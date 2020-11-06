 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Mind if I have some of your pizza?"   (pinalcentral.com) divider line
    More: Awkward  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh yeah, Juan looks like he has stolen pizzas many times before, and he will do it again.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair.  There were eight slices and he cut two in half, ate two slices and there are still eight slices.  So nothing was taken.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Noid really let himself go.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIEABETO NOOOOO!

Family Guy- Diabeto
Youtube x49huz6mD_E
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that every time I go to read the pizza story, it asks for money, I ex it out and it skips to a different news article in a different paper?
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there supposed to be an article attached to the picture of the weirdly square fat guy?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 in the morning. Drunk. Walks into a house and starts eating pizza. It's not right, but hardly criminal behavior. Unless he has a record of doing things like this, or worse, this hopefully yields nothing more than a few hours in the drunk tank to sober up.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I think me and this dude are related
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Juan Halloween they'll never forget.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, and I thought I hated waiting in line for pizza.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I accidentally left my pizza unguarded in front of the cat earlier, while I made a drink in the kitchen. It was before he got drunk though, so I got away with it.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy's going from Casa Grande to the big house.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just out looking for his neck.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Juan nom nom nom.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this guy wrestles in CMLL and Casa Grande is his ring name.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Over Casa Grande?

No, I'll never get over Casa Grande....


/yes, I know it was Macho Grande.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Come on man.  Just Juan more slice.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man, Bill Murray just keeps getting wackier and wackier... ;)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: 4 in the morning. Drunk. Walks into a house and starts eating pizza. It's not right, but hardly criminal behavior. Unless he has a record of doing things like this, or worse, this hopefully yields nothing more than a few hours in the drunk tank to sober up.


It's burglary with a side of public intox. Don't make excuses for your friends
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: 4 in the morning. Drunk. Walks into a house and starts eating pizza. It's not right, but hardly criminal behavior. Unless he has a record of doing things like this, or worse, this hopefully yields nothing more than a few hours in the drunk tank to sober up.


Man, you come in my house and eat my pizza, we gotta big problem. I don't need anyone to set some precedent thst trespassing like that is ok.

It's like leaving sugar out and getting ants. Only the ants are fat guys eating your pizza and squatting in your house. Good luck getting rid of your future Snorlax infestation.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Man, Bill Murray just keeps getting wackier and wackier... ;)


They'll never believe you
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, I had just got out from the county prison doing 90 days for taking a slice.
Tried to find me an executive position but the places all said " no dice"
They wouldn't listen to the fact that I was hungry, they said you get the munchies when you're on the booze.
Now I got them steadily depressin', low down mind messin'
Workin' at the pizza joint blues
 
red5ish
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bill Murray can be a real prick.
 
