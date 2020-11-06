 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Yes ma'am, we'll get right on that
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't think she realizes kids pray in school at the time. Like when they get a pop quiz, don't think they did well on a test, that they get home to catch the call about them skipping school, a case of "the day before a big event" acne, etc.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I meant all...not "at" but "ALL", dammit.


I meant all...not "at" but "ALL", dammit.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Christian Taliban
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
God Has No Place Within These Walls! (The Simpsons)
Youtube AG26IoRBuWQ
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As a religious person, may I just say that this is some kind of horseshiat? There's a reason we have separation of church and state. This woman is a nutjob.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, all religions being equal in America, would Satanic benedictions be allowed?  You want one, you have to have them all.  Even Scientology.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FARK MANDATORY PRAYER CONTEST!!

Non Catholic hail Mary

Hail Satan full of indecency
Defiled by thy name be
god abandon ye
Lusted art thou by women,
and cursed is the fruit
of thy crotch, Jeebus
Vile Satan
Defyer of god
damn us to hell
and welcome us upon death

♬  fark off! ♫

or something along these lines.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

^That.
/Presbyterian.


^That.
/Presbyterian.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We believe that it will eradicate all bullying

Except for the kids getting bullied for praying, because if you want to get picked on in school, play the "holier than thou" card.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess that whole "separation of church and state" that is all wrapped up in "freedom of religion" is just too esoteric for her, then?

Freedom of religion is WHAT the wall between church and state protects. It keeps the state from imposing a particular faith upon you. Whose prayer, lady? What denomination? Which religion? Which sect?

I seem to recall that Jesus was fairly up front about how prayers should be conducted, even.

5"And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 6But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. 7And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. 8Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.

Why does this lady hate Jesus and his teachings?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
O Allah, how perfect You are and praise be to You. Blessed is Your name, and exalted is Your majesty. There is no god but You.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Of course, plus equal time to all the other gods


Of course, plus equal time to all the other gods
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm sure that will be part of the policy.

/s

Of course, plus equal time to all the other gods


I'm sure that will be part of the policy.

/s
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you want to worship a deity, that's your right to do so under the 1st Amendment. But that same Amendment also gives me the right to be left alone
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Because that's how a lot of Christians are.

Freedom of religion is WHAT the wall between church and state protects. It keeps the state from imposing a particular faith upon you. Whose prayer, lady? What denomination? Which religion? Which sect?

I seem to recall that Jesus was fairly up front about how prayers should be conducted, even.

5"And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 6But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. 7And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. 8Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.

Why does this lady hate Jesus and his teachings?


Because that's how a lot of Christians are.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We see a rise in bullying and suicidal thoughts without prayer, and so we believe that prayer goes back into the school," said Townes. "We believe that it will eradicate all bullying, all depression."

Her son, 11th-grader Michael, supports her cause, saying school "feels disappointed and lifeless without prayer."

Hmm, I wonder who was being bullied?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let me guess, this will fix everything?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ALL HAIL HIS NOODLY APPENDAGE.

Just as valid as any other denomination.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sure. That and bring the pledge of allegiance.


Sure. That and bring the pledge of allegiance.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yeah, that straightens that post right out

I meant all...not "at" but "ALL", dammit.


Yeah, that straightens that post right out
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

