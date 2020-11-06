 Skip to content
Post-Post-Post Election Day thread #14: Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Edition
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There, we are not yet....
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know I've got to be patient, and I am grateful for PA. Any idea when we'll get an announcement?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why are we here?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you ask again, I'll pull this election over and we'll go right back home!
 
LesterB
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh man. Fourteen. Our threads have gotten old enough to be bar mitzvah.
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In at one! Let's hope this becomes a celebration thread!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pa announement coming at 630pm et
 
roc6783
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, am I not getting tired of sucking all this dick.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't make me stop this count! I'll turn this state around!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We'll have an answer in 2 weeks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey! This is my first look in to an election thread.

Did I miss anything?
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
we just keep making this thread

but we havent gotten any better at it yet.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Winner Winner.  Chicken dinner.
 
duke3522
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Why are we here?


Hookers and cocaine
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good gawd, get this done right, and soon.

I understand the need to make sure it's accurate and beyond court challenges, but my liver can't take much more.
 
Lyger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Znuh: I know I've got to be patient, and I am grateful for PA. Any idea when we'll get an announcement?


When the PA counters are sure that they've made it so Trump can't file a lawsuit to invalidate their work.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't make me come back there...
I will turn this election around if one of you so much as makes a peep!
So help me...
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If anyone needs a good site for watching real-time vote dumps in all the battleground states, go here --> https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-e​lecti​on-scraper/battleground-state-changes.​html?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websit​e&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stop nagging or I'm going to turn this state around.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is it over? did I miss it?

Thanks to all the hard working poll workers this election, left, right, green, independent whatever. Good job folks, keep it up.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Znuh: I know I've got to be patient, and I am grateful for PA. Any idea when we'll get an announcement?


From who, Trump? He's already claimed the win, it's over.

We'll probably watch him claim it even after it's called for Biden... I mean, even in December.

So by then both will have won.

/did that help?
 
kidgenius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Znuh: I know I've got to be patient, and I am grateful for PA. Any idea when we'll get an announcement?


Make a decision and then no longer have people tuned in 24/7 to your network?  Perish the thought
 
fearmongert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: If you ask again, I'll pull this election over and we'll go right back home!


Can we go back to 2014?
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

roc6783: Man, am I not getting tired of sucking all this dick.


So that means you want more?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wha, why am I still here? We fixed the timeline!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
just a little further
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

roc6783: Man, am I not getting tired of sucking all this dick.


So moreish!
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amendment XIV - Section 2:

Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed. But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the Executive and Judicial officers of a State, or the members of the Legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such State, being twenty-one years of age, and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such State.
 
Todd300
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No thread. Just an infinite spool of SOON
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Why are we here?


Into the blue again, into the silent water...
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Znuh: I know I've got to be patient, and I am grateful for PA. Any idea when we'll get an announcement?


There's gonna be another vote report from allegheny county around 6:30 and only then can they start on segregated ballots.
We're not getting an answer tonight.
 
roc6783
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: Hey! This is my first look in to an election thread.

Did I miss anything?


Nope.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: If anyone needs a good site for watching real-time vote dumps in all the battleground states, go here --> https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-el​ection-scraper/battleground-state-chan​ges.html?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=we​bsite&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark


if someone had a real-time site for watching trump's heart rate monitor as these votes trickle in i'd pay money for that
 
raius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't they call the election already? Even if they do a recount Biden has won enough states to be over 270.  2016 was called and they still had recounts afterwards.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: pa announement coming at 630pm et


A little more on the details, please. There are many PA announcements made every day, everywhere, unless it's a small area where amplification is not needed.

/hurr kerr
 
asstamassta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bets on the final thread number?

/i'm going with 46
 
saywhonow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So when do we get to pack up all the covid wards and send home the (((Soros))) paid actors? Just wondering if i can go out tonight or if i have to wait a few more days to let the charade end.

/s
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Watching Reno 911 until the next announcement
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Is it over? did I miss it?

Thanks to all the hard working poll workers this election, left, right, green, independent whatever. Good job folks, keep it up.


Not completely.  It's still technically possible for things to turn around for Trump.  It's just increasingly unlikely.
 
tymothil [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At this point Nevada and PA look rock solid and just PA wins the election. We won't hear from Georgia until after a recount and Arizona is still a little close to call but I think Biden has it.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania to America;  Don't rush me, it'll be worth the wait, trust me.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm drinking, positively celebrating. Fourth beer tonight, but it's Friday evening, and I'm hopeful the bloody wanker is gone.
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We've reached the point where Republicans are eating themselves. 

media.discordapp.netView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see Marjorie Taylor Greene is off to a good start.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
