Nunavut was having Nunavut, but no longer has Nunavut
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nunavut has Oneavut?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How did the place get Covid if they didn't let anyone inuit?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is bad.

In Alaska, COVID is really screwing with our village health system.  I really hope Nunavut can bottle this genie.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: This is bad.

In Alaska, COVID is really screwing with our village health system.  I really hope Nunavut can bottle this genie.


Nobody seemed to argue with putting all 800 residents of the town on lockdown over one case (even though the patient is also self-isolating).  It's obvious they're taking it very seriously.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Back to you, Bob.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, imagine being the asshole who brought it in.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been in Iqaluit the capital of Nunavut, I prolly spelled it wrong, on my way to the Eureka weather station and it was a blast. We went to the royal Canadian lodge which was a shiatty version of a elks or vfw. The hotel bar was fun and everyone was really nice
 
