread more disinformation and encourage more stochastic terrorism.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this a butt thread?
 
tarheel07
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Trump won't concede.
 
almandot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"YOU CAN'T STOP THE COUNT"
Youtube WeALl8PESE8
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like a high school sophomore with really bad acne, we want to get this shiat over with.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My liquor store approves.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Green Day - Basket Case [Official Music Video]
Youtube NUTGr5t3MoY
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
COMALite J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
QUICK!! Tune in to CBS! The Late Show is being replaced with a rerun of the Showtime Election Night Special which originally aired live on election night. It starts with an Our Cartoon Network animation, and much higher animation quality than usual. And it's on a free network tonight!
 
HoboCop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fifteen!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Godamn this is getting old.


You're not enjoying your brain being on a four-day cortisol binge?
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here for the butts...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 We should run all elections like this.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Everyone seems to be taking it well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bacon of Hope and Justice [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OMG please make it stop already.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Things that aged well.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Say it with me, Trumpers.

Madame. President. Biden.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/butte thread
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Is this a butt thread?


Maybe? We'll have to wait and see.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/but not soon enough
 
Herbie555 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So... 15. Yeah, I got nothing.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Tchernobog: Godamn this is getting old.

You're not enjoying your brain being on a four-day cortisol binge?


It'd be one thing if I didn't have a drug test coming up....as it stands I can't even enjoy it.

I...I think I don't want beer anymore...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Is this a butt thread?


It's a big ass butt thread.

/xkcd-hyphen.jpg
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Owangotang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
farkJING CALL THIS NONESENSE ALRADY IM SO TIRED MY EYES farkING HURT AND I THINK I HAVE HEART PALPITATIONS I KEEP HEARING THESE WEIRD METALLIC NOISES IN A TOTALLY SILENT ROOM I AM ALSO PRETTY SURE THAT THERE ARE SPIDERS UNDER MY TOENAILS JUST CALL IT CALLLLLLL ITTTTTTTT SDLFKJN AS;KJTNBSDFAJGADSF;G JZNGFASD; GNSNFS;J
 
Serious Black
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fox News will never declare Biden the winner. He'll just magically become the president with no more mention of Donald Trump.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Next thread can we get our license?

All the other thread 16s are
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey Trump let it go. Rest up and try to run for President for 2024. That's if you're not convicted before then.

/Let's hope that Biden doesn't pardon Trump.
//Looks like we got Pennsylvania.
///I need a drink when this whole mess is over with

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tryfan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
